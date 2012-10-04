Editor's choice
Children sit on top of a police vehicle as they watch a fireworks display as part of China's Mid-Autumn festival in Shanghai, October 3, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
President Obama listens as Mitt Romney speaks during the first presidential debate in Denver, October 3, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Smoke rises over the streets after an mortar bomb landed from Syria in the Turkish border village of Akcakale, southeastern Sanliurfa province, October 3, 2012. REUTERS/Rauf Maltas/Anadolu Agency
A police officer cries as the coffin of Greater Manchester Police constable Nicola Hughes is carried into Manchester Cathedral for her funeral service in Manchester, northern England October 3, 2012. Hughes and fellow officer pc Fiona Bone were shot and killed in a gun and grenade attack in Hattersley near Manchester on September 18. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis
Buddhist novice monks take a shower after attending classes in Thone Htat monastery in Yangon October 3, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
A protester who was injured by a tear gas shell fired by the police is carried away by compatriots during a protest against an anti-Islam film considered insulting to Prophet Mohammad, in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad October 3, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Girls from the Mennonite community eat cucumber in Buenos Aires in the northern Mexican state of Chihuahua September 29, 2012. Over 80,000 Mennonites live in Mexico after they established themselves for the first time in the 1920s. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Mitt Romney and his wife Ann watch their son Matt play a game in the hold room before the first 2012 presidential debate in Denver, October 3, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Men walk on a road amid wreckage, after blasts ripped through Aleppo's main Saadallah al-Jabari Square, October 3, 2012. REUTERS/George Ourfalian
A bull runs towards a crowd of devotees during the final day of the Indra Jatra Festival in Kathmandu October 3, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A portrait of Venezuela's President and presidential candidate Hugo Chavez and a flag lies on the ground before a campaign rally in Maracay, October 3, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Participants fight during an opposition rally in Kyrgyzstan's capital Bishkek, October 3, 2012. REUTERS/Vladimir Pirogov
Tourists take pictures in front of the Christ the Redeemer statue lit up in the colours of Germany's national flag in Rio de Janeiro, October 3, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Edward Hernandez Vivas and his wife Diana Rosero hold their daughter Ariadne outside their apartment before learning that the family's eviction was suspended in Madrid, October 3, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Men suspected to be from al Shabaab are guarded at a former police station by soldiers of the Somali National Army as engineers serving with the Kenyan Contingent of the African Union Mission in Somalia searched the premises for improvised explosive devices in the southern Somali port city of Kismayu, October 3, 2012. REUTERS/African Union-United Nations Information Support Team/Stuart Price
Musician Roger Waters waves a hat given to him by Levon Helms during the "Love for Levon" charity event at the Izod Center in East Rutherford, New Jersey, October 3, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
The body of a woman lies next to what rescuers say are her belongings at the scene of a bus accident at the Ruta Interamericana expressway in Mixco, in the outskirts of Guatemala City, October 3, 2012. According to the local media, three women died in the accident when the bus lost its brakes and crashed into several vehicles. The accident took place about 10 miles from Guatemala City. The folder (top R) reads, "Wen, I love you". REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Russia's Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev takes part in testing small arms at the training ground of the Central Research Institute for Precision Machine Building in Klimovsk, Moscow Region October 3, 2012. REUTERS/Alexander Astafyev/RIA Novosti/Pool
Venezuela's opposition presidential candidate Henrique Capriles talks to supporters during a campaign rally in Maracaibo, in the state of Zulia, October 3, 2012. REUTERS/Isaac Urrutia
Toronto Blue Jays' Omar Vizquel throws to first base over a sliding Minnesota Twins' Ben Revere during the first inning of their game in Toronto, October 3, 2012. This will be Vizquel's last game of his baseball career as he retires from playing at the age of 45. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Models present creations by U.S. designer Marc Jacobs as part of his Spring/Summer 2013 women's ready-to-wear fashion show for French fashion house Louis Vuitton during Paris fashion week, October 3, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
An anti-government protester runs with a molotov cocktail before throwing it towards riot police during clashes after they re-visited the grave of Ali al-Namah in the village of Sadad, south of Manama, October 3, 2012. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
A young Bangladeshi Buddhist monk stands in front of a burnt Buddha picture after Muslims attacked and set fire to the temple in Cox's Bazar, October 3, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
A man stands on a pavement in the Andalusian capital of Seville, October 3, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo