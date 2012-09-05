Editor's Choice

Two members of German air carrier Lufthansa cabin crew union "UFO" enjoy the sun as they take part in a strike outside a Lufthansa office building at the Fraport airport in Frankfurt, September 4, 2012. Lufthansa passengers face widespread flight disruption after cabin crew representatives said they continue a series of strikes over pay and cost-cutting measures at Germany's largest airline. The UFO union, which represents around two-thirds of Lufthansa's 19,000 cabin crew, late on Thursday called on its members to strike on Tuesday in Frankfurt and Berlin. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach