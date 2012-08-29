A group of prisoners stand on the roof of Socabaya prison during a riot in Peru's southern city of Arequipa, August 28, 2012. About 200 prisoners started a mutiny in the early hours of the day, injuring prison guards and and taking four hostages, including the prison director, according to local media. All hostages were later released, and the riot continues as the prisoners demanded improvements of prison conditions and medical attention, said local reports. REUTERS/Stringer