Students participate in an evacuation drill, in the event that they are caught in a crossfire between the army and Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) rebels, at a school in Toribio, Cauca September 25, 2012. Toribio lies in the western Cauca department, a key area Marxist rebels have long fought to control. Caught in the crossfire, the city has been deeply scarred by the violence that has rocked the area and the country for decades. But with peace talks approaching, residents of the city, which lies some 450 kilometres (280 miles) southwest of Bogota, hope they will soon be able to turn a new page and leave the bloody past behind them. The talks are set to begin on October 15. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga