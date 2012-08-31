Editor's choice
Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney (R) is joined by his wife Ann (2nd R) and vice presidential running mate Paul Ryan (L) is joined by his wife Janna after Romney's acceptance speech during the final session of the Republican National Convention in Tampa, Florida August 30, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Palestinian girls stand in front of a banner depicting the late spiritual leader Sheikh Ahmed Yassin during a rally in Gaza City, marking the 43rd anniversary of the burning of Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem August 30, 2012. Al-Aqsa Mosque, on the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount in Jerusalem's Old City, is the third holiest site in Islam. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Snorkelers swim with a whale shark, the world's largest fish, at Maldives' South Ari Atoll August 27, 2012. The whale shark inhabits in tropical and temperate waters and is listed by the International Union for Conservation of Nature as a vulnerable species. REUTERS/David Loh
A statue of the Virgin Mary stands in a yard of a house flooded by Hurricane Isaac in La Place, Louisiana August 30, 2012. REUTERS/Lee Celano
Free Syrian Army fighters fire at Syrian army soldiers during clashes in the El Amreeyeh neighborhood of Syria's northwestern city of Aleppo August 30, 2012. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Maldivian riot police chase away supporters of former Maldives President Mohamed Nasheed during a protest in Male August 30, 2012. Supporters of the former president of the Maldives poured into the streets of the capital of the holiday island chain on Thursday to denounce an internationally backed report which said the leader's removal earlier this year did not constitute a coup. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A soldier from an honour guard closes a curtain ahead of an official welcoming ceremony for German Chancellor Angela Merkel at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing August 30, 2012. Germany's Angela Merkel makes her second trip to China in half a year this week, hoping to strengthen booming trade ties and obtain assurances from Beijing that it will support the fragile euro zone by buying the bonds of its stricken southern members. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Zeng Sini of China competes in the gold medal final of the Women's Individual C1-2-3 Pursuit on the first day of the London 2012 Paralympic games in the Velodrome at the Olympic Park in Stratford, London, August 30, 2012. Zeng won gold. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
Prince William (L) and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, take part in a Mexican wave as they watch qualifying races at the velodrome during the London 2012 Paralympic Games at the Olympic Park in Stratford, London August 30, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
Racing pigeons are seen being released from their racing boxes as they start their flight from Alnwick to their home lofts across Yorkshire and Humberside in northern England April 21, 2012. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis
A woman with a baby on her back looks on at an informal settlement in the capital Luanda, August 30, 2012. Angolans will go to the polls on Friday to elect lawmakers and their president. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
A Sardinian miner (R) reads a newspaper during a protest 400 metres (1312 ft) underground to block the entrance of the Carbosulcis mine in Carbonia, west of Cagliari, August 30, 2012. Up to 100 Sardinian miners armed with hundreds of kilograms of explosives have barricaded themselves nearly 400 metres underground in Italy's only coal mine to put pressure on the Rome government to protect its survival. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Protesters climb a gate during a demonstration outside Mexico's electoral court in Mexico City August 30, 2012. Mexico's electoral tribunal on Thursday u nanimously rejected a legal bid to overturn Enrique Pena Nieto's victory in the July 1 presidential election, paving the way for the centrist to take office and press ahead with his reform agenda. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Firefighters try to extinguish a fire with branches in a forest at Barranco Blanco (White Ravine) in Coin, near Malaga, southern Spain, late August 30, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
A man walks down a hill during rainy weather in the Swiss mountain resort of Crans-Montana August 30, 2012. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Darren Clarke of Northern Ireland exhales cigarette smoke on the 8th green during the first round of the European Masters golf tournament in the Swiss mountain resort of Crans-Montana August 30, 2012. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck (12) catches the football while clowning on the sidelines with Colts punter Pat McAfee (1) during the fourth quarter of their NFL preseason game against the Cincinnati Bengals in Indianapolis, Indiana, August 30, 2012. REUTERS/Brent Smith
"Nick", his playa name, rides across the desert during the Burning Man 2012 "Fertility 2.0" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada August 29, 2012. More than 60,000 people from all over the world have gathered at the sold out festival, which is celebrating its 26th year, to spend a week in the remote desert cut off from much of the outside world to experience art, music and the unique community that develops. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
A labourer walks on the site of the New Corinthians Stadium, one of the venues for the 2014 World Cup, in the Sao Paulo district of Itaquera August 30, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A protestor walks in front of a Domino's Pizza store during the Republican National Convention in Tampa, Florida August 30, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Andrews
Free Syrian Army fighters run for cover after Syrian forces fired a mortar in the El Amreeyeh neighborhood of Syria's northwestern city of Aleppo August 30, 2012. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Boats full of passengers struggle to move through water hyacinth in a dead part of river Buriganga in Dhaka August 30, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
People arrive at the "Diner en blanc" (Dinner in White) event outside the ArtScience Museum at the Marina Bay Sands in Singapore August 30, 2012. A total of 888 people, dressed head to toe in white and bringing with them white tablecloths, glassware and other finery, gathered at the promenade near the museum on Thursday night for an impromptu open-air dinner, organisers said. Participants at the event, the first in Asia, were told of the venue via social media sites and the Internet, then rushed to assemble at the venue. REUTERS/Tim Chong
Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney waves as arrives on stage to accept the Republican presidential nomination during the final session of the Republican National Convention in Tampa August 30, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking