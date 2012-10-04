Editor's Choice
Republican presidential nominee and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney (C) and his wife Ann (L) watch their son Matt (R) play a game in the hold room before the first 2012 presidential debate against U.S. President Barack Obama in Denver October 3, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Girls from the Mennonite community eat cucumber in Buenos Aires in the northern Mexican state of Chihuahua September 29, 2012. Over 80,000 Mennonites live in Mexico after they established themselves for the first time in the 1920s. Mennonites arrange their lives according to their religious beliefs; they have their own educational system and do not participate in the government or serve in the military. Their origins date back to Switzerland in the 16th century as part of the Reformation until a movement was founded by the Dutch priest Menno Simon who believed in a different interpretation of the scriptures, hence the name Mennonites, meaning "Followers of Menno". Picture taken September 29, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
A police officer cries as the coffin of Greater Manchester Police constable Nicola Hughes is carried into Manchester Cathedral for her funeral service in Manchester, northern England October 3, 2012. Hughes and fellow officer pc Fiona Bone were shot and killed in a gun and grenade attack in Hattersley near Manchester on September 18. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis
Buddhist novice monks take a shower after attending classes in Thone Htat monastery in Yangon October 3, 2012. Thone Htat monastery houses a free school run by Buddhist monks and attended by 37 Buddhist novice monks and 10 other students. All of the Buddhist attendees are from the Shan, Pa-O and Wa ethnic groups. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Paris Saint Germain's Zlatan Ibrahimovic (R) and Porto's Maicon fight for the ball during their Champions League Group A soccer match at the Dragon stadium in Porto October 3, 2012. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal
Paris Saint Germain's Zlatan Ibrahimovic (R) and Porto's Maicon fight for the ball during their Champions League Group A soccer match at the Dragon stadium in Porto October 3, 2012. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal
President Barack Obama (R) listens as Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney speaks during the first presidential debate in Denver, October 3, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
President Barack Obama (R) listens as Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney speaks during the first presidential debate in Denver, October 3, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Men walk on a road amid wreckage, after blasts ripped through Aleppo's main Saadallah al-Jabari Square October 3, 2012. Four blasts ripped through a government-controlled district close to a military officers' club in the northern Syrian city of Aleppo, killing at least 40 people and wounding more than 90 on Wednesday, opposition activists said. REUTERS/George Ourfalian
A portrait of Venezuela's President and presidential candidate Hugo Chavez and a flag lies on the ground before a campaign rally in Maracay October 3, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A portrait of Venezuela's President and presidential candidate Hugo Chavez and a flag lies on the ground before a campaign rally in Maracay October 3, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Participants fight during an opposition rally in Kyrgyzstan's capital Bishkek October 3, 2012. Police clashed with at least 2,000 opposition protesters demanding that the government nationalises the country's flagship gold venture with Canada on Wednesday. REUTERS/Vladimir Pirogov
Arsenal goalkeeper Vito Mannone (L) dives for the ball as Olympiakos Piraeus' Kostas Mitroglou (not pictured) scores a goal during their Champions League Group B soccer match at the Emirates Stadium in London October 3, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Tourists take pictures in front of the Christ the Redeemer statue lit up in the colours of Germany's national flag in Rio de Janeiro October 3, 2012. The lit statue celebrates the anniversary of the reunification of the Germany, which was officially reunited on October 3, 1990. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Edward Hernandez Vivas and his wife Diana Rosero hold their daughter Ariadne outside their apartment before learning that the family's eviction was suspended in Madrid October 3, 2012. Hernandez, who came from his native Colombia to Spain in 2001 says he has not been able to keep up the payments on his Deutsche Bank mortgage since 2009. Spain announced a detailed timetable for economic reforms and a tough 2013 budget based primarily on spending cuts on last week in what many see as an effort to pre-empt the likely terms of any international bailout. A quarter of all Spanish workers are unemployed and tens of thousands have been evicted from their homes since a housing bubble burst in 2008 and plummeting consumer and business sentiment tipped the country into a four-year economic slump. The banner reads, "They save banks, they evict families" (L) and "Right to housing, art 47 Spanish Constitution". REUTERS/Juan Medina
Men suspected to be from al Shabaab are guarded at a former police station by soldiers of the Somali National Army (SNA) as engineers serving with the Kenyan Contingent of the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) searched the premises for improvised explosive devices (IEDs) in the southern Somali port city of Kismayu October 3, 2012, in this handout photograph released by the African Union-United Nations Information Support Team. African Union and Somali troops combed Kismayu on Wednesday for bombs hidden by al Qaeda-linked militants who fled their last urban bastion but warned of retaliatory strikes, the two militaries said. The retreat signalled the demise of al Shabaab as a quasi-conventional military force, say analysts who expect the militants to resort increasingly to suicide bombings and hit-and-run attacks similar to those that rocked the capital Mogadishu over the last year. The Islamist militants abandoned Kismayu, their primary redoubt in south Somalia, on Friday night following an assault on the city by air, sea, and land forces. REUTERS/African Union-United Nations Information Support Team/Stuart Price/Handout
Smoke rises over the streets after an mortar bomb landed from Syria in the border village of Akcakale, southeastern Sanliurfa province, October 3, 2012. Three people including a child were killed and at least nine others seriously wounded when a mortar bomb fired from Syria hit Turkey's southeastern border region of Akcakale on Wednesday, the mayor told CNN Turk television. A Reuters witness saw at least eight seriously wounded people being taken to hospital, three of them police officers. Television footage showed a cloud of smoke and dust rising up as residents ran to help the wounded. REUTERS/Rauf Maltas/Anadolu Agency
The body of a woman lies next to what rescuers say are her belongings at the scene of a bus accident at the Ruta Interamericana expressway in Mixco, in the outskirts of Guatemala City, October 3, 2012. According to the local media, three women died in the accident when the bus lost its brakes and crashed into several vehicles. The accident took place about 16.5 km (10.3 miles) from Guatemala City. The folder (top R) reads, "Wen, I love you". REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Russia's Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev takes part in testing small arms at the training ground of the Central Research Institute for Precision Machine Building in Klimovsk, Moscow Region October 3, 2012. REUTERS/Alexander Astafyev/RIA Novosti/Pool
Venezuela's opposition presidential candidate Henrique Capriles talks to supporters during a campaign rally in Maracaibo, in the state of Zulia October 3, 2012. REUTERS/Isaac Urrutia
Venezuela's opposition presidential candidate Henrique Capriles talks to supporters during a campaign rally in Maracaibo, in the state of Zulia October 3, 2012. REUTERS/Isaac Urrutia
Toronto Blue Jays' Omar Vizquel (top) throws the ball to first base over a sliding Minnesota Twins' Ben Revere during the first inning of their MLB American League baseball game in Toronto, October 3, 2012. This will be Vizquel's last game of his baseball career as he retires from playing at the age of 45. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
France's Marion Bartoli watches the ball during her third round women's singles match against Germany's Julia Goerges at the China Open tennis tournament in Beijing October 3, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray
France's Marion Bartoli watches the ball during her third round women's singles match against Germany's Julia Goerges at the China Open tennis tournament in Beijing October 3, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray
Models present creations by U.S. designer Marc Jacobs as part of his Spring/Summer 2013 women's ready-to-wear fashion show for French fashion house Louis Vuitton during Paris fashion week October 3, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Models present creations by U.S. designer Marc Jacobs as part of his Spring/Summer 2013 women's ready-to-wear fashion show for French fashion house Louis Vuitton during Paris fashion week October 3, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
An anti-government protester runs with a molotov cocktail before throwing it towards riot police during clashes after they re-visited the grave of Ali al-Namah in the village of Sadad, south of Manama October 3, 2012. Al Namah died late Friday night of wounds suffered from birdshot pallets fired by riot police during clashes in the village, according to authorities. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
A young Bangladeshi Buddhist monk stands in front of a burnt Buddha picture after Muslims attacked and set fire to the temple in Cox's Bazar October 3, 2012. Bangladesh's High Court issued an order to authorities requesting all religious establishments to be safeguarded following recent communal attacks at Buddhist localities and temples in Cox's Bazar, local media reported. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
A protester who was injured by a tear gas shell fired by the police is carried away by compatriots during a protest against an anti-Islam film considered insulting to Prophet Mohammad, in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad October 3, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
A man stands on a pavement in the Andalusian capital of Seville October 3, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
A man stands on a pavement in the Andalusian capital of Seville October 3, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo