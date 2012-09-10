A resident hits his "trompo gigante" to play a "cave" during a game of "trompo gigante" in Cotacachi, about 120 km (75 miles) north of Quito September 8, 2012. Fifteen teams, each made up of 10 members, representing different neighbourhoods of the village compete to see who can hit "la bola" from the start point in the main park to the finishing point about 8-10 km (5-6.2 miles) away through the streets of Cotacachi with the least number of "caves", or hits. The game, an annual event, runs from August to November and was started in the village famous for its leather 17 years ago. The contestants place the "la bola", a wooden disk covered in brass, on a "cuyumba", a stone used as a tee before hitting it with the "trompo gigante", a large spinning toy. REUTERS/Guillermo Granja