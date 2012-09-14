An artist with his face painted participates in a protest demanding the safety of artist Manish Harijan and his freedom of expression, near the Kathmandu District Administration Office (DAO) in Kathmandu September 13, 2012. According to the local media, the protest was organized by Nepalese artists because of the death threat received by Harijan for creating and exhibiting paintings depicting Hindu gods blended into images of western superheroes like Ghost Rider and Superman. The Siddhartha Art Gallery, where the paintings are currently being exhibited at, has been sealed by the DAO. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar