Editor's Choice

Relatives of Palestinian Matter Abu al-Atta, who was killed in Israeli shelling on Saturday, mourn during his funeral in Gaza City November 11, 2012. Israel said it was poised to escalate attacks on the Gaza Strip on Sunday following a surge of rocket and mortar salvoes by Hamas and other factions in the Palestinian enclave. A missile strike wounded four Israeli troops on jeep patrol along the Gaza boundary on Saturday, triggering army shelling that killed four Palestinian civilians, one of them Abu al-Atta, and, in turn, dozens of short-range rocket launches out of Gaza that paralysed Israel's southern border towns. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu