A sign for Romney Road is seen on a street in Dalton-in-Furness in northwestern England, where relatives of U.S. presidential candidate Mitt Romney were born and bred in the 18th and 19th Century, September 26, 2012. Not many people would associate Romney with Britain but it was in these rain-soaked plains of northern England that his ancestors lived for generations, converted to Mormonism and left for the U.S. in 1841 in search of the promised land. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez