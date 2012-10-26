Edition:
<p>President Obama casts his vote early at the Martin Luther King Community Center in Chicago, October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque </p>

<p>Muslim pilgrims sit on Mount Mercy on the plains of Arafat in the early morning during the annual haj pilgrimage near the holy city of Mecca October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh </p>

<p>A member of the Free Syrian Army fires at a sniper as he runs for cover during clashes with pro-government forces in Harem town, Idlib Governorate, October, 25, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih </p>

<p>Actress Rita Wilson adjusts the hair of her husband Tom Hanks as they arrive at the premiere of "Cloud Atlas" at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, October 24, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

<p>Lightning strikes over a pier during a storm in Atlit, near the northern Israeli city of Haifa October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner </p>

<p>A woman uses a ticket vending machine as South Korean soldiers take part in an anti-terror and security drill at a subway station in Seoul October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji </p>

<p>Dissident Chinese artist Ai Weiwei dances with his friends as they make a cover version of music video of "Gangnam Style" by South Korean singer Psy at the courtyard of Ai's studio in Beijing, October 24, 2012. REUTERS/Courtesy of Ai Weiwei</p>

<p>Fanta Diallo, 22, a member of an anti-drug youth network poses for a picture in Bamako, September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney </p>

<p>A staff member keeps the entry curtain closed before President Obama takes the stage to speak at a campaign rally in Tampa, Florida October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

<p>Ann Romney reads a Dr. Seuss book to a group of young students at Inspirations Learning Center in Daytona Beach, Florida, October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Blanco </p>

<p>A man walks over a chalk sign advertising the Microsoft Surface tablet PC during the launch event for the tablet and Microsoft's Windows 8 in New York October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

<p>Afghan refugee Maiwand smokes a cigarette as he sits under an umbrella in front of Brandenburg Gate during a hunger strike in Berlin October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Peter </p>

<p>Charles Morgan and his wife Kiera Morgan drive a Morgan sport car at during the opening of China's first Morgan sport cars showroom in Shanghai October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>Children reach for pens from a U.S. Army soldier of "Attack" Co, 2nd Battalion, 1st Infantry Regiment returning to Combat Outpost Senjaray after a patrol in Zharay district in Kandahar province, southern Afghanistan October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Erik De Castro </p>

<p>Residents cover their faces as a Chennai Corporation worker fumigates a residential area in the southern Indian city of Chennai October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Babu </p>

<p>Mannequins are seen near a small clothing store, in the town of Borispol near the Ukrainian capital Kiev October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich </p>

<p>Striking miners react as they make way for a security vehicle at the AngloGold Ashanti mine in Carletonville, northwest of Johannesburg October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko </p>

<p>Supporters cheer as President Obama speaks during a campaign rally in Cleveland, Ohio October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque </p>

<p>A flyswatter displaying an image of Russia's President Vladimir Putin, which is part of an art installation by Russian artist Vasily Slonov, is on display during the preparations for the exhibition at the Krasnoyarsk Museum Centre in Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin </p>

<p>A boy puts his feet into oversized rain boots as heavy rains from Hurricane Sandy pour down in Port-au-Prince October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Swoan Parker </p>

<p>Academica's Marinho (R) reacts as he falls next to Atletico Madrid's Silvio during their Europa League Group B soccer match at Vicente Calderon stadium in Madrid October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Medina </p>

<p>A Palestinian man waits for customers as he tries to sell livestock ahead of the Eid al-Adha holiday in Anata, on the edge of Jerusalem October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Ammar Awad </p>

<p>The body of Josue Betarncourt Vega, 9, is seen in his coffin during his funeral as protests against a new government law, which allows for the sale of land in Panama's free trade zone of Colon, take place in Colon City October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso </p>

<p>Ford stamping plant shop stewards Dominic O'Callaghan (L) and John Rowan outside the factory in Dagenham, Essex October 25, 2012. Ford will stop making vans in Britain next year, cutting 1,400 jobs on top of 4,300 to be axed in Belgium as part of a plan by the U.S. car maker to stem European losses expected to exceed $1.5 billion this year. REUTERS/Olivia Harris </p>

