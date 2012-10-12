Editor's choice
A Swiss Air Force F18 fighter jet releases flares during a flight demonstration of the Swiss Air Force over the Axalp in the Bernese Oberland, October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Lauener
A Swiss Air Force F18 fighter jet releases flares during a flight demonstration of the Swiss Air Force over the Axalp in the Bernese Oberland, October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Lauener
Vice President Joe Biden makes a point in front of Republican vice presidential nominee Paul Ryan and moderator Martha Raddatz during the vice presidential debate in Danville, Kentucky, October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
Vice President Joe Biden makes a point in front of Republican vice presidential nominee Paul Ryan and moderator Martha Raddatz during the vice presidential debate in Danville, Kentucky, October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
U.S. Army soldier SSG Norma Gonzales of 426 Civil Affairs Battalion reads a magazine next to fellow soldiers while waiting to be ferried by a helicopter to different U.S. military bases in Kandahar, southern Afghanistan, October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
U.S. Army soldier SSG Norma Gonzales of 426 Civil Affairs Battalion reads a magazine next to fellow soldiers while waiting to be ferried by a helicopter to different U.S. military bases in Kandahar, southern Afghanistan, October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Women sitting at the Bali bombing memorial react during a commemoration ceremony marking the 10th anniversary of the 2002 Bali bombing, at Sydney's Coogee Beach, October 12, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
Women sitting at the Bali bombing memorial react during a commemoration ceremony marking the 10th anniversary of the 2002 Bali bombing, at Sydney's Coogee Beach, October 12, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
Members of the Free Syrian Army are seen at a front line in al-Mid area in Aleppo city in northern Syria, October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Zain Karam
Members of the Free Syrian Army are seen at a front line in al-Mid area in Aleppo city in northern Syria, October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Zain Karam
A makeup artist prepares an actor for filming a live crime drama in an installation by Asli Cavusoglu at the Frieze Art Fair in London, October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A makeup artist prepares an actor for filming a live crime drama in an installation by Asli Cavusoglu at the Frieze Art Fair in London, October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Children run as public health workers fumigate the neighbourhood of Los Alcarrizos in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, October 9, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas
Children run as public health workers fumigate the neighbourhood of Los Alcarrizos in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, October 9, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas
Mark Massey (L) prepares his partner Dale Frost's vest before registering their marriage at the City Clerk's Office in New York, October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Mark Massey (L) prepares his partner Dale Frost's vest before registering their marriage at the City Clerk's Office in New York, October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
David Lee stands during a campaign rally for Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney at the U.S. Cellular Center in Asheville, North Carolina, October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
David Lee stands during a campaign rally for Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney at the U.S. Cellular Center in Asheville, North Carolina, October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Noreen, a 6-year-old Pashtun girl, holds a book as she stands at the doorway of her family house in the outskirts of Peshawar, October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz
Noreen, a 6-year-old Pashtun girl, holds a book as she stands at the doorway of her family house in the outskirts of Peshawar, October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz
A man makes crosses for the graves of Gonzalez family members shot dead during an attack by unknown assailants in their home on October 9, in Las Escobas village in Villacanales, on the outskirts of Guatemala City, October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
A man makes crosses for the graves of Gonzalez family members shot dead during an attack by unknown assailants in their home on October 9, in Las Escobas village in Villacanales, on the outskirts of Guatemala City, October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
A model has her make up done backstage during Ukrainian Fashion Week in Kiev, October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A model has her make up done backstage during Ukrainian Fashion Week in Kiev, October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A stunt performer prepares to dunk during a break in the first of the NBA China Games between the Miami Heat and the Los Angeles Clippers at Wukesong arena in Beijing, October 11, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray
A stunt performer prepares to dunk during a break in the first of the NBA China Games between the Miami Heat and the Los Angeles Clippers at Wukesong arena in Beijing, October 11, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray
A fan, wearing a mask of tennis player Serbia's Novak Djokovic, takes pictures during the singles tennis match between Djokovic and Spain's Feliciano Lopez at the Shanghai Masters tournament, October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Aly Song
A fan, wearing a mask of tennis player Serbia's Novak Djokovic, takes pictures during the singles tennis match between Djokovic and Spain's Feliciano Lopez at the Shanghai Masters tournament, October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Aly Song
Riot police runs away from demonstrators during a demonstration against the government to demand changes in the public state education system in Valparaiso city, northwest of Santiago, October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Eliseo Fernandez
Riot police runs away from demonstrators during a demonstration against the government to demand changes in the public state education system in Valparaiso city, northwest of Santiago, October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Eliseo Fernandez
Pope Benedict XVI speaks as he appears at the window of his private apartments to mark the 50th anniversary of the Second Vatican Council at the Vatican, October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Pope Benedict XVI speaks as he appears at the window of his private apartments to mark the 50th anniversary of the Second Vatican Council at the Vatican, October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Max Rossi
A Fallow deer grazes on the banks of the River Lin in Newtown Linford, central England, October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples
A Fallow deer grazes on the banks of the River Lin in Newtown Linford, central England, October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Egyptian protesters are pictured on a tablet device during a protest against general prosecutor Abdel Maguid Mahmoud and the Mubarak regime at Tahrir Square, the focal point of the Egyptian uprising, in Cairo, October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Egyptian protesters are pictured on a tablet device during a protest against general prosecutor Abdel Maguid Mahmoud and the Mubarak regime at Tahrir Square, the focal point of the Egyptian uprising, in Cairo, October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Syrian men rest after crossing to Turkey by boat over the Orontes river on the Turkish-Syrian border near the village of Hacipasa in Hatay province, October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Syrian men rest after crossing to Turkey by boat over the Orontes river on the Turkish-Syrian border near the village of Hacipasa in Hatay province, October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
New York Yankees right fielder Nick Swisher goes into the stands chasing a foul ball hit by Baltimore Orioles' J.J. Hardy during the eleventh inning in Game 3 of their MLB ALDS baseball playoff series in New York, October 10, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar
New York Yankees right fielder Nick Swisher goes into the stands chasing a foul ball hit by Baltimore Orioles' J.J. Hardy during the eleventh inning in Game 3 of their MLB ALDS baseball playoff series in New York, October 10, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A man runs on the promenade in Tel Aviv, October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A man runs on the promenade in Tel Aviv, October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A man looks into the coffin of a Gonzalez family member who was shot dead during an attack by unknown assailants at their home on October 9, in a grave at the cemetery in Las Escobas village in Villacanales, on the outskirts of Guatemala City, October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
A man looks into the coffin of a Gonzalez family member who was shot dead during an attack by unknown assailants at their home on October 9, in a grave at the cemetery in Las Escobas village in Villacanales, on the outskirts of Guatemala City, October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Washington Nationals second baseman Danny Espinosa tries for a double play as St. Louis Cardinals' Allen Craig slides safely into second base during the sixth inning in Game 4 of their series in Washington October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Washington Nationals second baseman Danny Espinosa tries for a double play as St. Louis Cardinals' Allen Craig slides safely into second base during the sixth inning in Game 4 of their series in Washington October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A flock of geese swim in a branch of Yangtze river in Dongtu county, Anhui province, in this aerial view taken October 9, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
A flock of geese swim in a branch of Yangtze river in Dongtu county, Anhui province, in this aerial view taken October 9, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer