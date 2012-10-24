Edition:
A man covered with a cloth, whom police identified as Mahmood Baber, 40, sits on a dining chair in the Crime Investigation Department (CID) in Karachi October 5, 2012. With a few hundred hard-core cadres, the highly secretive Sunni Muslim extremist group Lashkar-e-Jhangvi, or LeJ, aims to trigger tit-for tat sectarian violence that would pave the way for a Sunni theocracy in U.S.-allied Pakistan, say Pakistan police and intelligence officials. Its immediate goal, they say, is to stoke the intense Sunni-Shi'ite violence that has pushed countries like Iraq close to civil war. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Brigadier General Sultani Makenga (seated) of the newly formed Congolese Revolutionary speaks to the media in Rumangabo military camp, Democratic Republic of Congo, October 23, 2012. The M23 Movement, the newly formed political wing of former M23 rebels, has formed a semi autonomous administration structure in areas under their control in north Kivu province in the DRC. REUTERS/James Akena

Brigadier General Sultani Makenga (seated) of the newly formed Congolese Revolutionary speaks to the media in Rumangabo military camp, Democratic Republic of Congo, October 23, 2012. The M23 Movement, the newly formed political wing of former M23 rebels, has formed a semi autonomous administration structure in areas under their control in north Kivu province in the DRC. REUTERS/James Akena

Apple senior vice president of worldwide marketing Philip Schiller introduces the new iPad mini during an Apple event in San Jose, California October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Apple senior vice president of worldwide marketing Philip Schiller introduces the new iPad mini during an Apple event in San Jose, California October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Italy's Member of the European Parliament Licia Ronzulli (C) takes part with her daughter Victoria in a voting session at the European Parliament in Strasbourg October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Italy's Member of the European Parliament Licia Ronzulli (C) takes part with her daughter Victoria in a voting session at the European Parliament in Strasbourg October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Children play on swings in Aleppo October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Zain Karam

Children play on swings in Aleppo October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Zain Karam

South Korean singer Psy (R) practises some "Gangnam Style" dance steps with U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon during a photo opportunity at the U.N. headquarters in New York October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

South Korean singer Psy (R) practises some "Gangnam Style" dance steps with U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon during a photo opportunity at the U.N. headquarters in New York October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

A refugee child walks on top of a tent in a refugee camp in Atimeh, on the Syrian-Turkish border of the Idlib Governorate, October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

A refugee child walks on top of a tent in a refugee camp in Atimeh, on the Syrian-Turkish border of the Idlib Governorate, October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

A woman walks under a canopy of pink umbrellas on a street in downtown Sofia October 23, 2012. The art installation, that includes up to four hundred umbrellas, is part of a campaign aiming at awareness, prevention and treatment of breast cancer. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

A woman walks under a canopy of pink umbrellas on a street in downtown Sofia October 23, 2012. The art installation, that includes up to four hundred umbrellas, is part of a campaign aiming at awareness, prevention and treatment of breast cancer. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

A woman covers her face after riot police fire tear gas at demonstrators during an ongoing violent protest in Colon City October 23, 2012. According to local media, hundreds of demonstrators protested against the new law blocking roads and burning tires in the city, claiming that selling the land will affect their jobs and revenue which the Colon free trade zone, one of the largest free ports in the Americas, provides. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Men ride a motorcycle through a heavy dust storm along a road in Greater Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Men ride a motorcycle through a heavy dust storm along a road in Greater Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Servicemen from the Interior Ministry special unit take part in a test near the village of Gorany, some 32 km (20 miles) west of Minsk, October 23, 2012. Servicemen have to pass several tough tests before being awarded entry to the ministry's elite "Red Beret" unit, according to the Interior Ministry. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Servicemen from the Interior Ministry special unit take part in a test near the village of Gorany, some 32 km (20 miles) west of Minsk, October 23, 2012. Servicemen have to pass several tough tests before being awarded entry to the ministry's elite "Red Beret" unit, according to the Interior Ministry. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

A man sleeps in early morning among his cattle at a livestock market ahead of the Eid al-Adha festival in Mumbai October 23, 2012. Muslims around the world celebrate Eid al-Adha by slaughtering sheep, goats and cows to commemorate Prophet Abraham's willingness to sacrifice his son Ismail on God's command. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A man sleeps in early morning among his cattle at a livestock market ahead of the Eid al-Adha festival in Mumbai October 23, 2012. Muslims around the world celebrate Eid al-Adha by slaughtering sheep, goats and cows to commemorate Prophet Abraham's willingness to sacrifice his son Ismail on God's command. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Libyans sits in front of murals decorating the walls of Camp 77 at Bab al-Azizia, the former command headquarters of the ousted regime, in Tripoli October 23, 2012, as part of an exhibition to celebrate the first anniversary since the end of Muammar Gaddafi's rule. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny

Libyans sits in front of murals decorating the walls of Camp 77 at Bab al-Azizia, the former command headquarters of the ousted regime, in Tripoli October 23, 2012, as part of an exhibition to celebrate the first anniversary since the end of Muammar Gaddafi's rule. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny

Women talk in the Barrio Alto neighbourhood in Lisbon October 23, 2012. The European Commission threw its support on Tuesday behind a plan by 10 euro zone to use a single rule to tax transactions by financial institutions as a way of contributing to the cost of the sovereign debt crisis. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Women talk in the Barrio Alto neighbourhood in Lisbon October 23, 2012. The European Commission threw its support on Tuesday behind a plan by 10 euro zone to use a single rule to tax transactions by financial institutions as a way of contributing to the cost of the sovereign debt crisis. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Mapuche Indians and supporters run away from a jet of water released from a police water cannon during a rally at Santiago, October 23, 2012. The rally was held in support of indigenous Mapuche inmates who have been on a hunger strike for 58 days to protest against charges of an attempted murder of a policeman and illegal possession of weapons, according local media. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Mapuche Indians and supporters run away from a jet of water released from a police water cannon during a rally at Santiago, October 23, 2012. The rally was held in support of indigenous Mapuche inmates who have been on a hunger strike for 58 days to protest against charges of an attempted murder of a policeman and illegal possession of weapons, according local media. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

A jaguar swims towards his food that was dropped in the water during feeding time at Taman Safari Indonesia in Bogor, Indonesia West Java province October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Beawiharta

A jaguar swims towards his food that was dropped in the water during feeding time at Taman Safari Indonesia in Bogor, Indonesia West Java province October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Galatasaray's Nordin Amrabat fights for the ball with CFR Cluj's Nicolas Godemeche (R) during their Champions League Group H match at Turk Telekom Arena in Istanbul October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Galatasaray's Nordin Amrabat fights for the ball with CFR Cluj's Nicolas Godemeche (R) during their Champions League Group H match at Turk Telekom Arena in Istanbul October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

President Barack Obama smiles at Vice President Joe Biden after Biden introduced him to speak during a campaign rally in Dayton, Ohio October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

President Barack Obama smiles at Vice President Joe Biden after Biden introduced him to speak during a campaign rally in Dayton, Ohio October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Locals perform Taiji, or shadow boxing, at a celebration ceremony for the Double Ninth Festival in Liuzhou, Guangxi Zhuang autonomous region October 22, 2012. Chinese honour their elderly during the festival which falls on October 23 this year. REUTERS/China Daily

Locals perform Taiji, or shadow boxing, at a celebration ceremony for the Double Ninth Festival in Liuzhou, Guangxi Zhuang autonomous region October 22, 2012. Chinese honour their elderly during the festival which falls on October 23 this year. REUTERS/China Daily

Jamaican Olympic gold medallist Usain Bolt poses for pictures during his visit to the statue of Christ the Redeemer in Rio de Janeiro October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Jamaican Olympic gold medallist Usain Bolt poses for pictures during his visit to the statue of Christ the Redeemer in Rio de Janeiro October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Muslim pilgrims circle the Kaaba and pray at the Grand mosque during the annual haj pilgrimage in the holy city of Mecca October 23, 2012, ahead of Eid al-Adha which marks the end of haj. On October 25, the day of Arafat, millions of Muslim pilgrims will stand in prayer on Mount Arafat near Mecca at the peak of the annual pilgrimage. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Muslim pilgrims circle the Kaaba and pray at the Grand mosque during the annual haj pilgrimage in the holy city of Mecca October 23, 2012, ahead of Eid al-Adha which marks the end of haj. On October 25, the day of Arafat, millions of Muslim pilgrims will stand in prayer on Mount Arafat near Mecca at the peak of the annual pilgrimage. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

An opposition flag is seen on a damaged building at the frontline between the Free Syrian Army and forces loyal to Syria's Presidents Bashar Al-Assad in Homs October 21, 2012. REUTERS/Muhammad Al-Ibrahim/Shaam News Network/Handout

An opposition flag is seen on a damaged building at the frontline between the Free Syrian Army and forces loyal to Syria's Presidents Bashar Al-Assad in Homs October 21, 2012. REUTERS/Muhammad Al-Ibrahim/Shaam News Network/Handout

A resident looks at his burnt house after a fire razed some 400 houses in Quezon City, Metro Manila October 23, 2012. Some 600 families lost their homes in a fire that engulfed some 400 houses in a residential area, local media reported. REUTERS/Cheryl Ravelo

A resident looks at his burnt house after a fire razed some 400 houses in Quezon City, Metro Manila October 23, 2012. Some 600 families lost their homes in a fire that engulfed some 400 houses in a residential area, local media reported. REUTERS/Cheryl Ravelo

An electronic billboard advertising "Soula", a luxury brothel which sponsors the local Voukefalas soccer team, is seen in the city of Larissa, about 320 km (200 miles) north of Athens October 20, 2012. A brothel and a funeral home have become the newest benefactors of two cash-strapped Greek soccer clubs struggling to survive the country's economic crisis. REUTERS/John Kolesidis

An electronic billboard advertising "Soula", a luxury brothel which sponsors the local Voukefalas soccer team, is seen in the city of Larissa, about 320 km (200 miles) north of Athens October 20, 2012. A brothel and a funeral home have become the newest benefactors of two cash-strapped Greek soccer clubs struggling to survive the country's economic crisis. REUTERS/John Kolesidis

