Editor's Choice

People stand on the remains of the infrastructure of the Rockaway Beach boardwalk, which was destroyed by Hurricane Sandy on October 29, in the Rockaway Beach neighborhood of Queens, New York, November 10, 2012. New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg announced that the day would be a day of service, with volunteers being bused to various neighborhoods affected by Hurricane Sandy to help continue the clean up process. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
A woman walks past a card, candles and flowers laid where Amaia Egana, a 53-year-old woman, threw herself out of her fourth-storey apartment window in Basque Country as court officials came up the stairs to evict her on Friday, in Barakaldo November 10, 2012. The card reads "La Caixa (bank) extorts and causes the death of Amaia". Spain's Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy said on Friday that the government would introduce measures to protect families from eviction for non-payment of mortgages. REUTERS/Vincent West
Shopkeepers search for their belongings from the debris of their burnt firecracker shops after a fire broke out in the western Indian city of Vadodara November 10, 2012. At least two people were injured and over 50 shops gutted in a fire that broke out in the city's biggest firecracker market and the cause of the fire was unknown, local media reported on Saturday. REUTERS
Israeli soldiers are seen during a patrol outside the northern Gaza strip November 10, 2012. Israeli tank shells killed at least four Palestinians and wounded 25 in the Gaza Strip on Saturday after an apparent attack on an Israeli army patrol in the border area, Palestinian medics and local witnesses said. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A man reads a newspaper in the auditorium before the lectures for the 15th biennial International Anti-Corruption Conference 'Mobilising People: Connecting Agents of Change " in Brasilia November 10, 2012. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A man reads a newspaper in the auditorium before the lectures for the 15th biennial International Anti-Corruption Conference 'Mobilising People: Connecting Agents of Change " in Brasilia November 10, 2012. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Police officers are seen through a damaged three-wheeler, which they are guarding, after clashes between the Special Task Force (STF) and prisoners at Welikada prison in Colombo November 10, 2012. At least 27 people were killed and a senior police officer seriously wounded in a gunfight in Sri Lanka's biggest prison that began when police came under fire from inmates, officials and police said on Saturday. Light is seen through the bullet holes in the damaged vehicle. REUTERS
Syrians throw their belongings while trying to cross a ditch after crossing from the northern Syrian town of Ras al-Ain to Turkey in the border town of Ceylanpinar, Sanliurfa province, November 10, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Syrians throw their belongings while trying to cross a ditch after crossing from the northern Syrian town of Ras al-Ain to Turkey in the border town of Ceylanpinar, Sanliurfa province, November 10, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
A general view of damaged buildings in the Al-khalidiya neighbourhood of Homs October 30, 2012. Picture taken October 30, 2012. REUTERS
A general view of damaged buildings in the Al-khalidiya neighbourhood of Homs October 30, 2012. Picture taken October 30, 2012. REUTERS
The fleet of the Vendee Globe Challenge crosses the starting line at Les Sables d'Olonne on France's Atlantic coast, November 10, 2012. Twenty sailors are competing in the seventh edition of the Vendee Globe, a single handed, non-stop, around the world sailing race. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
African would-be immigrants look on as they sit in a police bus after disembarking from a patrol boat at the Armed Forces of Malta Maritime Squadron base at Haywharf, in Valletta's Marsamxett Harbour late November 9, 2012. A group of 246 immigrants, mostly from Eritrea, landed in Malta late on Friday after having been rescued from a drifting boat some 75 nautical miles (139 kilometres) south-east of the island, the Maltese armed forces said. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
University of Calgary Dinos' Steven Lumbala (R) celebrates with his team after they defeated the University of Regina Rams during the 76th annual Hardy Cup Canada West university football Championship game in Calgary, Alberta November 10, 2012. REUTERS/Todd Korol
Everton's Phil Neville (R) challenges Sunderland's James McClean during their English Premier League soccer match at Goodison Park in Liverpool, northern England, November 10, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Everton's Phil Neville (R) challenges Sunderland's James McClean during their English Premier League soccer match at Goodison Park in Liverpool, northern England, November 10, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble
A wounded Palestinian is wheeled on a stretcher at a hospital in Gaza City following Israeli shelling November 10, 2012. Israeli tank shells killed at least two Palestinians and wounded 20 in the Gaza Strip on Saturday after an apparent attack on an Israeli army patrol along the Israel-Gaza border, Palestinian medics and local eyewitnesses said. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A volunteer holds a shovel while surveying the damage caused by Hurricane Sandy to the Rockaway Beach neighborhood of Queens, New York, November 10, 2012. New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg announced that the day would be a day of service, with volunteers being bused to various neighborhoods affected by Hurricane Sandy to help continue the clean up process. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
Manchester United's Javier Hernandez celebrates his goal against Aston Villa during their English Premier League soccer match at Villa Park in Birmingham, central England, November 10, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Manchester United's Javier Hernandez celebrates his goal against Aston Villa during their English Premier League soccer match at Villa Park in Birmingham, central England, November 10, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Ukrainian WBO, IBO, IBF and WBA heavyweight boxing world champion Vladimir Klitschko gestures as he celebrates his victory over Polish challenger Mariusz Wach after their title bout in Hamburg November 10, 2012. World heavyweight champion Klitschko was made to go the distance against Wach but earned a unanimous points decision on Saturday to retain his four title belts. REUTERS/Morris Mac Matzen
Youths try to lower a Syrian flag in the northern Syrian town of Ras al-Ain as seen from the Turkish border town of Ceylanpinar November 10, 2012. Syrian rebels and opposition sources said late on Thursday Free Syrian Army fighters had captured Ras al-Ain, an Arab and Kurdish town in the northeastern oil-producing province of Hasaka, but continuing clashes have been reported there. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Models present a creation by Indonesian designer Anne Avantie for 2013 collection during Jakarta Fashion Week November 10, 2012. REUTERS/Enny Nuraheni
Models present a creation by Indonesian designer Anne Avantie for 2013 collection during Jakarta Fashion Week November 10, 2012. REUTERS/Enny Nuraheni
France's Wesley Fofana (L) escapes from Australia's Kurtley Beale and Nick Cummins to score the second try during their team's rugby test match at the Stade de France stadium in Saint-Denis, near Paris, November 10, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Britain's Prince Charles meets an enthusiastic crowd after visiting the Australian War Memorial Canberra November 10, 2012. Prince Charles and his wife, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, are on the last day of a six day visit to Australia to commemorate the diamond jubilee of Queen Elizabeth. REUTERS/Andrew Taylor
Atlanta Hawks guard Kyle Korver falls onto the Miami Heat bench during play in the second half of their NBA basketball game in Atlanta, Georgia November 9, 2012. REUTERS/Tami Chappell
Atlanta Hawks guard Kyle Korver falls onto the Miami Heat bench during play in the second half of their NBA basketball game in Atlanta, Georgia November 9, 2012. REUTERS/Tami Chappell
A young Somali woman looks on as a Ugandan police officer serving as part of a Formed Police Unit (FPU) with the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM), patrols in the Kaa'ran district of the capital Mogadishu in this November 9, 2012 handout photograph taken and released by the African Union-United Nations Information Support Team. Picture taken November 9, 2012. MANDATORY CREDIT. REUTERS
Russia's Anastasia Martiusheva and Alexei Rogonov perform during the pairs free skating program at the ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating Rostelecom Cup in Moscow, November 10, 2012. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
Russia's Anastasia Martiusheva and Alexei Rogonov perform during the pairs free skating program at the ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating Rostelecom Cup in Moscow, November 10, 2012. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
The rollercoaster from Casino Pier sits in the ocean after Hurricane Sandy in Seaside Park, New Jersey November 9, 2012, in this handout photo courtesy of the governor's office. REUTERS
The rollercoaster from Casino Pier sits in the ocean after Hurricane Sandy in Seaside Park, New Jersey November 9, 2012, in this handout photo courtesy of the governor's office. REUTERS