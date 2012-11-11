Editor's Choice

Police officers are seen through a damaged three-wheeler, which they are guarding, after clashes between the Special Task Force (STF) and prisoners at Welikada prison in Colombo November 10, 2012. At least 27 people were killed and a senior police officer seriously wounded in a gunfight in Sri Lanka's biggest prison that began when police came under fire from inmates, officials and police said on Saturday. Light is seen through the bullet holes in the damaged vehicle. REUTERS