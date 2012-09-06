Editor's Choice

LaKia Ramsey, 26, (R) gets a kiss from her daughter Arian, 2, at the Covenant Presbyterian Church temporary shelter, which has opened it's doors to house 30 homeless people for the week of the Democratic National Convention, in Charlotte, North Carolina September 5, 2012. According to Ramsey, she and her family were forced to leave the hotel room they were living in by hotel staff who wanted to charge a higher rate for convention goers. The hotel said Ramsey was asked to leave for reasons unrelated to the convention. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi