Editor's choice
Paramilitary policemen jump up above their fellow policemen's arms as they take part in a psychological training in Tongling, Anhui province, China, August 28, 2012. REUTERS/China Daily
Paramilitary policemen jump up above their fellow policemen's arms as they take part in a psychological training in Tongling, Anhui province, China, August 28, 2012. REUTERS/China Daily
A policemen patrols a street after extinguishing a fire lit by demonstrators during protests by youths in the coastal town of Mombasa August 28, 2012. Two Kenyan police officers and a civilian were killed when rioters hurled a grenade at officers in the port city of Mombasa on Tuesday after two days of violence over the killing of a radical Muslim cleric. Mobs of youths had fired at police with machineguns just before throwing the...more
A policemen patrols a street after extinguishing a fire lit by demonstrators during protests by youths in the coastal town of Mombasa August 28, 2012. Two Kenyan police officers and a civilian were killed when rioters hurled a grenade at officers in the port city of Mombasa on Tuesday after two days of violence over the killing of a radical Muslim cleric. Mobs of youths had fired at police with machineguns just before throwing the grenade into a police truck, Benedict Kigen, a senior police intelligence officer said. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
An activist shouts slogans during a protest march in the outskirts of the Republican National Convention in Tampa, Florida August 28, 2012. Presidential candidate Mitt Romney flew to Tampa on Tuesday to join fellow Republicans seeking to put their shortened convention back on track and prevent his message from being drowned out by a hurricane bearing down on the U.S. Gulf Coast. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
An activist shouts slogans during a protest march in the outskirts of the Republican National Convention in Tampa, Florida August 28, 2012. Presidential candidate Mitt Romney flew to Tampa on Tuesday to join fellow Republicans seeking to put their shortened convention back on track and prevent his message from being drowned out by a hurricane bearing down on the U.S. Gulf Coast. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A Free Syrian Army fighter fires an AK-47 rifle at Syrian Army soldiers during clashes in the El Amreeyeh neighbourhood of Syria's northwest city of Aleppo August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
A Free Syrian Army fighter fires an AK-47 rifle at Syrian Army soldiers during clashes in the El Amreeyeh neighbourhood of Syria's northwest city of Aleppo August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
A policeman receives medical attention at the Coast General Hospital following a grenade attack on a police unit truck during two consecutive days of unrest in Mombasa, Kenya, August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
A policeman receives medical attention at the Coast General Hospital following a grenade attack on a police unit truck during two consecutive days of unrest in Mombasa, Kenya, August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
Children walk past police officers of the Peacekeeping Unit Program (UPP) in line during their inauguration ceremony at Vila Cruzeiro slum in Rio de Janeiro August 28, 2012. The introduction of the peacekeeping program in the region is part of the effort to crack down on crime and ensure the security as the city prepares to host 2014 World Cup soccer matches and the 2016 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Children walk past police officers of the Peacekeeping Unit Program (UPP) in line during their inauguration ceremony at Vila Cruzeiro slum in Rio de Janeiro August 28, 2012. The introduction of the peacekeeping program in the region is part of the effort to crack down on crime and ensure the security as the city prepares to host 2014 World Cup soccer matches and the 2016 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A Free Syrian Army fighter mans a checkpoint next to a barrel containing a bust of former President Havez al-Assad, father of current president Bashar, at the entrance of the Assukary neighbourhood in Aleppo August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
A Free Syrian Army fighter mans a checkpoint next to a barrel containing a bust of former President Havez al-Assad, father of current president Bashar, at the entrance of the Assukary neighbourhood in Aleppo August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
People read prayer books during a religious service marking the Day of the Virgin Mary at Sioni Cathedral in Tbilisi August 28, 2012. Orthodox believers celebrate the Assumption of the Virgin Mary, the entry into heaven of the mother of Jesus. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
People read prayer books during a religious service marking the Day of the Virgin Mary at Sioni Cathedral in Tbilisi August 28, 2012. Orthodox believers celebrate the Assumption of the Virgin Mary, the entry into heaven of the mother of Jesus. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
A dog barks in a window at the APCA (Protection Association for Abandoned Dogs) centre in Sintra August 28, 2012. The last two years have seen an increase in the number of abandoned dogs, and a decrease in adoptions of abandoned dogs, due to the financial crisis in the country, according to Natalia Correia, director of the APCA. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
A dog barks in a window at the APCA (Protection Association for Abandoned Dogs) centre in Sintra August 28, 2012. The last two years have seen an increase in the number of abandoned dogs, and a decrease in adoptions of abandoned dogs, due to the financial crisis in the country, according to Natalia Correia, director of the APCA. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Ann Romney, wife of Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney, reacts as she takes the stage to address delegates during the second day of the Republican National Convention in Tampa, Florida August 28, 2012 REUTERS/Jason Reed
Ann Romney, wife of Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney, reacts as she takes the stage to address delegates during the second day of the Republican National Convention in Tampa, Florida August 28, 2012 REUTERS/Jason Reed
New Orleans resident Diana Whipple stands on the shore of Lake Pontchartrain as Tropical Storm Isaac approaches New Orleans, Louisiana, August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
New Orleans resident Diana Whipple stands on the shore of Lake Pontchartrain as Tropical Storm Isaac approaches New Orleans, Louisiana, August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Students take cover as a tear gas canister flies through the air, during clashes with riot police during a demonstration against the government to demand changes in the public state education system in Santiago August 28, 2012. Chilean students have been protesting against what they say is profiteering in the state education system. REUTERS/Eliseo Fernandez
Students take cover as a tear gas canister flies through the air, during clashes with riot police during a demonstration against the government to demand changes in the public state education system in Santiago August 28, 2012. Chilean students have been protesting against what they say is profiteering in the state education system. REUTERS/Eliseo Fernandez
Hawkers walk past each other in the capital Luanda, Angola, August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Hawkers walk past each other in the capital Luanda, Angola, August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
A Hindu holy man, or sadhu, walks along his ashram, a place of retreat, at the premises of the Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A Hindu holy man, or sadhu, walks along his ashram, a place of retreat, at the premises of the Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A relative of victims murdered during the guerrilla war in the Andes in the 80s and 90s, attends a commemorative ceremony in downtown Lima August 28, 2012. Peruvians affected by the war held a ceremony and marched in the capital Lima on the 9th anniversary of the adoption of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) report, to urge the government to set aside state cash to compensate victims of political violence committed in...more
A relative of victims murdered during the guerrilla war in the Andes in the 80s and 90s, attends a commemorative ceremony in downtown Lima August 28, 2012. Peruvians affected by the war held a ceremony and marched in the capital Lima on the 9th anniversary of the adoption of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) report, to urge the government to set aside state cash to compensate victims of political violence committed in the 1980s and 1990s. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil
A delegate from Texas waits for the start of the session during the second day of the Republican National Convention in Tampa, Florida August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A delegate from Texas waits for the start of the session during the second day of the Republican National Convention in Tampa, Florida August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
President Barack Obama wipes his face as he speaks at a campaign event at Iowa State University in Ames, Iowa, August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing
President Barack Obama wipes his face as he speaks at a campaign event at Iowa State University in Ames, Iowa, August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing
A student protester stands on one side of a barricade formed with chairs in front of riot police vehicles during an anti-government demonstration demanding changes in the public state education system in Santiago August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A student protester stands on one side of a barricade formed with chairs in front of riot police vehicles during an anti-government demonstration demanding changes in the public state education system in Santiago August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A dog sits on a buffalo who is cooling off in the Ravi River in Lahore on August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza
A dog sits on a buffalo who is cooling off in the Ravi River in Lahore on August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza
New Orleans resident Diana Whipple watches waves crash on the shore of Lake Pontchartrain as Tropical Storm Isaac approaches New Orleans, Louisiana, August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
New Orleans resident Diana Whipple watches waves crash on the shore of Lake Pontchartrain as Tropical Storm Isaac approaches New Orleans, Louisiana, August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
A mother supporting student protesters is detained by riot policemen during a demonstration against the government, to demand changes in the public state education system in Santiago August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Vera
A mother supporting student protesters is detained by riot policemen during a demonstration against the government, to demand changes in the public state education system in Santiago August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Vera
A group of prisoners stand on the roof of Socabaya prison during a riot in Peru's southern city of Arequipa, August 28, 2012. About 200 prisoners started a mutiny in the early hours of the day, injuring prison guards and and taking four hostages, including the prison director, according to local media. All hostages were later released, and the riot continues as the prisoners demanded improvements of prison conditions and medical...more
A group of prisoners stand on the roof of Socabaya prison during a riot in Peru's southern city of Arequipa, August 28, 2012. About 200 prisoners started a mutiny in the early hours of the day, injuring prison guards and and taking four hostages, including the prison director, according to local media. All hostages were later released, and the riot continues as the prisoners demanded improvements of prison conditions and medical attention, said local reports. REUTERS/Stringer
Jaylon Ragas, 5, plays with a gaming device at the Belle Chase Auditorium as Hurricane Isaac bears down on the Louisiana coast in Belle Chasse, Louisiana, August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Sean Gardner
Jaylon Ragas, 5, plays with a gaming device at the Belle Chase Auditorium as Hurricane Isaac bears down on the Louisiana coast in Belle Chasse, Louisiana, August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Sean Gardner
A purse containing the latest issue of Time magazine, with Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney on the cover, is seen during the second day of the Republican National Convention in Tampa, Florida August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A purse containing the latest issue of Time magazine, with Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney on the cover, is seen during the second day of the Republican National Convention in Tampa, Florida August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer