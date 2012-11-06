Editor's Choice

A foreign student member of the Young Pioneers rubs his eyes during the weekly flag-raising ceremony at the East Experimental School in Shanghai November 5, 2012. Created in 1949, the Young Pioneers movement is considered a seedbed for future members of the Chinese Communist Party, and consists of children between the ages of six and 14. The ruling Communist Party is trying to pull off a smooth leadership transition this month, against a backdrop of purges, plots and prison sentences. Just weeks away from a once-in-a-decade succession, the full make-up of China's next leadership and its agenda are unknown and still being negotiated in secret, in contrast to the very public leadership battle underway in the United States. REUTERS/Carlos Barria