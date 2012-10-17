Editor's choice
Mitt Romney and President Obama speak directly to each other during the second presidential debate in Hempstead, New York, October 16, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A mourner cries as people gather to wait for the arrival of the remains of the late former Cambodian King Norodom Sihanouk at the Royal Palace in Phnom Penh, October 17, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A man jumps from a boat to another by the river Buriganga in Dhaka, October 16, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Hindu devotees with earthen oil lamps pray inside a temple during the Navratri festival in the northern Indian city of Chandigarh, October 16, 2012. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
A worker builds walls at a construction site in central Shanghai, October 16, 2012. REUTER/Aly Song
Police arrest a resident who resisted the demolition of his house, in Quezon City, Metro Manila, October 16, 2012. REUTERS/Cheryl Ravelo
People mourn their loved ones who were killed by unidentified gunmen, after their bodies were brought to a hospital morgue in Quetta, October 16, 2012. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed
A boy looks on as a policeman patrols the Jacarezinho slum during an operation, to install Peacekeeping Unit in Rio de Janeiro, October 16, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
An empty spot on the wall marks the place where the stolen Henri Mattise painting was in Rotterdam's Kunsthal art gallery in the Netherlands, October 16, 2012. According to local media, several important works of art of considerable value have been stolen from the gallery in an overnight burglary. A local television station reports that the "Reading Girl" by Henri Matisse was among the paintings stolen. REUTERS/Robin van Lonkhuijsen
A Nepalese youth plays on a swing during the first day of Dashain, Hinduism's biggest religious festival, in Kathmandu, October 16, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A driver waits for customers in front of an apartment building in his Premier Padmini taxi in Mumbai's suburbs October 3, 2012. With a government order banning taxis over 25 years old, the number of Premier Padmini taxis has begun to dwindle and, in a few years, they will be gone from Mumbai's streets altogether. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
A visitor is seen at the holocaust museum inside the newly opened Jewish Menorah Center in Dnipropetrovsk October 16, 2012. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A man walks past plastic chairs set up for beach goers along Clifton beach, October 16, 2012. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
A deactivated missile is displayed at a site with Soviet-made Cold War relics at La Cabana fortress in Havana, October 15, 2012. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
Bosnia fans celebrate a goal during their 2014 World Cup qualifying soccer match against Lithuania in Zenica, October 16, 2012. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
U.S. army soldier PFC Christopher Alfred of 2nd Battalion, 1st Infantry Regiment plays with his PlayStation Portable game console inside a transit tent at U.S. military's Combat Outpost Terra Nova, in Kandahar province, southern Afghanistan October 16, 2012. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Former Bosnian Serb leader Radovan Karadzic sits in the courtroom on the first day of his defense against war crime charges at the International Criminal Tribunal for the Former Yugoslavia in The Hague, October 16, 2012. REUTERS/ Robin van Lonkhuijsen
An inmate camouflaged with leaves walks after a parade celebrating Peru's Independence Day at Lurigancho's men prison in Lima, July 26, 2012. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
Romande Energie workers install electrical power lines near Nyon, October 16, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
French riot police and gendarmes evacuate demonstrators and anti-airport protesters who squat the land that will become the new airport in Notre-Dame-des-Landes, western France, October 16, 2012. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
South Korean singer Psy performs his hit "Gangnam Style" during a morning television appearance in central Sydney October 17, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
Belgium's Jan Vertonghen (L) tries to score next to his team mate Christian Benteke and Scotland's Daniel Fox (R) during their 2014 World Cup qualifying soccer match at the King Baudouin stadium in Brussels October 16, 2012. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Spain's Pedro Rodriguez jumps for the ball against France's Mathieu Debuchy during their 2014 World Cup qualifying soccer match at Vicente Calderon stadium in Madrid, October 16, 2012. REUTERS/Felix Ordonez
A Palestinian activist places a flag on a pole as others block part of the 443 highway during a protest near the West Bank village of Beit Ur against what they say are attacks by Jewish settlers on Palestinians and their property, October 16, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman