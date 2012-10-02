Editor's choice
The moon rises behind the skyline of New York's Lower Manhattan and One World Trade Center as people stand along the Hudson River in Jersey City, New Jersey, October 1, 2012. Picture taken with a 30 second exposure. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
A dog looks back at a competitor as it catches a wave during the Surf City Surf Dog contest in Huntington Beach September 30, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez speaks to supporters during a campaign rally in Cabimas in the state of Zulia September 30, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A pro-democracy protester clashes with police during an anti-China protest outside the venue where the flag-raising ceremony for China's national day will be held in Hong Kong October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A Buddhist monk tries to salvage his belonging from a burnt temple after an attack by Muslims, in Cox's Bazar October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
A student walks past a Brazilian Army tank during a patrol of the Muquico slum in Rio de Janeiro October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Residents dressed as wrestlers stand outside a house during festivities for Saint Michael the Archangel in the town of Zacualpan de Amilpas, on the outskirts of Cuernavaca, September 30, 2012. REUTERS/Margarito Perez Retana
Judges shelter under umbrellas they wait to attend a service at Westminster Abbey to mark the start of the legal year, London October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
A member of the Free Syrian Army poses in the old city of Homs September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network
Grasshopper Club's (GC) Veroljub Salatic (top) challenges FC St. Gallen's Dzengis Cavusevic during their Swiss Super League soccer match in Zurich October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Buholzer
Models present creations by British-born designer Clare Waight Keller as part of her Spring/Summer 2013 women's ready-to-wear fashion show for French fashion house Chloe during Paris fashion week October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Lady Gaga meets Italian designer Donatella Versace in front of the Gianni Versace atelier in downtown Milan October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
A Free Syrian Army fighter fires his weapon during clashes with forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar Al-Assad in Aleppo's al-Amereya district October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Zain Karam
Japan's newly appointed Finance Minister Koriki Jojima is seen through the silhouette of a wall decoration as he speaks at a news conference at the Prime Minister's official residence in Tokyo October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Rescuers search for survivors in a partially-submerged boat after two vessels collided in Hong Kong October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
President Obama phones volunteers to thank them for their efforts during a visit to at a local Obama campaign office in Henderson, just outside Las Vegas, October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
People wait for their trains during the first day of China's Mid-Autumn festival and National Day at Hongqiao train station in Shanghai October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Actors Gerard Depardieu and Catherine Deneuve pose to promote the movie "Asterix und Obelix - Im Auftrag ihrer Majestaet" in Berlin October 1, 2012. The movie opens in German cinemas on October 18. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
Chicago Bears' defensive tackle Henry Melton sacks Dallas Cowboys' quarterback Tony Romo during first quarter of their NFL game in Arlington, Texas October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Stone
A labourer works inside an iron factory on the outskirts of Jammu October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
England's Samit Patel is bowled by Sri Lanka's Lasith Malinga for 67 runs during the Twenty20 World Cup Super 8 cricket match in Pallekele October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown
Supporters of Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez react during a campaign rally in Sabaneta in the state of Barinas October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Victoria Azarenka of Belarus hits a return to Alize Cornet of France during their first round match at the China Open tennis tournament in Beijing October 1, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray
Uruguay's President Jose Mujica (L) embraces Peru's President Ollanta Humala at the government palace in Lima, October 1, 2012. Mujica is in Peru to attend a summit of leaders from South American and Arab states on October 1 and 2. REUTERS/Mariana...more
