Editor's Choice
A woman asks a couple for alms as they watch a demonstration against the public payment of banks' debts in Madrid's Puerta del Sol, October 13, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Medina
A man takes a photo as Space Shuttle Endeavour travels to the California Science Center in Inglewood, Los Angeles October 13, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Loomis/Pool
Protestors shout slogans as they bang pots during a protest against the public payment of banks' debts as part of the global noise initiative to condemn the global debt in Malaga, southern Spain October 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
A U.S. Secret Service Agent stands at detail behind Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney as he speaks during a campaign rally at the Golden Lamb in Lebanon, Ohio October 13, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Fans of Ivory Coast's national football team help other fans escape the violence in the upper tiers of Leopold Sedar Senghor stadium in Dakar October 13 2012. Senegal's African Nations Cup tie with Ivory Coast was abandoned on Saturday when riot police fired teargas inside the packed stadium as thousands of fans lit fires and threw objects in protest at the home team's show. The fans are being lowered as rocks were being thrown...more
A Balinese man adjusts his clothes during an Odalan festival at Apuan village in Tabanan, on the resort island of Bali October 13, 2012. The Odalan festival is a Hindu-Balinese ceremony held to signify the day a temple was initially completed. An Odalan celebration, held every 210 days, consists of worship services, and the sacrifice of offerings such as food, money and flowers from the people. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Syrian tanks, seen from the Turkish village of Saribuk in Hatay province along the Turkish-Syrian border, drive towards the town of Darkush in northern Syria, where heavy clashes are ongoing between rebel fighters and government troops October 13, 2012. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
A plane flies over the Space Shuttle Endeavour as it is moved to the California Science Center in Los Angeles October 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
An investigator inspects a crime scene where a 16-year old was shot on Wednesday night in Nogales October 12, 2012. A U.S. Border Patrol agent shot at suspected drug smugglers who were hurling rocks from Mexico across the border into Arizona, the agency said on Thursday, and Mexican authorities said one of them, the 16-year-old, was killed. REUTERS/Stringer
Amateur competitors wait for the start of the 2.4 mile (4 kilometre) swim portion of the Ironman World Championship triathlon in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii, October 13,2012. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry
Red Bull Formula One driver Mark Webber of Australia drives in the pitlane during the third practice session of the South Korean F1 Grand Prix at the Korea International Circuit in Yeongam October 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won
Students pray for the recovery of schoolgirl Malala Yousufzai, who was shot on Tuesday by the Taliban, at a school in Karachi October 13, 2012. Yousufzai, 14, was unconscious in critical condition after gunmen shot her in the head and neck as she left school on Tuesday, but doctors said she had moved her arms and legs slightly the night before. Pakistani surgeons removed a bullet on Wednesday from Yousufzai who was shot by the...more
Singer Jennifer Lopez performs during a concert that is part of her "Dance Again World Tour" in Berlin October 13, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Brandon Rios (R) of the U.S. connects to the face with a punch on compatriot Mike Alvarado during the sixth round of their WBO Latino Super Lightweight Title boxing match in Carson, California October 13, 2012. Rios won by TKO in the seventh round. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
People take photos as the Space Shuttle Endeavour is moved to the California Science Center in Los Angeles October 13, 2012. Endeavour nosed out of Los Angeles International Airport before dawn on Friday to begin a two-day, 12-mile (19-km) journey atop a massive wheeled transporter to the California Science Center on the edge of downtown. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Professional female triathlete Leanda Cave of Britain celebrates by rolling across the finish line after winning the Ironman World Championship triathlon in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii, October 13, 2012. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry
A Roma child, a refugee from Kosovo, drinks water at the camp Vrela Ribnicka in Podgorica, October 13, 2012. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Roger Federer of Switzerland serves to Andy Murray of Britain during their men's singles semi-final match at the Shanghai Masters tennis tournament October 13, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
New York Yankees first baseman Mark Teixeira (L) reacts as he puts out Detroit Tigers' Omar Infante in the fourth inning during Game 1 in their MLB ALCS playoff baseball series in New York, October 13, 2012. REUTERS/Adam Hunger
A police officer dressed in a ceremonial uniform waits to usher in leaders arriving to attend the opening ceremony of the 14th annual Francophonie summit in Kinshasa October 13, 2012. REUTERS/Noor Khamis
U.S. army soldier 1SG Levi Doll of Task Force Lancer, 484th Military Police Company, walks on the 11th floor of the bombed towering Russian Grain Silo building at the U.S. military Combat Outpost BP3 in the outskirts of Kandahar city, southern Afghanistan October 13, 2012. The building was bombed by the American jets during its invasion of Afghanistan from the Taliban in early 2000, a U.S. soldier said. REUTERS/Erik De Castro more
Palestinians look through a hospital window as medics treat a wounded man (not seen) following an Israeli air strike in the northern Gaza Strip October 13, 2012. An Israeli air strike killed one Palestinian militant and critically wounded another riding a motorcycle in the Gaza Strip on Saturday, Palestinian medics and the Israeli military said. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Czech Republic's rider Josef Sovka lays on the ground after the Big Taxis obstacle during the 122nd Velka Pardubicka Steeplechase horse race in Pardubice October 13, 2012. REUTERS/David W Cerny
A demonstrator bangs a saucepan with a spoon during a protest against the public payment of banks' debts as part of the global noise initiative to condemn the global debt at Revolucion monument in Mexico City October 13, 2012. REUTERS/Bernardo Montoya
