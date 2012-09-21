Editor's Choice

Cindy Lee Garcia (L), an actress in the "Innocence of Muslims", an anti-Islam movie that has spawned violent protests across the Muslim world, and her lawyer M. Cris Armenta hold a news conference after a court hearing in Los Angeles, California September 20, 2012. A California judge denied on Thursday a request by Garcia to remove the film from YouTube. Garcia had sought to have the film removed in a suit against YouTube parent company Google Inc and a California man linked to the film, saying she was duped into taking part and had since received death threats. REUTERS/Bret Hartman