Editor's choice
A wounded Syrian man lies on a boat as he is transferred to Turkey over the Orontes river on the Turkish-Syrian border near the village of Hacipasa in Hatay province October 10, 2012. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
People look from a circular train as it stops at a station in Yangon's suburbs September 17, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A tilapia grower sits and measures the water level as a pond used for growing red tilapia fish is emptied due to the excessive growth of algae, at a fish farm for domestic consumption in Lejamani province October 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
Zhang Tingzhen looks out of the window while sitting beside a doll given by his mother to play with at a Shenzhen hospital in southern China September 26, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
A security guard stands next to Switzerland's Roger Federer as he takes a break during his singles tennis match against Taiwan's Lu Yen-Hsun at the Shanghai Masters tournament in Shanghai October 10, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Tsunami-destroyed motorcycles are seen gathered at the Arahama elementary school during a tour by monetary policemakers of areas hit by last year's massive March 11 earthquake and tsunami as part of the Sendai Dialogue, a disaster risk management meeting in Sendai, northern Japan October 10, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao
A man sits handcuffed on the sidewalk next to a policeman after he tried to robbed a store in Buenos Aires October 10, 2012. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
The Berliner Dom cathedral is illuminated during the opening day of the Festival of Lights in Berlin October 10, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
A Yi ethnic minority boy (R) looks out from his house at Butuo county of Liangshan Yi Autonomous Prefecture, Sichuan province October 3, 2012. REUTERS/China Daily
Nami, a 17-year old mother, cares for her one-day old baby at a hospital in Chiang Mai's Fang district October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang
Researchers try to approach giant panda Taotao and its mother Caocao in Wolong National Nature Reserve October 7, 2012. REUTERS/China Daily
A dancer performs during Taiwan's National Day celebrations in front of the Presidential Office in Taipei October 10, 2012. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron and his wife Samantha embrace following his keynote speech at the Conservative Party conference in Birmingham, central England October 10, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A member of the Free Syrian Army rests at a front line in the Hanano area of Aleppo city in northern Syria October 10, 2012. REUTERS/Zain Karam
A child who fled during an attack to his family is protected by members of the police at a crime scene in Las Escobas village in Villacanales, on the outskirts of Guatemala City October 9, 2012. REUTERS/William Gularte
New York Yankees' Derek Jeter slides safely into third base after hitting an RBI triple against the Baltimore Orioles during the third inning in Game 3 of their MLB ALDS baseball playoff series in New York October 10, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A young man hangs from a moving train in Yangon's suburbs September 17, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez kisses his certificate as president-elect, after receiving it from the National Electoral Council in Caracas October 10, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A fisherman casts his net into the Caribbean sea, off the deteriorated pier of Puerto Colombia October 10, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Miguel Gomez
France's Richard Gasquet reacts after missing a point during his single's tennis match against Radek Stepanek of Czech Republic at the Shanghai Masters tournament in Shanghai October 10, 2012. REUTERS/Aly Song
The shadow of a farmer is cast on the ground as she dries out rice paddy grains in the sun at Bungamati village in Lalitpur October 10, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Mitt Romney speaks during a campaign stop at the Shelby County Fairgrounds in Sidney, Ohio October 10, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge smiles as she arrives for a visit to a community garden project at Elswick Park in Newcastle, northern England October 10, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble
