Editor's Choice

Protesters scuffle with policemen after the police took away disgraced Japanese flags which protesters carried to burn, during an anti-Japan protest in front of a Japanese embassy in Seoul September 24, 2012. Dozens of anti-Japan protesters who are from various anti-North Korea civic groups, demonstrated against the Japanese government's sovereignty claims on desolate volcanic islets, called Dokdo in Korean and Takeshima in Japanese. Seoul says the islets have been recorded as being a part of Korean territory since 512 but Tokyo says that although it gave up all territorial rights to Korea under the 1951 Treaty of San Francisco, control of the islets was not relinquished to Korea. Japan colonised the Korean Peninsula from 1910 to 1945 by force. South Korea currently controls the islets. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won