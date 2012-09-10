Editor's choice
A volunteer collects notes with comments, which were hung around the site, after the anti-national education group announced a retreat from a 10-day protest which has besieged the government headquarters in Hong Kong September 9, 2012. Hong Kong's government withdrew a plan for a compulsory Chinese school curriculum on Saturday after tens of thousands took to the streets in protest at what they said was a move to "brainwash" students. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A Yanomami Indian shack is pictured at night during a government trip for journalists at the community of Irotatheri, in the southern Amazonas state of Venezuela, just 19km (12 miles) from Brazil's border, September 7, 2012. The Venezuela government and indigenous groups are disputing whether an alleged massacre of Amazon villagers took place after the government said it found no evidence of an attack. A group representing the Yanomami tribe last week said that Brazilian gold miners had crossed the border and attacked a village from a helicopter. Venezuelan officials said over the weekend that flyovers of the area led them to believe that the allegations were false. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Dancers perform during the Future Cinema outdoor screening of the 1978 film "Grease" in Barnes, southwest London September 9, 2012. London-based Future Cinema, which specialises in immersive events fusing film, theatre, music and dance, transformed Barnes Common park into the movie's fictional setting of Rydell High School. Over 9,000 participants, donning 1950s attire, were expected at three showings over the weekend. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
A resident hits his "trompo gigante" to play a "cave" during a game of "trompo gigante" in Cotacachi, about 120 km (75 miles) north of Quito September 8, 2012. Fifteen teams, each made up of 10 members, representing different neighbourhoods of the village compete to see who can hit "la bola" from the start point in the main park to the finishing point about 8-10 km (5-6.2 miles) away through the streets of Cotacachi with the least number of "caves", or hits. The game, an annual event, runs from August to November and was started in the village famous for its leather 17 years ago. The contestants place the "la bola", a wooden disk covered in brass, on a "cuyumba", a stone used as a tee before hitting it with the "trompo gigante", a large spinning toy. REUTERS/Guillermo Granja
A local resident carries bags of instant noodles at a food relief distribution point in Luozehe town, after two earthquakes hit Yiliang, Yunnan province September 9, 2012. Rescuers in southwestern China tried on Saturday to reach remote communities rocked by earthquakes that killed at least 80 people and damaged thousands of buildings, more than 800 people were injured, state media reported. Shallow 5.6 magnitude quakes struck an impoverished, mountainous part of the country with poor infrastructure and communications on Friday and the death toll could rise as news trickles in from cut-off areas, the Xinhua news agency said. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Ferrari Formula One driver Fernando Alonso of Spain waves as he films supporters from the podium as he celebrates his third place in the Italian F1 Grand Prix at the Monza circuit September 9, 2012. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito