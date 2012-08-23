Editor's choice
Members of the Free Syrian Army clash with Syrian army soldiers in Aleppo's Saif al-Dawla district, August 22, 2012. In Syria, Assad's forces have lost swathes of territory in recent months, but have fought back hard in Damascus and in Aleppo, the country's biggest city and commercial hub until it became a theatre for urban warfare. REUTERS/Zain Karam
Ma Tianxin looks at the cracked walls of his house after a landslide near Badong, on the bank of the Yangtze River, 100km (62 miles) from the Three Gorges dam in Hubei province August 7, 2012. The environmental problems associated with the Three Gorges dam illustrate China's energy dilemma: To move away from its reliance on coal-fired power plants, Beijing says it has to develop cleaner forms of power. Hydropower is the most cost-effective way China can meet its energy needs, but its problems are still unfolding. China built the dam to tame flooding on the Yangtze, improve shipping and produce pollutant-free power. The dam has a total capacity of 22.5 GW, equivalent to burning 50 million tonnes of coal, according to the Three Gorges' Project State Assessment Report. The dam cost China more than $50 billion and displaced 1.4 million people while another 100,000 people may be moved from Hubei and the southwestern municipality of Chongqing in the next three to five years due to geological risks an official said in April. The number of geological disasters has risen 70 percent since the reservoir reached its maximum height of 175 metres, he said. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A Kashmiri man cools himself off in a spring to get some respite from a hot summer day in Srinagar August 22, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli
People swim at the start of the annual Lake Zurich crossing swimming event in Zurich August 22, 2012. The participants swam across Lake Zurich on a 1,500 metres (4,921 ft) track. REUTERS/Michael Buholzer
A river runs through a valley near Moose Pond, Northwest Territories August 21, 2012. Canada's Prime Minister Stephen Harper announced the establishment of the Naats'ihch'oh National Park Reserve on Wednesday. REUTERS/Adrian Wyld/POOL
A onlooker takes a pictures on his smartphone as Pope Benedict XVI leads his weekly audience from his summer residence of Castelgandolfo, south of Rome August 22, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
A Lebanese Sunni Muslim fighter carries a woman away from clashes at the Sunni Muslim dominant neighbourhood of Bab al-Tebbaneh in Tripoli, northern Lebanon, August 22, 2012. The death toll from fighting between Sunni Muslims and Alawites in Tripoli climbed to at least 10 overnight, medical sources said on Wednesday, in clashes that the city's residents described as some of the heaviest since Lebanon's civil war. REUTERS/Omar Ibrahim
International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Christine Lagarde (2nd L) checks some pyramid stones next to security guards while listening to a guide's explanation as she tours the pyramids in Giza, at the end of her visit to Egypt, August 22, 2012. Egypt requested a $4.8 billion loan from the International Monetary Fund and hopes for a deal by the end of year, officials said during a visit on Wednesday by IMF chief Christine Lagarde to discuss helping the ailing economy. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Children play on a swing in the center of Aleppo city, Syria, August 22, 2012. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
A fisherman walks with his catch on the banks of the Yangtze River, near the Three Gorges dam in Yichang, Hubei province August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A resident douses water to put out a fire at a squatter colony in Pasay city, metro Manila August 22, 2012. The fire razed at least 200 shanty houses on Wednesday with no casualty reported, according to local media. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
People walk past a soldier participating in an anti-terror drill at a subway station in Seoul August 22, 2012. South Korean and U.S. forces began on Monday the Ulchi Freedom Guardian (UFG) drill, an annual joint exercise to practice their defence ability against North Korea. About 56,000 South Korean soldiers and 30,000 U.S. troops will attend in the computer-aided military drill which will last until August 31, according to local media. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Sunni Muslim gunmen aim their rifles from the Sunni Muslim-dominant neighbourhood of Bab al-Tebbaneh in Tripoli, northern Lebanon, during clashes between Sunni Muslims and Alawites August 22, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
A picture of General Aung San, father of Myanmar's pro-democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi, is seen in a flooded home at the Kyune Kone township delta area, Irrawaddy Division August 22, 2012. More than 700 villages and over 200,000 acres (80,940 hectares) of rice fields were flooded, according to local media reports. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Supporters applaud as Hong Kong fishing vessel "Kai Fung No. 2", which went to the disputed Senkaku or Diaoyu islands, docks at a public pier at Hong Kong's Victoria Harbour August 22, 2012. Anti-Japanese protests rocked Chinese cities on Sunday after nationalists from Japan landed on an East China Sea island at the heart of a territorial dispute between the two nations, the largest flare-up of Chinese public anger over Japan in years. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
A girl smiles as she holds an umbrella on a small boat in the Kyune Kone township delta area, Irrawaddy Division, Myanmar, August 22, 2012. More than 700 villages and over 200,000 acres (80,940 hectares) of rice fields were flooded, according to local media reports. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Homeless youths sleep on top of an abandoned car, parked along a road, early morning in Karachi August 22, 2012. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
A Filipino miner plays computer games before entering a tunnel in the gold mining town of Diwalwal in Compostela Valley, southern Philippines May 24, 2012. Up to 90 percent of small-scale Philippine gold production is being smuggled out of the Southeast Asian country, according to estimates from officials and traders, much of it to China. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
A Lebanese Sunni Muslim gunman points his rifle as other takes up position at the Sunni Muslim dominant neighbourhood of Bab al-Tebbaneh in Tripoli, northern Lebanon, during clashes between Sunni Muslims and Alawites August 22, 2012. The death toll from fighting between Sunni Muslims and Alawites in Tripoli climbed to at least 10 overnight, medical sources said on Wednesday, in clashes that the city's residents described as some of the heaviest since Lebanon's civil war. REUTERS/Omar Ibrahim
Riot policemen clash with opposition protesters in an attempt to disperse the protest in Togo's capital Lome, August 22, 2012. Police in Togo fired tear gas and rubber bullets to try to disperse opposition protesters in the capital Lome on Wednesday, as tensions over upcoming legislative elections boiled over. REUTERS/Noel Kokou Tadegnon
Chelsea's John Terry reacts following a challenge during their English Premier League match against Reading at Stamford Bridge in London August 22, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A boy (C) waits for his haircut at a street barber's kiosk in a low income neighbourhood of San Miguelito, Panama City August 21, 2012. Panamanian street barbers are known for their colorful and decorative open street kiosks, which are popular places for the local male community to gather, according to residents. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
A night view taken from the Muottas Muragl mountain, 2,546 metres (8,058 feet), shows the Swiss mountain resort of St. Moritz (top), and the village of Celerina (R), August 22, 2012. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
A man crosses a pedestrian bridge in Norman Wells, Northwest Territories August 22, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Wattie