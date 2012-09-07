Edition:
People run away from the site of a fire as smoke rises after an explosion at a fireworks factory near Sivakasi, India, September 5, 2012. About 40 people were killed and several others injured after a fire broke out at the factory, local media reported. REUTERS/Stringer

People run away from the site of a fire as smoke rises after an explosion at a fireworks factory near Sivakasi, India, September 5, 2012. About 40 people were killed and several others injured after a fire broke out at the factory, local media reported. REUTERS/Stringer

A relative of Palestinian gunman Khaled Al-Geram mourns during his funeral in Gaza City September 6, 2012. An Israeli air strike on the Hamas-governed Gaza Strip killed three gunmen, one of them Al-Geram, as they tried to launch short-range rockets into the Jewish state, the military said. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

A relative of Palestinian gunman Khaled Al-Geram mourns during his funeral in Gaza City September 6, 2012. An Israeli air strike on the Hamas-governed Gaza Strip killed three gunmen, one of them Al-Geram, as they tried to launch short-range rockets into the Jewish state, the military said. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

A boy looks at an artwork made of unwanted toys at the solo exhibition of Japanese artist Hiroshi Fuji, known for his creations that recycle unwanted toys and waste materials, in Tokyo, September 6, 2012. More than 100,000 unwanted toys collected by social groups across Japan for the past 13 years were used in the exhibition. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

A boy looks at an artwork made of unwanted toys at the solo exhibition of Japanese artist Hiroshi Fuji, known for his creations that recycle unwanted toys and waste materials, in Tokyo, September 6, 2012. More than 100,000 unwanted toys collected by social groups across Japan for the past 13 years were used in the exhibition. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

President Obama waves at supporters as he leads his family - wife Michelle, and daughters Sasha and Malia (R) across the stage at the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

President Obama waves at supporters as he leads his family - wife Michelle, and daughters Sasha and Malia (R) across the stage at the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

David Ferrer of Spain celebrates after defeating Janko Tipsarevic of Serbia in their men's singles quarterfinals match at the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

David Ferrer of Spain celebrates after defeating Janko Tipsarevic of Serbia in their men's singles quarterfinals match at the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

A labourer works on the border fence between Israel and Egypt near the Israeli village of Be'er Milcha, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Nir Elias

A labourer works on the border fence between Israel and Egypt near the Israeli village of Be'er Milcha, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Nir Elias

A model has her make-up re-touched backstage before the African Icons show during New York Fashion Week, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

A model has her make-up re-touched backstage before the African Icons show during New York Fashion Week, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

Taylor Swift crowd surfs as she performs "We are Never Getting Back Together" during the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Taylor Swift crowd surfs as she performs "We are Never Getting Back Together" during the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

A student affiliated with the All Nepal National Free Students Union (ANNFSU), a student wing of the Communist Party of Nepal Unified Marxist Leninist (CPN-UML), is carried to hospital by his friend after his face accidentally caught fire while burning an effigy of Prime Minister Baburam Bhattarai, during their protest against the Nepal Oil Corporation (NOC)'s decision to hike prices on petroleum products and liquefied petroleum...more

A student affiliated with the All Nepal National Free Students Union (ANNFSU), a student wing of the Communist Party of Nepal Unified Marxist Leninist (CPN-UML), is carried to hospital by his friend after his face accidentally caught fire while burning an effigy of Prime Minister Baburam Bhattarai, during their protest against the Nepal Oil Corporation (NOC)'s decision to hike prices on petroleum products and liquefied petroleum gas cylinders in Kathmandu, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Brazil's Luciano dos Santos Pereira knocks over an official as he competes in the men's triple jump - F11 final in the Olympic Stadium at the London 2012 Paralympic Games, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Brazil's Luciano dos Santos Pereira knocks over an official as he competes in the men's triple jump - F11 final in the Olympic Stadium at the London 2012 Paralympic Games, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Striking mineworkers march outside Lonmin's Marikana mine in South Africa's North West Province as they await the arrival of freed colleagues, September 6 2012. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Striking mineworkers march outside Lonmin's Marikana mine in South Africa's North West Province as they await the arrival of freed colleagues, September 6 2012. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Police wield their batons against a supporter of India's ruling Congress party during a protest outside Odisha state legislative assembly in the eastern Indian city of Bhubaneswar, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Police wield their batons against a supporter of India's ruling Congress party during a protest outside Odisha state legislative assembly in the eastern Indian city of Bhubaneswar, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

A coast guard, a police officer and a firefighter pretend to hang themselves in front of the parliament during a rally in Athens, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/John Kolesidis

A coast guard, a police officer and a firefighter pretend to hang themselves in front of the parliament during a rally in Athens, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/John Kolesidis

Actress Aurelia Poirier poses with members of the cast on the red carpet during a screening for the movie "La cinquieme Saison" at the 69th Venice Film Festival, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Actress Aurelia Poirier poses with members of the cast on the red carpet during a screening for the movie "La cinquieme Saison" at the 69th Venice Film Festival, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Blind Afghan students attend a lesson at a blind school in Kabul, September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Blind Afghan students attend a lesson at a blind school in Kabul, September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Onlookers stand next to an overturned passenger bus that was washed away by flash floods in Bankura district of the eastern Indian state of West Bengal, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Onlookers stand next to an overturned passenger bus that was washed away by flash floods in Bankura district of the eastern Indian state of West Bengal, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Convention-goers cheer as the convention pays tribute to veterans at the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Convention-goers cheer as the convention pays tribute to veterans at the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Striking mineworkers attend a "report back" meeting near Lonmin's Marikana mine in South Africa's North West Province, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Striking mineworkers attend a "report back" meeting near Lonmin's Marikana mine in South Africa's North West Province, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

President Obama and first lady Michelle hug on stage during the final session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Scott Andrews

President Obama and first lady Michelle hug on stage during the final session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Scott Andrews

Students walk in line towards a dining hall for lunch at a primary school for children of migrant workers in Aksu, Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Students walk in line towards a dining hall for lunch at a primary school for children of migrant workers in Aksu, Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

A resident of Bella Vista town stands outside the church destroyed by an earthquake in Nicoya, Costa Rica, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

A resident of Bella Vista town stands outside the church destroyed by an earthquake in Nicoya, Costa Rica, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

Pink performs during the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Pink performs during the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron and Deputy Prime Minister Nick Clegg visit the Aldermere Housing development with local resident Josh Wood in Cheshunt, England, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Peter Macdiarmid/POOL

Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron and Deputy Prime Minister Nick Clegg visit the Aldermere Housing development with local resident Josh Wood in Cheshunt, England, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Peter Macdiarmid/POOL

Britain's Jonnie Peacock (R) wins the Men's 100m T44 classification final at the Olympic Stadium during the London 2012 Paralympic Games in London, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Britain's Jonnie Peacock (R) wins the Men's 100m T44 classification final at the Olympic Stadium during the London 2012 Paralympic Games in London, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

