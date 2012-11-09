Editor's Choice
An unseasonably early-winter storm batters the already hard hit area of Oceanpoint, New Jersey, in this handout photo from the American Red Cross taken November 7, 2012. The storm brought snow, rain and dangerous winds to the U.S. Northeast, plunging many residents of the most populous region of the country back into darkness just as they were recovering from Superstorm Sandy. Photo taken November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Les Stone/American Red Cross/Handout
Candy sellers stand in front of the oil tanker Pratibha Cauvery on the Marina beach in the southern Indian city of Chennai, India November 8, 2012. Pratibha Cauvery ran aground as cyclone Nilam hit the Tamil Nadu coast on October 31, local media reported. REUTERS/Babu
A model presents a creation from designer Andrea Llosa during Lima Fashion Week in Lima, Peru November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
A student protester throws a molotov cocktail towards riot policemen during a rally against the government to demand changes in the public state education in Santiago, Chile November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Delegates sit at the stage before the opening ceremony of 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, November 8, 2012. China's outgoing President Hu Jintao said the nation faced risk and opportunity in equal measure as he formally opened a congress of the ruling Communist Party that will usher in a once-in-a-decade leadership change. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A soccer freestyler performs on a light pole next to the Montmartre Sacre Coeur Basilica in Paris, November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
A paramilitary soldier stands at the site of a blast near the Rangers office in Karachi, Pakistan November 8, 2012. A suicide bomber killed at least one person when he rammed his vehicle into the gates of a military base in Pakistan's largest city on Thursday, police said, the latest in a series of audacious attacks on security forces. REUTERS/Athar Hussain
Serigraphies on glass are displayed during the opening of a photo exhibition entitled "Little Black Jacket" by Chanel's creative director Karl Lagerfeld in Paris, France November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
People push carts with donated items in them past buildings destroyed by a fire that took place during hurricane Sandy and through snow left on the ground after a nor'easter, also known as a northeaster storm, in the Queens borough neighborhood of Rockaway Park, New York, November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Singer Rihanna (L) performs while a model presents a creation during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
U.S. Marines of Police Advisory Team Now Zad, 2nd Battalion, 7th Marines Regiment patrol a village near a police station in Now Zad district in Helmand province, southwestern Afghanistan November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
People look for names at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial at dawn in Washington November 8, 2012. November 13 is the thirtieth anniversary of architectural designer Maya Lin's memorial. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
A woman pays her respects next to a coffin bearing the body of Patriarch Maxim during a memorial ceremony at St Nedelya cathedral in Sofia November 8, 2012. Maxim, who led Bulgaria's Orthodox Christians for 41 years, has died at the age of 98 on Tuesday following heart failure. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
A security personnel guards a stairway at the Great Hall of the People, the venue of the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China in Beijing November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A couple kisses behind smashed glass panes outside a department store, following last night's violent demonstrations in Athens November 8, 2012. Greece's government voted by a razor thin margin on Thursday to approve an austerity package needed to unlock vital aid and avert bankruptcy, despite an internal rift and violent protests at the gates of parliament. REUTERS/John Kolesidis
An servicewoman looks at crosses in the Field of Remembrance at Westminster Abbey in London November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Fans of Brazil's Sao Paulo celebrate their victory against Chile's Universidad de Chile during their Copa Sudamericana soccer match at Pacaembu stadium in Sao Paulo November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A Palestinian mourns the death of Ahmed Abu Dagah, who was killed by gunfire from Israeli forces, at the morgue of a hospital in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip November 8, 2012. Gunfire from Israeli forces killed a Palestinian boy, Abu Dagah, in the Gaza Strip on Thursday, local medics said, during border clashes between the Israeli military and Palestinian militants. Israeli military officials said soldiers who were engaged in "routine activity" adjacent to the security fence came under attack from Palestinian militants and responded "by firing at suspicious locations". REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Cleaners wash the windows of a commercial building with the statue of Christ the Redeemer reflected on it, in Rio de Janeiro November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Los Angeles Lakers guard Kobe Bryant walks past fans before the second half of their NBA basketball game against the Utah Jazz in Salt Lake City, Utah, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
A woman waits with her daughter to speak with a doctor from Medecins Sans Frontieres, also known as Doctors Without Borders, in a temporary clinic set up in a narcotics anonymous meeting room in New York City Housing Authority (NYCHA) housing that remains without power in the Queens borough neighborhood of Edgemere in New York, November 8, 2012. New York City and much of the U.S. Northeast on Thursday dug out from a snowstorm that hammered a region struggling to recover from the devastation of Superstorm Sandy, as local governments expanded gasoline rationing in the face of shortages that may last for weeks. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
People look one of the coffins of the ten members of the Vazquez Gomez family, who died during the earthquake that struck on Wednesday, in San Cristobal Cucho, about 250 km (155 miles) south of Guatemala City, November 8, 2012. Rescue workers on Thursday carted out dead bodies found under rubble in the aftermath of Guatemala's most powerful earthquake in decades, while others cleared wrecked cars and collapsed buildings as they searched for survivors. Most of those killed by Wednesday's 7.4 magnitude quake were crushed under debris in San Marcos state. Nearly two dozen people were still missing and President Otto Perez forecast the death toll would climb from 52. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Qassam Dar, 18, a guitarist and lead singer of band "Sign - the signature of music" reads a book after recording a song in Srinagar October 26, 2012. In a region where the boom of guns and bombs has drowned out all sounds for almost 20 years, a cacophony of melodies from guitar and drums is now sweeping Kashmir's war-weary youngsters with a message of love and peace. "Sign - the signature of music" is rock band with four members born at the peak of conflict, and are now in the age group of 17 and 18 years. The members said the purpose of its music is to try to erase the scars and spread the message of love and peace. The armed revolt against India's rule in Kashmir has killed tens of thousands of people since 1989. But with time, the militants' hold over daily life has lifted, a single cinema has reopened, traditional theater and music are being revived. The band, which began performing in 2008 to small audiences, saw a rise in people attending their shows which correlated with a fall in violence. Overall violence has ebbed in Kashmir since India and Pakistan which claim the region in full and rule in parts began a peace process in 2004, officials say. Encouraged by the response, the multilingual band -- which performs in English, Hindi, Urdu and Punjabi - claims to be a professional band. The band, its members mostly dressed in western outfits, performs shows for NGOs, government agencies and charities in between their studies. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli
Olympique Marseille's Andre Ayew (R) challenges Borussia Monchengladbach's Roel Brouwers during their Europa League Group C soccer match at the Velodrome stadium Marseille November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Philippe Laurenson