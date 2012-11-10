Editor's Choice

Victor Ocasio pauses to catch his breath as he walks up a darkened stairwell to his 15th floor apartment in New York City Housing Authority (NYCHA) housing that remains without power in the Queens borough neighborhood of Edgemere in New York, November 8, 2012. New York City and much of the U.S. Northeast on Thursday dug out from a snowstorm that hammered a region struggling to recover from the devastation of Superstorm Sandy, as local governments expanded gasoline rationing in the face of shortages that may last for weeks. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson