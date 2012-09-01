Editor's Choice
Unidentified relatives of convicted persons wail outside a court in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad August 31, 2012. A former Indian state minister and 30 others were jailed for their role in the so-called Naroda Patiya massacre, the single bloodiest episode of the three-day riots. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A boy takes a picture with a tablet of a burnt down residential area in Sitio de Calahonda, near Malaga, southern Spain, August 31, 2012. A wildfire raging out of control along southern Spain's Costa del Sol killed one man, injured several people and forced the evacuation of thousands on the edge of the upmarket tourist resort of Marbella, regional authorities said on Friday. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Britain's Louise Sugden falls to the floor during their Wheelchair Basketball women's preliminary match against Australia at the London 2012 Paralympic Games August 31, 2012. The London Paralympics is hosting the biggest number of athletes since its inception in 1960 at the Rome Games, with 4,280 competitors representing 164 nations compared to 400 participants from 23 countries in the Italian capital. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Municipal agents detain a boy, who was found in an empty lot used by crack users, during an operation to combat crack dealers in the Madureira neighborhood in Rio de Janeiro August 31, 2012. The operation is part of an effort by the police to end the use of crack in Rio's slums, including 11 Cracolandias, also known as cracklands, of the city. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
A Thai Muslim villager looks at birds in cages taking part in an international bird-singing contest in the southern Yala province September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Surapan Boonthanom
A Thai Muslim villager looks at birds in cages taking part in an international bird-singing contest in the southern Yala province September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Surapan Boonthanom
Sudan People's Liberation Army (SPLA) soldier Bieth Keer, 22, injured in a rebel ambush, rests inside a ward at a military hospital in Juba August 31, 2012. A group led by rebel leader David Yau Yau - one of several militias fighting the government - attacked on August 27, 2012 a convoy of 200 soldiers near Pibor, a remote corner of the eastern state on Jonglei, army spokesman Philip Aguer said. REUTERS/Adriane Ohanesian
U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton (R) adjusts her black pearl necklace, a gift from Cook Islands' Prime Minister Henry Puna (L) during a sustainable development and conservation event in Rarotonga August 31, 2012. Clinton arrived in the Pacific outpost of the Cook Islands for this year's Pacific Islands Forum, as part of Washington's efforts to woo nations across the Asia-Pacific. REUTERS/Jim Watson/Pool
Israeli border policemen detain a Palestinian activist during clashes at a protest against a nearby Jewish settlement, in the West Bank village of Nabi Saleh, near Ramallah August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Israeli border policemen detain a Palestinian activist during clashes at a protest against a nearby Jewish settlement, in the West Bank village of Nabi Saleh, near Ramallah August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney is joined by vice-presidential candidate U.S. Congressman Paul Ryan (R-WI) (L) and their wives Ann (2nd R) and Janna (R) at a campaign rally in Lakeland, Florida August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A model presents a creation from designer Agatha Ruiz de la Prada's Spring/Summer 2013 collection during the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week in Madrid August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
A model presents a creation from designer Agatha Ruiz de la Prada's Spring/Summer 2013 collection during the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week in Madrid August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
Supporters of former Maldivian president Mohamed Nasheed clash with soldiers during a protest in Male September 1, 2012. Protests against a report saying Nasheed had been replaced legitimately continued for a second day. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Supporters of former Maldivian president Mohamed Nasheed clash with soldiers during a protest in Male September 1, 2012. Protests against a report saying Nasheed had been replaced legitimately continued for a second day. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A couple watches a full moon known as a "blue moon" rises over the skyline of New York from the Eagle Rock Reservation in West Orange, New Jersey, August 31, 2012. A full moon is referred to as a blue moon when it is the second full moon in a calendar month. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Exhibitors sit with vintage cars during the Chatsworth House Country Fair near Bakewell, central England, August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Exhibitors sit with vintage cars during the Chatsworth House Country Fair near Bakewell, central England, August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Members of the YoSoy132 student movement hold up torches during a protest outside the Federal Electoral Tribunal (TRIFE) in Mexico City August 31, 2012. Mexico's electoral tribunal confirmed Enrique Pena Nieto as president-elect on Friday, but his rival refused to accept defeat and held out the possibility of further protests that could hamper reform efforts. The tribunal threw out an attempt to overturn the election result by Lopez Obrador, who had accused Pena Nieto of laundering money and buying votes in the July election. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
An elderly woman waits to buy a ticket at Albeniz cinema in Malaga, southern Spain August 31, 2012. Spanish art institutions, already feeling the pinch of funding cuts, fear a steep hike in taxes on tickets to cultural events from Saturday could push them over the edge. As of September 1, Spain's tax rate for a range of cultural activities will jump to 21 percent from 8 percent as part of a wider government plan to boost revenues, cut the deficit and avoid a full-blown European bailout. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
A Sardinian miner walks next to the truck during a protest blocking the entrance of the Carbosulcis mine in Carbonia, west of Cagliari August 31, 2012. Up to 100 Sardinian miners armed with hundreds of kilograms of explosives have barricaded themselves nearly 400 metres (437 yards) underground in Italy's only coal mine to put pressure on the Rome government to protect its survival. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi (ITALY - Tags: POLITICS CIVIL UNREST BUSINESS EMPLOYMENT ENERGY)
A performer from the Fuerzabruta company of Argentina is pictured as she acts in a show entitled "Mylar" on a translucent overhead water stage during the Night Festival in Singapore August 31, 2012. The fifth instalment of the Night Festival organised by the Heritage Board will run over two weekends - August 24 to 25 and August 31 to September 1. REUTERS/Tim Chong (SINGAPORE - Tags: SOCIETY ENTERTAINMENT TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)
Japan's Atsushi Yamamoto competes in the men's long Jump F42/44 classification final during the London 2012 Paralympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh (BRITAIN - Tags: SPORT ATHLETICS OLYMPICS)
Japan's Atsushi Yamamoto competes in the men's long Jump F42/44 classification final during the London 2012 Paralympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh (BRITAIN - Tags: SPORT ATHLETICS OLYMPICS)
Southern Sudanese people arrive in a barge at the port in Juba August 31, 2012. According to the International Organization for Migration (IOM), approximately 895 people arrived on Friday in the latest batch of people to return to the South,...more
Southern Sudanese people arrive in a barge at the port in Juba August 31, 2012. According to the International Organization for Migration (IOM), approximately 895 people arrived on Friday in the latest batch of people to return to the South, following the secession in July 2011 when the South Sudan became an independent state. REUTERS/Adriane Ohanesian (SOUTH SUDAN - Tags: POLITICS CIVIL UNREST SOCIETY)
Connecting Light, an art installation of illuminated balloons, is seen on Hadrian's Wall near Newcastle, northern England August 31, 2012. 400 illuminated balloons have been placed along the wall built by the Romans, which stretches the width of Britain from Carlisle to Newcastle. The installation designed by New York artist Zachary Lieberman and collective YesYesNo can be seen until Saturday. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis (BRITAIN - Tags: SOCIETY)
Competitors are seen through the Paralympic flame as they race during the Women's 5000m T54 classification heats at the Olympic Stadium during the London 2012 Paralympic Games August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville (BRITAIN - Tags: SPORT OLYMPICS)
A boy sits at a local bread bakery in the old city of Aleppo August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal (SYRIA - Tags: CONFLICT POLITICS SOCIETY)
A boy sits at a local bread bakery in the old city of Aleppo August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal (SYRIA - Tags: CONFLICT POLITICS SOCIETY)
U.S. actor Zac Efron and actress Maika Monroe pose on the red carpet for the world premiere of their movie "At Any Price" at the 69th Venice Film Festival in Venice August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Max Rossi
U.S. actor Zac Efron and actress Maika Monroe pose on the red carpet for the world premiere of their movie "At Any Price" at the 69th Venice Film Festival in Venice August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Interior Ministry officers carry an opposition activist out of the Mayor's Office after detaining her for violation of law and order in central Moscow, August 31, 2012. More than 10 activists, most of whom represented the National Bolshevik Party, demanded a meeting with Moscow's Mayor Sergei Sobyanin to defend Article 31 of the Russian constitution, which guarantees the right of assembly, before a traditional opposition protest rally on the 31st day of a month, according to local media. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov