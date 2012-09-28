Editor's Choice
A policeman leads inmates as they walk along a road with their wrists tied together to a rope at Emei Mountain region, Sichuan province, September 26, 2012. Police transported 594 inmates out of the mountainous area into a new prison 50 km (31 miles) away, local media reported. REUTERS/Stringer
A policeman leads inmates as they walk along a road with their wrists tied together to a rope at Emei Mountain region, Sichuan province, September 26, 2012. Police transported 594 inmates out of the mountainous area into a new prison 50 km (31 miles) away, local media reported. REUTERS/Stringer
Devotee with their faces covered with coloured powder dance in an alley during a procession on the ninth day of the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai September 27, 2012. Ganesh idols are taken through the streets in a procession accompanied by dancing and singing and later immersed in a river or the sea symbolising a ritual seeing-off of his journey towards his abode, taking away with him the misfortunes of all...more
Devotee with their faces covered with coloured powder dance in an alley during a procession on the ninth day of the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai September 27, 2012. Ganesh idols are taken through the streets in a procession accompanied by dancing and singing and later immersed in a river or the sea symbolising a ritual seeing-off of his journey towards his abode, taking away with him the misfortunes of all mankind. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A member of the Free Syrian Army opens fire from his machine gun during clashes with Syrian Army forces in Aleppo September 27, 2012.REUTERS/ Zain Karam
A member of the Free Syrian Army opens fire from his machine gun during clashes with Syrian Army forces in Aleppo September 27, 2012.REUTERS/ Zain Karam
A site coordinator walks past a Luminarium installation by British designer Alan Parkinson during the British Arts Festival in Wuhan September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
A site coordinator walks past a Luminarium installation by British designer Alan Parkinson during the British Arts Festival in Wuhan September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
A worker cleans near a poster of the late Chairman Mao Zedong at a thermal power plant of the Nanjie Cun Group in Nanjie village of Luohe city in China's central Henan province September 25, 2012. Nanjie village, with more than 3,100 residents, is touted to be one of the remaining models of communist China, where the principles of morality and collectivism of the late Chairman Mao still strictly guide the people's daily lives....more
A worker cleans near a poster of the late Chairman Mao Zedong at a thermal power plant of the Nanjie Cun Group in Nanjie village of Luohe city in China's central Henan province September 25, 2012. Nanjie village, with more than 3,100 residents, is touted to be one of the remaining models of communist China, where the principles of morality and collectivism of the late Chairman Mao still strictly guide the people's daily lives. Aside from free housing, healthcare, food rations and education, locals working in the village's factories receive an average salary of 2500 yuan, about 400 dollars. The village's return to communism came at the same time as the rest of the country opened up to the capitalist market in the mid 1980s. Mao is still highly revered in Nanjie, enjoying a god-like status. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A riot policeman (R) shoots a student protester with a pinball gun as he is arrested during a protest against the government to demand changes in the public state education in Santiago, September 27, 2012. Chilean students have been protesting against what they say is profiteering in the state education system. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A riot policeman (R) shoots a student protester with a pinball gun as he is arrested during a protest against the government to demand changes in the public state education in Santiago, September 27, 2012. Chilean students have been protesting against what they say is profiteering in the state education system. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Muslim protesters push against Thai riot police securing the U.S. embassy in Bangkok September 27, 2012. Several hundred Muslims gathered in front of the U.S. embassy in Bangkok and in a shopping district where Google has an office, to protest against an anti-Islam film considered insulting to Prophet Mohammad, and to call on Google and YouTube to ban it from their websites. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj more
Muslim protesters push against Thai riot police securing the U.S. embassy in Bangkok September 27, 2012. Several hundred Muslims gathered in front of the U.S. embassy in Bangkok and in a shopping district where Google has an office, to protest against an anti-Islam film considered insulting to Prophet Mohammad, and to call on Google and YouTube to ban it from their websites. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A boy (L) stands at the entrance of a state-sponsored house as a police officer looks on in the low income neighborhood of Curundu in Panama City September 27, 2012. Although poverty in Panama has fallen from 32.7 percent in 2008 to about 28 percent in 2011, the distribution of income, while improving slightly in recent years, is one of the most unequal in the hemisphere, according to the U.S Department of State. REUTERS/Carlos...more
A boy (L) stands at the entrance of a state-sponsored house as a police officer looks on in the low income neighborhood of Curundu in Panama City September 27, 2012. Although poverty in Panama has fallen from 32.7 percent in 2008 to about 28 percent in 2011, the distribution of income, while improving slightly in recent years, is one of the most unequal in the hemisphere, according to the U.S Department of State. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Brazilian artist Pedro Grapiuna works on his iron sculpture using a welding machine at his workshop in Rio de Janeiro September 27, 2012. Grapiuna is a self-taught sculptor who works with recycled materials, mainly iron, wood and plastic, that he finds on the streets. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Brazilian artist Pedro Grapiuna works on his iron sculpture using a welding machine at his workshop in Rio de Janeiro September 27, 2012. Grapiuna is a self-taught sculptor who works with recycled materials, mainly iron, wood and plastic, that he finds on the streets. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Ana Judith Castro waits inside her home, where she lives with her 24-year-old son and her 13-year-old daughter, for the judicial commission to arrive to decide on their eviction in Madrid September 27, 2012. Castro, who came from her native Dominican Republic to Spain in 1989, stopped making mortgage payments after becoming unemployed in late 2009. Their eviction was suspended for another month at the last minute due to a lack of...more
Ana Judith Castro waits inside her home, where she lives with her 24-year-old son and her 13-year-old daughter, for the judicial commission to arrive to decide on their eviction in Madrid September 27, 2012. Castro, who came from her native Dominican Republic to Spain in 1989, stopped making mortgage payments after becoming unemployed in late 2009. Their eviction was suspended for another month at the last minute due to a lack of police officers to carry out the eviction. REUTERS/Andrea Comas
Staff set up the light in front of a painting attributed to Leonardo da Vinci and representing Mona Lisa before a presentation in Geneva September 27, 2012. The Mona Lisa Foundation, a non-profit organisation, presented today historical, comparative and scientific evidence, which demonstrate that there have always been two portraits of the Mona Lisa by Leonardo da Vinci, the "Earlier Version", made 10 years earlier than the...more
Staff set up the light in front of a painting attributed to Leonardo da Vinci and representing Mona Lisa before a presentation in Geneva September 27, 2012. The Mona Lisa Foundation, a non-profit organisation, presented today historical, comparative and scientific evidence, which demonstrate that there have always been two portraits of the Mona Lisa by Leonardo da Vinci, the "Earlier Version", made 10 years earlier than the "Joconde" that is displayed in Le Louvre in Paris. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
A man sells Guy Fawkes masks as a student protester writes on a wall during a protest against the government to demand changes in the public state education in Santiago, September 27, 2012. Chilean students have been protesting against what they say is profiteering in the state education system. The writing on the wall reads "Long live to the explosion sounds". REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A man sells Guy Fawkes masks as a student protester writes on a wall during a protest against the government to demand changes in the public state education in Santiago, September 27, 2012. Chilean students have been protesting against what they say is profiteering in the state education system. The writing on the wall reads "Long live to the explosion sounds". REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Dissident Chinese artist Ai Weiwei waits outside the entrance of the Chaoyang District Court before attempting to attend his appeal verdict hearing in Beijing September 27, 2012. A Chinese court upheld a $2.4 million tax evasion fine against China's most famous dissident Ai Weiwei on Thursday, in a case that has badly tarnished the country's already poor human rights reputation. "It's an extremely shameless court," Ai, whose 81-day...more
Dissident Chinese artist Ai Weiwei waits outside the entrance of the Chaoyang District Court before attempting to attend his appeal verdict hearing in Beijing September 27, 2012. A Chinese court upheld a $2.4 million tax evasion fine against China's most famous dissident Ai Weiwei on Thursday, in a case that has badly tarnished the country's already poor human rights reputation. "It's an extremely shameless court," Ai, whose 81-day detention last year sparked an international outcry, told reporters. Ai, 55, had asked the Chaoyang District Court to overturn the city tax office's rejection of his appeal against the 15 million yuan ($2.38 million) tax evasion penalty imposed on the company he works for, Beijing Fake Cultural Development Ltd, which produces his art and designs. REUTERS/David Gray
A man dressed as a human statue waits to get on the metro at a subway station in Madrid September 27, 2012. Madrid metro workers will go on strike for the third time this month this Friday to protest against salary cuts and price increases. Spain announced economic reforms and a tight 2013 budget on Thursday, aiming to avoid the political humiliation of having Brussels impose conditions on any request for an international bailout....more
A man dressed as a human statue waits to get on the metro at a subway station in Madrid September 27, 2012. Madrid metro workers will go on strike for the third time this month this Friday to protest against salary cuts and price increases. Spain announced economic reforms and a tight 2013 budget on Thursday, aiming to avoid the political humiliation of having Brussels impose conditions on any request for an international bailout. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Models wait to be dressed back stage before the French designer Julien David's Spring/Summer 2013 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Models wait to be dressed back stage before the French designer Julien David's Spring/Summer 2013 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A mask dancer poses as he holds his mask after performing at the Indra Jatra festival in Kathmandu September 27, 2012. The annual festival, named after Indra, the god of rain and heaven, is celebrated by worshipping, rejoicing, singing, dancing and feasting in Kathmandu Valley to mark the end of monsoon season. The festival, during which Indra, the living goddess Kumari and other deities are worshipped, starts after the erecting of...more
A mask dancer poses as he holds his mask after performing at the Indra Jatra festival in Kathmandu September 27, 2012. The annual festival, named after Indra, the god of rain and heaven, is celebrated by worshipping, rejoicing, singing, dancing and feasting in Kathmandu Valley to mark the end of monsoon season. The festival, during which Indra, the living goddess Kumari and other deities are worshipped, starts after the erecting of a "lingo", a long wooden pole, on September 27 and ends when it is pulled down on October 3. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Artists prepare to paint a picture of a disappeared political figure next to a defaced picture they previously painted, as part of "The Walls Remember" campaign putting focus on people who have disappeared in what is known as the "forced disappearance", in Sanaa September 27, 2012. Yemenis are using street art to lobby the government to tell what happened to hundreds of people who disappeared in years of political turmoil, but even...more
Artists prepare to paint a picture of a disappeared political figure next to a defaced picture they previously painted, as part of "The Walls Remember" campaign putting focus on people who have disappeared in what is known as the "forced disappearance", in Sanaa September 27, 2012. Yemenis are using street art to lobby the government to tell what happened to hundreds of people who disappeared in years of political turmoil, but even their images on the walls have troubled powerful figures who sought to remove the graffiti. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney passes a crying baby back into the crowd gathered outside the American Legion Post 176 in Springfield, Virginia September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney passes a crying baby back into the crowd gathered outside the American Legion Post 176 in Springfield, Virginia September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A fisherwoman wades past a previously immersed idol of the Hindu god Ganesh in a tributary of the Mutha river near the village of Khed, about 57 km (35 miles) north of the city of Pune, September 27, 2012. Ganesh idols are taken through the streets in a procession accompanied by dancing and singing and later immersed in a river or the sea symbolising a ritual seeing-off of his journey towards his abode, taking away with him the...more
A fisherwoman wades past a previously immersed idol of the Hindu god Ganesh in a tributary of the Mutha river near the village of Khed, about 57 km (35 miles) north of the city of Pune, September 27, 2012. Ganesh idols are taken through the streets in a procession accompanied by dancing and singing and later immersed in a river or the sea symbolising a ritual seeing-off of his journey towards his abode, taking away with him the misfortunes of all mankind. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
People receive dental treatment at the Care Harbor/LA free clinic in Los Angeles September 27, 2012. The clinic will give an estimated 4,800 patients free dental work, medical exams, screenings and immunizations over four days. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
People receive dental treatment at the Care Harbor/LA free clinic in Los Angeles September 27, 2012. The clinic will give an estimated 4,800 patients free dental work, medical exams, screenings and immunizations over four days. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu points to a red line he has drawn on the graphic of a bomb as he addresses the 67th United Nations General Assembly at the U.N. Headquarters in New York, September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu points to a red line he has drawn on the graphic of a bomb as he addresses the 67th United Nations General Assembly at the U.N. Headquarters in New York, September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Residents push lawn mowers on a street in Nanjie village of Luohe city in China's central Henan province September 24, 2012. Nanjie village, with more than 3,100 residents, is touted to be one of the remaining models of communist China, where the principles of morality and collectivism of the late Chairman Mao still strictly guide the people's daily lives. Aside from free housing, healthcare, food rations and education, locals...more
Residents push lawn mowers on a street in Nanjie village of Luohe city in China's central Henan province September 24, 2012. Nanjie village, with more than 3,100 residents, is touted to be one of the remaining models of communist China, where the principles of morality and collectivism of the late Chairman Mao still strictly guide the people's daily lives. Aside from free housing, healthcare, food rations and education, locals working in the village's factories receive an average salary of 2500 yuan, about 400 dollars. The village's return to communism came at the same time as the rest of the country opened up to the capitalist market in the mid 1980s. Mao is still highly revered in Nanjie, enjoying a god-like status. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Escorts of people with disabilities try to break through a police formation outside parliament during a rally against new austerity measures in Athens September 27, 2012. REUTERS/John Kolesidis
Escorts of people with disabilities try to break through a police formation outside parliament during a rally against new austerity measures in Athens September 27, 2012. REUTERS/John Kolesidis
West Indies' Ravi Rampaul (C) celebrates with team mates Kieron Pollard (L) and Marlon Samuels after dismissing England's Luke Wright during the Twenty20 World Cup Super 8 cricket match at Pallekele, Sri Lanka September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown
West Indies' Ravi Rampaul (C) celebrates with team mates Kieron Pollard (L) and Marlon Samuels after dismissing England's Luke Wright during the Twenty20 World Cup Super 8 cricket match at Pallekele, Sri Lanka September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown