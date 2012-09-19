Editor's Choice
A girl chases pigeons at Pashupatinath Temple during the Teej festival in Kathmandu September 18, 2012. The three-day festival, commemorating the union of the Goddess Parvati and Lord Shiva, involves sumptuous feasts and rigid fasting. Hindu women pray for marital bliss, the well-being of their spouses and children, and the purification of their own bodies and souls during this period of religious fasting. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Palestinian youths throw stones towards Israeli border police (not seen) in the Shuafat refugee camp in the West Bank near Jerusalem September 18, 2012. Clashes between police and protesters erupted following a protest against a film mocking the Prophet Mohammad. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A man, dressed as the Muppet character Elmo, is arrested in New York's Times Square September 18, 2012. The arrest took place after a loud verbal exchange between the man and tourists, witnesses said. The police at the scene did not give a reason for the arrest. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A Free Syrian Army fighter prepares to fire his weapon at forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad at the Bustan Al-Basha front line in southeastern Aleppo September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Zain Karam
A girl is covered by a shawl to protect her from rain while being carried by her mother after returning from Pashupatinath Temple during the Teej festival in Kathmandu September 18, 2012. The three-day festival, commemorating the union of the Goddess Parvati and Lord Shiva, involves sumptuous feasts and rigid fasting. Hindu women pray for marital bliss, the well-being of their spouses and children, and the purification of their own bodies and souls during this period of religious fasting. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A representative (C) from the Japanese consulate is escorted by security guards carrying protest letters submitted by demonstrators during a rally against Japan's decision to nationalise the islands, called Senkaku by Japan and Diaoyu by China, outside the Japanese Consulate in Hong Kong September 18, 2012. Japanese businesses shut hundreds of stores and plants and the country's embassy suspended services in China on Tuesday as anti-Japan protests reignited and risked dragging a territorial dispute between Asia's two biggest economies deeper into crisis. The Chinese characters on the Japanese Self-Defense Force flags (back) held by the protesters read, "Down with Japanese militarism". REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Paramilitary policemen carry a bucket of garbage as they run through discarded bottles on the 81st anniversary of Japan's invasion of China outside the Japanese embassy in Beijing September 18, 2012. Anti-Japan protests reignited across China on Tuesday, forcing Japanese firms in the country to suspend operations, as a crisis over a territorial dispute escalated on the anniversary of Japan's pre-war invasion of its giant neighbour. REUTERS/David Gray
A rabbit is pictured next to weapons in a Free Syrian Army bus in Bustan Al-Basha district in Aleppo September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Zain Karam
Water polo players warm up before their training in a public swimming pool in Sao Paulo September 18, 2012. The temperature reached almost 35 degrees Celsius (95 degrees Fahrenheit) on Tuesday, during the last week of winter in Brazil. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Republican presidential nominee and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney speaks to reporters in Los Angeles, California, September 17, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
A Palestinian smuggler rests inside a tunnel beneath the Egyptian-Gaza border in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip September 17, 2012. Egypt's crackdown on smuggling tunnels along its border with the Gaza Strip is making shortages ever tighter and has forced the enclave's Islamist Hamas rulers to consider urgent alternatives. Hamas officials asked Egypt late on Monday to consider alternative trade routes, such as a free trade zone, a direct deal that could boost Hamas tax revenues and circumvent rival Fatah's and Israel's control of official imports to Gaza. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
An Occupy Vancouver protester, wearing a Guy Fawkes mask, checks her mobile phone outside a federal government building in Vancouver, British Columbia September 17, 2012. About 100 protesters gathered to mark the one-year anniversary of their occupation of the Art Gallery grounds, as Occupy Wall Street in New York marked its one-year anniversary on Monday with a day of demonstrations. REUTERS/Andy Clark
Muslim demonstrators are seen through a flag as they shout anti-U.S. slogans during a protest against a film they consider blasphemous to Islam, in the southern Indian city of Chennai September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Babu
A police officer guards the scene where two female police officers were killed in Hattersley near Manchester, northern England, September 18, 2012. Britain's most wanted fugitive killed two unarmed policewomen on Tuesday in a gun and grenade ambush, police said, killings which are likely to reignite a long-running debate over whether British officers should carry guns. REUTERS/Darren Staples
A lawyer (L) talks to Bulgarian imams before the start of their trial in the city court in Pazardzhik, some 110 km (68 miles) east of Sofia, September 18, 2012. Thirteen Bulgarian imams stand trial on charges of belonging to an unregistered branch of Islamic foundation Al Waqf Al Islami which is believed to preach the implementation of Sharia law in the Balkan country, the prosecutor's office said. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Fishing boats are seen departing from Shenjiawan port in Zhoushan, Zhejiang province towards the East China Sea fishing grounds, September 17, 2012. China and Japan are currently involved in a territorial dispute involving a group of uninhabited islets in the East China Sea, called the Senkaku by Japan and Diaoyu by China. REUTERS/Stringer
A model is photographed backstage at the Ashish Spring/Summer 2013 collection at London Fashion Week on September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring the winning goal against Manchester City during their Champions League Group D soccer match at Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Felix Ordonez
Artin Elmayan throws a tennis ball in the locker room before playing tennis at the River Plate stadium in Buenos Aires September 13, 2012. Elmayan, who emigrated to Argentina from Europe when it was on the verge of war in 1938 at the age of 21, said he took up tennis as a hobby and has never looked back. Now, aged 95, he is the world's oldest-ranked player. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian
A model reflected in a mirror presents a creation from the Meadham Kirchhoff Spring/Summer 2013 collection at London Fashion Week September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
U.S. Republican presidential nominee and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney (2nd L) reclines the seat of his grandson Owen (L) during a tour of his campaign plane in Salt Lake City, Utah September 18, 2012. Looking on are his other grandchildren Gracie (3rd L), Wyatt (3rd R), Nash (2nd R, in grey shirt) and Sawyer. REUTERS/Jim Young
Striking miners dance and cheer after they were informed of a 22 percent wage increase offer outside Lonmin's Marikana mine, 100 km (60 miles) northwest of Johannesburg, September 18, 2012. Striking miners at the mine said on Tuesday they accepted a management pay rise offer and would return to work on Thursday after six weeks of mining sector unrest that shook Africa's largest economy. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Seated with talk show host David Letterman, U.S. President Barack Obama makes an appearance on the "Late Show with David Letterman" at the Ed Sullivan Theater in New York City September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A man carries benches to a safer place after a school was flooded due to heavy rains at Bassi Kalan village in the outskirts of Jammu September 18, 2012. India's monsoon rains were 21 percent above average in the week to September 12, the third straight week of heavier-than-normal rains, abating the threat of a widespread drought. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta