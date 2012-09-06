Editor's Choice
Swirls of green and red appear in an aurora over Whitehorse, Yukon on the night of September 3, 2012 in this NASA handout image. The aurora was due to the interaction of a coronal mass ejection (CME) from the sun with Earth's magnetosphere. The CME left the Sun on August 31 and arrived on September 3. REUTERS/Courtesy of David Cartier, Sr./NASA/Handout
Free Syrian Army fighters sleep inside an occupied room at El Edaa district in Syria's northwestern city of Aleppo September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
President Barack Obama (R) embraces former President Bill Clinton onstage after Clinton nominated Obama for re-election during the second session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing
A woman and her child watch as a volunteer fights against a forest fire near Mengualde September 5, 2012. Several fires have burned thousands of hectares of forest land across the country in the last days. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
A female protester rides a float in a pond at Marshall Park during the second day Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina September 5, 2012. The protesters gathered as the park to use it as an encampment. REUTERS/John Adkisson
Shoppers walk past protesters dressed as prisoners and carrying signs reading "Condemned to precariousness and poverty. Megapark" and "Social Cuts bury our Rights", during a demonstration at the opening of an electrical goods store at the Megapark shopping complex in Barakaldo September 5, 2012. Members of the Berri-Otxoak social rights collective staged the protest to draw attention to the low wages and short-term contracts of workers at the complex. REUTERS/Vincent West
Mineworkers take part in a march at Lonmin's Marikana mine in South Africa's North West Province, September 5, 2012. More than 3,000 striking South African miners marched through streets near Lonmin's Marikana mine on Wednesday, the largest protest at the hot spot since police shot dead 34 of their colleagues last month. Police armed with tear gas and assault rifles deployed armoured vehicles and helicopters to keep an eye on the stick-waving protesters. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
An Israeli border police officer stands in front of a truck lifting a structure during its removal from the Migron outpost near the West Bank city of Ramallah September 5, 2012. Israeli settler families were on Sunday evicted from the outpost in the occupied West Bank after a court ruled that it had been built illegally on Palestinian land. REUTERS/Lior Mizrahi/Pool
U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton attends a news conference at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Feng Li/Pool
Visitors view guns on display during the first day of the Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian exhibition in Abu Dhabi, September 5, 2012. The 10th Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition features several festivities and live performances such as equestrian shows, falcon & saluki beauty contests, camel auctions, art competitions and traditional hunting activities, and will run until September 8. REUTERS/Ben Job
Brazil's Terezinha Guilhermina (L) and her guide Guilherme Soares de Santana cross the finish line to win the women's 100m - T11 final in the Olympic Stadium at the London 2012 Paralympic Games September 5, 2012. The pair were racing against other athletes who were also visually impaired. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Riot police officers help a protester after she was hit by an improvised bomb thrown by demonstrating students during a march in Bogota September 5, 2012. Thousands of students and teachers marched in a nation-wide protest against the government's education reforms for public universities, student organizations reported. REUTERS/John Vizcaino
LaKia Ramsey, 26, (R) gets a kiss from her daughter Arian, 2, at the Covenant Presbyterian Church temporary shelter, which has opened it's doors to house 30 homeless people for the week of the Democratic National Convention, in Charlotte, North Carolina September 5, 2012. According to Ramsey, she and her family were forced to leave the hotel room they were living in by hotel staff who wanted to charge a higher rate for convention goers. The hotel said Ramsey was asked to leave for reasons unrelated to the convention. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
Britain's David Anthony celebrates after scoring a goal during their Wheelchair Rugby match against the U.S. during the London 2012 Paralympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in London, September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Workers dismantle flooring set for President Obama at the Bank of America stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 5, 2012. Severe weather forecasts put a crimp on U.S. President Barack Obama's nomination party on Wednesday, forcing him to move his planned acceptance speech from the 74,000-seat outdoor football stadium to a much smaller indoor arena. REUTERS/REUTERS/Philip Scott Andrews
Russian President Vladimir Putin looks at a crane as he sits in a motorised deltaplane at Yamalo-Nenets district September 5, 2012. Putin, who has tracked a Siberian tiger and posed with a polar bear, on Wednesday took his love of wildlife to new heights by flying with cranes - to lead them on a migration route. Picture taken September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Alexsey Druginyn/RIA Novosti/Kremlin
Hermes Cifuentes, who is also known as "Brother Hermes", performs an exorcism on Marleny Munoz, 55, who claims to be possessed by spirits in La Cumbre, Valle July 7, 2012. Cifuentes says he has performed more than 35,000 exorcism rituals in the past 25 years. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga
England's James Anderson bowls as South Africa's Hashim Amla (L) looks on during the fifth one-day international cricket match at Trent Bridge cricket ground in Nottingham September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown
U.S. actress Vanessa Hudgens poses on the red carpet for the movie "Spring Breakers" during the 69th Venice Film Festival in Venice September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Max Rossi
The damaged Im Al-Zinar church is seen in the old city of Homs September 4, 2012. Picture taken September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network/Handout
A small group of people watch competition late in the day during the 2012 Pacific Cup croquet tournament in Vancouver, British Columbia September 1, 2012. The tournament is held at the Vancouver Croquet Club which shares the grounds with the West Point Grey Lawn Bowling Club which has been on the same site for 90 years. REUTERS/Andy Clark
A demonstrator taking part in a street protest lies near a line of police in uptown Charlotte, the site of the Democratic National Convention in North Carolina on September 5, 2012. Forecasts of thunderstorms put a crimp on U.S. President Barack Obama's nomination party, forcing Democrats on Wednesday to move his planned acceptance speech from a 74,000-seat outdoor football stadium to a much smaller indoor venue. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Catholic nuns from the Missionaries of Charity, the global order of nuns founded by Mother Teresa, pray at Teresa's tomb on her 15th anniversary of her death in Kolkata September 5, 2012. Mother Teresa, a Nobel Peace laureate who died in 1997, was beatified by Pope John Paul II in 2003 at the Vatican. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri