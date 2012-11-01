Editor's choice
Beach homes smolder after fires from open gas lines burned a city block following Hurricane Sandy in Lavallette, New Jersey October 31, 2012. The U.S. Northeast began an arduous slog back to normal on Wednesday after historic monster storm Sandy crippled transportation, knocked out power for millions and killed at least 64 people with a massive storm surge that caused epic flooding. REUTERS/Steve Nesius
Thomas Amort, a third generation fisherman, steers his boat on lake Koenigssee to catch char to make "Schwarzreiter", a specially prepared char fish which is smoked on wooden hazelnut sticks over an open fire, at his fishing cottage on the remote peninsula next to St. Bartholomae October 18, 2012. Amort uses the same traditional techniques which were used some 400 years ago to produce the smoked fish which takes up to four hours of smoking on an open fire made from beech wood. Fishermen have caught and smoked fish from lake Koenigssee since the 11th century, and even provided the delicacy for the Bavarian royal court. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Children walk next to a plane at a kindergarten in the town of Rustavi some 25 km (15 miles) south of Tbilisi, October 31, 2012. The fully functional Soviet-era Yakovlev Yak-40 plane has been installed in the kindergarten courtyard and refurbished as a children's playground. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
The shadow of Air Force One is seen as it approaches Atlantic City International Airport in New Jersey, October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing
A photographer takes pictures of Interior Ministry officers during a protest rally to defend Article 31 of the Russian constitution, which guarantees the right of assembly, in St. Petersburg October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
Women shield their faces during strong winds at Marina beach in the southern Indian city of Chennai October 31, 2012. The Chennai port on the southeast coast has stopped cargo operations after a cyclone warning, a port official said on Tuesday. REUTERS/Stringer
Helicopters fly over the skyline of lower Manhattan as it sits in darkness after a preventive power outage caused by Hurricane Sandy in New York October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
A woman sits on a tombstone the day before All Saints Day in the cemetery of San Fernando in the Andalusian capital of Seville, October 31, 2012. Catholics mark All Saints Day by visiting the cemeteries and graves of deceased relatives and friends. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Riders perform stunt jumps on their motorcycles above musicians playing Chinese traditional instruments during the opening ceremony of a forum in Linfen, Shanxi province October 30, 2012. REUTERS/China Daily
A view shows a colony of Bata houses in Zlin, October 23, 2012, which Tomas Bata created as part of a "utopian" factory village for his workers almost a century ago. A world war and four decades of communism has taken some of the shine off Zlin and dozens of the red-brick buildings in its giant factory complex had since fell into disrepair. Now public and private investors are in the final stages of a decade-old plan to restore the area. REUTERS/Petr Josek
A Yanomami Indian boy plays as adults gather for a meeting of tribal members from two different villages, in Novo Demini on the border between the states of Amazonas and Roraima, October 14, 2012. Some 150 of the Yanomami met as leaders and government representatives discussed ways to improve their health and education on the 20th anniversary of the creation of their Yanomami Indian Reserve. REUTERS/Odair Leal
A hooded demonstrator pushes mannequins over in a Zara store during an anti-capitalism protest in Barcelona October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Albert Gea
Neighbors Lucille Dwyer (R) and Linda Strong embrace after looking through the wreckage of their homes devastated by fire and the effects of Hurricane Sandy in the Breezy Point section of the Queens borough of New York October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
An Afghan policeman prays as his comrades aboard a truck returns from an operation against the Taliban at a police camp next to U.S. military's Combat Outpost Musa Qal-Ah in Helmand province, southwestern Afghanistan October 31, 2012. Ten civilians were killed after two explosions caused by a roadside bomb and car bomb attacks in Musa Qal-Ah district in Helmand province on Wednesday, Afghan military reported. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
A volunteer speaks on the phone at the state's campaign headquarters for Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney in Columbus, Ohio October 30, 2012. President Barack Obama and Romney briefly put aside their fierce battle for the White House on Tuesday, avoiding politics to focus on relief efforts after mammoth storm Sandy left millions of Americans struggling to recover. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Cast member Daniel Craig (C) takes a photograph of himself with fans as he arrives for the German premiere for the film 'Skyfall' in Berlin October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
U.S. Navy Corpsman HM3 Casey Phillips, a medic of Police Advisor Team (PAT), conducts a medical examination on an Afghan local police trainee before the start of a basic police course training at Combat Outpost Musa Qal-Ah in Helmand province, southwestern Afghanistan, October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Chelsea's Daniel Sturridge holds up his boot as Manchester United's Scott Wootton speaks with a referee during their English League Cup match at Stamford Bridge in London October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney waves to the crowd at a campaign rally in Jacksonville, Florida October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Members of the Free Syrian Army stand alert during a truce with Kurdish militants on the top of a hilly mountain Kurdish area of al-Qaftal, overlooking the town of Azaz, October 31, 2012. The Free Syrian Army took over the area during clashes in the past few days with Kurdish militants whom rebels accused of being part of the PKK. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Passersby walk past in front of an advertisement for Toshiba Corp. outside an electronic store in Tokyo October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Traders stand outside the New York Stock Exchange prior to the opening bell October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A man applies paint on his relatives 'Apartment Style' tomb at a public cemetery in Malabon city, north of Manila October 31, 2012. Millions of Filipinos will flock to cemeteries all over the country to offer prayers for their departed loved ones in observance of All Saints Day on November 1. 'Apartment-style' tombs are laid on top of each other and are a cheaper alternative for many cash-strapped Filipinos. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Spanish migrant Olmo del Paso (L) and his girlfriend Marta Perez sit outside Madrid's Barajas airport October 23, 2012. Del Paso is a cameraman who left Spain for Uruguay this month after being jobless for over two years and being forced to move back into his mother's house in the small northern town of Palencia. When a hotel in Montevideo, Uruguay, offered him a job as caretaker over the summer months, the 34-year-old bought a one-way ticket and packed his bags. After joining the euro in 1999, Spain's economic boom made it the land of opportunity for millions of Latin American migrant workers. But since the decade-long boom turned to bust roughly four years ago, many of those immigrants have returned, joined by a growing number of disillusioned Spaniards who hope that Latin America, with its developing economies and low cost of living, has more to offer. REUTERS/Juan Medina