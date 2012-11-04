Editor's Choice

Edition:
United Kingdom

Sunday, November 04, 2012

A police helicopter hovers overhead as it drops supplies for residents in the Staten Island Borough of New York, November 3, 2012 in the aftermath of Hurricane Sandy. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

A police helicopter hovers overhead as it drops supplies for residents in the Staten Island Borough of New York, November 3, 2012 in the aftermath of Hurricane Sandy. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Former U.S. President Bill Clinton (L) introduces U.S. President Barack Obama during a campaign rally in Bristow, Virginia, November 3, 2012 REUTERS/Jason Reed

Former U.S. President Bill Clinton (L) introduces U.S. President Barack Obama during a campaign rally in Bristow, Virginia, November 3, 2012 REUTERS/Jason Reed

U.S. Marine Lance Corporal Kody Kuhlman of Fox Co, 2nd Battalion, 7th Marines Regiment stands guard behind a bullet-riddled windshield of an armoured vehicle at the guard post of Combat Outpost Musa Qal-Ah in Helmand province, southwestern Afghanistan November 3, 2012. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

U.S. Marine Lance Corporal Kody Kuhlman of Fox Co, 2nd Battalion, 7th Marines Regiment stands guard behind a bullet-riddled windshield of an armoured vehicle at the guard post of Combat Outpost Musa Qal-Ah in Helmand province, southwestern Afghanistan November 3, 2012. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney greets audience members as they take the stage at a campaign rally in Dubuque, Iowa November 3, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney greets audience members as they take the stage at a campaign rally in Dubuque, Iowa November 3, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Arsenal's Per Mertesacker (L) and Olivier Giroud jump to head the ball during their English Premier League soccer match against Manchester United at Old Trafford in Manchester, northern England November 3, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Arsenal's Per Mertesacker (L) and Olivier Giroud jump to head the ball during their English Premier League soccer match against Manchester United at Old Trafford in Manchester, northern England November 3, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Students (R) wait to participate in a parade to celebrate the anniversary of Panama?s separation from Colombia, in Panama City November 3, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Students (R) wait to participate in a parade to celebrate the anniversary of Panama?s separation from Colombia, in Panama City November 3, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

West Ham United's Andy Carroll shoots during their English Premier League soccer match against Manchester City at Upton Park in London November 3, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

West Ham United's Andy Carroll shoots during their English Premier League soccer match against Manchester City at Upton Park in London November 3, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

A policeman lights a flare outside the Our Lady of Lourdes church, which was left flooded by hurricane Sandy, in Staten Island borough of New York November 3, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

A policeman lights a flare outside the Our Lady of Lourdes church, which was left flooded by hurricane Sandy, in Staten Island borough of New York November 3, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

A staircase for U.S. Republican presidential nominee and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney to be used to step off his campaign plane sits on the tarmac prior to his arrival at the site of a campaign rally in Dubuque, Iowa, November 3, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young

A staircase for U.S. Republican presidential nominee and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney to be used to step off his campaign plane sits on the tarmac prior to his arrival at the site of a campaign rally in Dubuque, Iowa, November 3, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young

Schalke 04's Ciprian Marica reacts during their German first division Bundesliga soccer match against Hoffenheim in Sinsheim November 3, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Schalke 04's Ciprian Marica reacts during their German first division Bundesliga soccer match against Hoffenheim in Sinsheim November 3, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Participants compete during the international bodybuilding tournament "Champions Cup" in Moscow November 3, 2012. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Participants compete during the international bodybuilding tournament "Champions Cup" in Moscow November 3, 2012. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Afghan local police trainees practise weapon retention techniques during a basic police course training conducted by Police Advisor Team, 2nd Battalion, 7th Marines Regiment at the Afghan Police camp in Musa Qal-Ah district in Helmand province, southwestern Afghanistan November 3, 2012. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Afghan local police trainees practise weapon retention techniques during a basic police course training conducted by Police Advisor Team, 2nd Battalion, 7th Marines Regiment at the Afghan Police camp in Musa Qal-Ah district in Helmand province, southwestern Afghanistan November 3, 2012. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

McLaren Formula One driver Jenson Button (L) of Britain drives ahead of Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany during the qualifying session of the Abu Dhabi F1 Grand Prix at the Yas Marina circuit on Yas Island November 3, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

McLaren Formula One driver Jenson Button (L) of Britain drives ahead of Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany during the qualifying session of the Abu Dhabi F1 Grand Prix at the Yas Marina circuit on Yas Island November 3, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

BC Lions defensive tackle Khalif Mitchell celebrates after sacking Saskatchewan Roughriders quarterback Drew Willy during the first half of their CFL football game in Vancouver, British Columbia, November 3, 2012. REUTERS/Ben Nelms

BC Lions defensive tackle Khalif Mitchell celebrates after sacking Saskatchewan Roughriders quarterback Drew Willy during the first half of their CFL football game in Vancouver, British Columbia, November 3, 2012. REUTERS/Ben Nelms

Visitors enjoy an amusement ride in an Athens luna park November 3, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Visitors enjoy an amusement ride in an Athens luna park November 3, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

A house damaged by Hurricane Sandy is seen between the ocean and Rt 35 in Bayhead, New Jersey, November 2, 2012 in this handout image courtesy of the governor's office. REUTERS

A house damaged by Hurricane Sandy is seen between the ocean and Rt 35 in Bayhead, New Jersey, November 2, 2012 in this handout image courtesy of the governor's office. REUTERS

Jerzy Janowicz of Poland celebrates after winning his semi-final men's singles match against Gilles Simon of France at the Paris Masters tennis tournament November 3, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Jerzy Janowicz of Poland celebrates after winning his semi-final men's singles match against Gilles Simon of France at the Paris Masters tennis tournament November 3, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Inter Milan's Rodrigo Palacio (R) scores past Juventus' Kwadwo Asamoah (C) and goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon during their Italian Serie A soccer match at the Juventus stadium in Turin November 3, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Inter Milan's Rodrigo Palacio (R) scores past Juventus' Kwadwo Asamoah (C) and goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon during their Italian Serie A soccer match at the Juventus stadium in Turin November 3, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Supporters of U.S. President Barack Obama hold up placards during a campaign rally at Mentor High School in Mentor, Ohio, November 3, 2012 REUTERS/Jason Reed

Supporters of U.S. President Barack Obama hold up placards during a campaign rally at Mentor High School in Mentor, Ohio, November 3, 2012 REUTERS/Jason Reed

Forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad are seen at Maysaloun area, in Aleppo city November 3, 2012, after clashes with Free Syrian Army fighters. REUTERS/George Ourfalian

Forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad are seen at Maysaloun area, in Aleppo city November 3, 2012, after clashes with Free Syrian Army fighters. REUTERS/George Ourfalian

Horse Trinniberg with Willie Martinez in the irons races to win first place during the running of the Breeders' Cup Sprint thoroughbred horse race at Santa Anita Park in Arcadia, California November 3, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Horse Trinniberg with Willie Martinez in the irons races to win first place during the running of the Breeders' Cup Sprint thoroughbred horse race at Santa Anita Park in Arcadia, California November 3, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

An Egyptian boy and his mother stand outside the mausoleum they live in, at the El'arafa cemetery located in the City of the Dead, near Cairo June 20, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

An Egyptian boy and his mother stand outside the mausoleum they live in, at the El'arafa cemetery located in the City of the Dead, near Cairo June 20, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

U.S. soldiers observe the area as they expect a Taliban attack near the town of Walli Was in Paktika province, near the border with Pakistan November 3, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

U.S. soldiers observe the area as they expect a Taliban attack near the town of Walli Was in Paktika province, near the border with Pakistan November 3, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

This National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) photograph taken on October 31, 2012 and released November 3, shows a new inlet that was cut across the barrier island of the New Jersey coastal town Mantoloking just north of where Hurricane Sandy made landfall in Ocean County, New Jersey. REUTERS

This National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) photograph taken on October 31, 2012 and released November 3, shows a new inlet that was cut across the barrier island of the New Jersey coastal town Mantoloking just north of where Hurricane Sandy made landfall in Ocean County, New Jersey. REUTERS

