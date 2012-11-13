Editor's Choice
Commuters ride the Staten Island ferry in New York November 11, 2012. For hundreds of thousands of workers in New York, the commuter chaos wrought by Hurricane Sandy transformed the trip to and from work into a grueling adventure. REUTERS/Carlo...more
Commuters ride the Staten Island ferry in New York November 11, 2012. For hundreds of thousands of workers in New York, the commuter chaos wrought by Hurricane Sandy transformed the trip to and from work into a grueling adventure. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Commander of the International Security Assistance Force/U.S. Forces in Afghanistan General David Petraeus shakes hands with author Paula Broadwell in this ISAF handout photo originally posted July 13, 2011. The FBI investigation that led to the...more
Commander of the International Security Assistance Force/U.S. Forces in Afghanistan General David Petraeus shakes hands with author Paula Broadwell in this ISAF handout photo originally posted July 13, 2011. The FBI investigation that led to the discovery of CIA Director David Petraeus' affair with author Paula Broadwell was sparked by "suspicious emails" from her to another woman and Petraeus was not the target of the probe, U.S. law enforcement and security officials told Reuters. REUTERS/ISAF/Handout
People from the northern Syrian town of Ras al-Ain cross the border fences to flee into Turkey at the Turkish border town of Ceylanpinar, Sanliurfa province November 12, 2012. A Syrian warplane bombed the rebel-held town of Ras al-Ain on Monday, just...more
People from the northern Syrian town of Ras al-Ain cross the border fences to flee into Turkey at the Turkish border town of Ceylanpinar, Sanliurfa province November 12, 2012. A Syrian warplane bombed the rebel-held town of Ras al-Ain on Monday, just meters from the Turkish frontier, sending scores of civilians fleeing for safety into Turkey. Helicopters also strafed targets near the town, which fell to rebels on Thursday during an advance into Syria's mixed Arab and Kurdish northeast. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Residents of the Syrian town of Ras al-Ain run as smoke rises after an air strike on the town, as seen from the Turkish border town of Ceylanpinar, Sanliurfa province November 12, 2012. A Syrian warplane bombed the rebel-held town of Ras al-Ain on...more
Residents of the Syrian town of Ras al-Ain run as smoke rises after an air strike on the town, as seen from the Turkish border town of Ceylanpinar, Sanliurfa province November 12, 2012. A Syrian warplane bombed the rebel-held town of Ras al-Ain on Monday, just metres from the Turkish frontier, sending scores of civilians fleeing for safety into Turkey. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Streets damaged during Hurricane Sandy are seen in Ortley Beach, New Jersey, in this November 10, 2012 photograph released on November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Larsen/Governor's Office/Handout
Streets damaged during Hurricane Sandy are seen in Ortley Beach, New Jersey, in this November 10, 2012 photograph released on November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Larsen/Governor's Office/Handout
A motorist rides on a street as snowfall hits Jilin, Jilin province, early November 12, 2012. Highways and schools have been forced to close in northeast China's Heilongjiang and Jilin provinces due to heavy snow and sleet, Xinhua News Agency...more
A motorist rides on a street as snowfall hits Jilin, Jilin province, early November 12, 2012. Highways and schools have been forced to close in northeast China's Heilongjiang and Jilin provinces due to heavy snow and sleet, Xinhua News Agency reported. REUTERS/China Daily
A baby is seen at a broken window after a rocket fired by Palestinian militants in Gaza hit a house in the southern town of Netivot November 12, 2012. The Palestinian rocket fired from the Gaza Strip struck the house in southern Israel on Monday,...more
A baby is seen at a broken window after a rocket fired by Palestinian militants in Gaza hit a house in the southern town of Netivot November 12, 2012. The Palestinian rocket fired from the Gaza Strip struck the house in southern Israel on Monday, causing damage but no injuries, and Israeli officials quickly warned of a tough response to the latest surge in violence. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Israeli tanks stand in position overlooking a Syrian village from the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights November 12, 2012. Israel's army fired tank shells into Syria on Monday and scored "direct hits" in response to a Syrian mortar shell that struck the...more
Israeli tanks stand in position overlooking a Syrian village from the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights November 12, 2012. Israel's army fired tank shells into Syria on Monday and scored "direct hits" in response to a Syrian mortar shell that struck the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, the Israeli military said in a statement. REUTERS/Avihu Shapira
Members of the U.S. Army's 62nd Medical Brigade Preventive Medicine Detachment take water samples during early morning fog in Breezy Point, after the neighborhood was left devastated by Hurricane Sandy in the New York borough of Queens November 12,...more
Members of the U.S. Army's 62nd Medical Brigade Preventive Medicine Detachment take water samples during early morning fog in Breezy Point, after the neighborhood was left devastated by Hurricane Sandy in the New York borough of Queens November 12, 2012. Police raised the storm-related fatality toll in New York City to 43 and at least 121 people have perished in the storm, which caused an estimated $50 billion in property damage and economic losses and ranks as one of the most destructive natural disasters to hit the U.S. Northeast. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A mahout cleans the nails of a chained elephant before the start of an annual temple festival at Tripunithura in the southern Indian state of Kerala November 12, 2012. The eight-day-long temple festival features a colourful procession of decorated...more
A mahout cleans the nails of a chained elephant before the start of an annual temple festival at Tripunithura in the southern Indian state of Kerala November 12, 2012. The eight-day-long temple festival features a colourful procession of decorated elephants, and drum concerts. REUTERS/Sivaram V
A woman seen near damaged buildings after a Syrian Air Force fighter jet loyal to President Bashar al-Assad reportedly fired missiles at Douma near Damascus, November 4, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed taqi Eddin/Shaam News Network/Handout
A woman seen near damaged buildings after a Syrian Air Force fighter jet loyal to President Bashar al-Assad reportedly fired missiles at Douma near Damascus, November 4, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed taqi Eddin/Shaam News Network/Handout
A Buddhist monk walks in front of damaged pagoda in Thabeik Kyin township November 12, 2012. Aftershocks rattled central Myanmar after an earthquake that killed at least 11 people, with that toll likely to rise on Monday as several workers were...more
A Buddhist monk walks in front of damaged pagoda in Thabeik Kyin township November 12, 2012. Aftershocks rattled central Myanmar after an earthquake that killed at least 11 people, with that toll likely to rise on Monday as several workers were missing after a half-built bridge collapsed on the Irrawaddy River. The magnitude 6.8 earthquake early on Sunday struck about 60 km (37 miles) northwest of Mandalay, Myanmar's second-biggest city, near the town of Shwebo. It was felt in Thailand and other neighboring countries. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Chicago Bears wide receiver Devin Hester (23) reaches for the ball as Houston Texans cornerback Kareem Jackson (25) defends during the first half of their NFL football game at Soldier Field in Chicago, November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
Chicago Bears wide receiver Devin Hester (23) reaches for the ball as Houston Texans cornerback Kareem Jackson (25) defends during the first half of their NFL football game at Soldier Field in Chicago, November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
An Afghan man sits with a cage of quails on a hill in Kabul November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
An Afghan man sits with a cage of quails on a hill in Kabul November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
A broken clock is left on the floor of the destroyed Old Village Jamae Mosque, one of East Pikesake's two mosques in the area, that became the frontline in recent battles in Kyaukphyu November 3, 2012. REUTERS/Minzayar
A broken clock is left on the floor of the destroyed Old Village Jamae Mosque, one of East Pikesake's two mosques in the area, that became the frontline in recent battles in Kyaukphyu November 3, 2012. REUTERS/Minzayar
Tami Shadadi surveys the damage to her house in the southern town of Sderot November 12, 2012, after it was hit by a rocket fired by Palestinian militants in Gaza on Sunday. A Palestinian rocket fired from the Gaza Strip struck a house in southern...more
Tami Shadadi surveys the damage to her house in the southern town of Sderot November 12, 2012, after it was hit by a rocket fired by Palestinian militants in Gaza on Sunday. A Palestinian rocket fired from the Gaza Strip struck a house in southern Israel on Monday, causing damage but no injuries, and Israeli officials quickly warned of a tough response to the latest surge in violence. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Engracia Lucena (L) and Juan Ganan wait for the judicial commission to carry out the later suspended eviction from their home as demonstrators protest outside in Valencia, November 12, 2012. Spain's main political parties will tackle eviction law...more
Engracia Lucena (L) and Juan Ganan wait for the judicial commission to carry out the later suspended eviction from their home as demonstrators protest outside in Valencia, November 12, 2012. Spain's main political parties will tackle eviction law reform on Monday after a homeowner's suicide provoked public fury and accusations that politicians and banks are complicit in de facto "murder". REUTERS/Heino Kalis
A gaucho rides an untamed horse during Tradition Day celebrations in San Antonio de Areco, some 116 km (72.5 miles) north of Buenos Aires, November 11, 2012. Gauchos take part in a mass festival as part of Argentina's Tradition Day, which...more
A gaucho rides an untamed horse during Tradition Day celebrations in San Antonio de Areco, some 116 km (72.5 miles) north of Buenos Aires, November 11, 2012. Gauchos take part in a mass festival as part of Argentina's Tradition Day, which commemorates the birth anniversary of Jose Hernandez, one of the nation's most important poets who highlighted the injustices and hardships of the ordinary people of his day. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
Argentina's Lionel Messi is escorted by security personnel as he arrives with his team in Riyadh November 12, 2012. Argentina will play a friendly soccer match against Saudi Arabia on Wednesday. REUTERS/Fahad Shadeed
Argentina's Lionel Messi is escorted by security personnel as he arrives with his team in Riyadh November 12, 2012. Argentina will play a friendly soccer match against Saudi Arabia on Wednesday. REUTERS/Fahad Shadeed
Muslim people pass the time at their house in Paik Thay, the site of recent violence between Muslim Rohingyas and Buddhist Rakhine people, November 2, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Muslim people pass the time at their house in Paik Thay, the site of recent violence between Muslim Rohingyas and Buddhist Rakhine people, November 2, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
A supporter of opposition parties attends a protest rally and holds up a portrait of jailed former prime minister and opposition leader Yulia Tymoshenko, in front of Ukraine's central electoral commission, in Kiev November 12, 2012. Ukraine's...more
A supporter of opposition parties attends a protest rally and holds up a portrait of jailed former prime minister and opposition leader Yulia Tymoshenko, in front of Ukraine's central electoral commission, in Kiev November 12, 2012. Ukraine's re-energised opposition on Monday threatened President Viktor Yanukovich with impeachment and vowed to work to free ex-prime minister Yulia Tymoshenko from jail as they set out an action programme for the new parliament. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A member of India's presidential staff (L) salutes to Afghanistan's President Hamid Karzai after Karzai's ceremonial reception at the forecourt of India's presidential palace Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi November 12, 2012. Afghanistan is "ripe and...more
A member of India's presidential staff (L) salutes to Afghanistan's President Hamid Karzai after Karzai's ceremonial reception at the forecourt of India's presidential palace Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi November 12, 2012. Afghanistan is "ripe and ready" for Indian investments in mining and other sectors, Karzai told business leaders in Mumbai on Saturday at the start of a trip to woo investors for his war-ravaged country. REUTERS/B Mathur
A woman applies traditional Henna dye on the legs of her daughters in their hut in a slum area of the Akhdam community near Sanaa October 24, 2012. Yemeni Akhdam, or servants, are similar to hereditary castes, but are distinguished by their African...more
A woman applies traditional Henna dye on the legs of her daughters in their hut in a slum area of the Akhdam community near Sanaa October 24, 2012. Yemeni Akhdam, or servants, are similar to hereditary castes, but are distinguished by their African features and the menial jobs they perform. Widespread prejudice places the Akhdam at the bottom of Yemen's social ladder. Asked about the origins of the Akhdam, Yemenis say they are descendants of Ethiopians who crossed the Red Sea to conquer Yemen before the arrival of Islam some 1,400 years ago - making them outsiders in their own country. Most live in slum areas in the outskirts of the capital Sanaa and other main cities. They reside in small huts haphazardly built of wood and cloth, without basic services such as running water, electricity and sewage networks. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
South Africa's Faf du Plessis dives to stop the ball while fielding against Australia during the first test cricket match at the Gabba in Brisbane November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Aman Sharma
South Africa's Faf du Plessis dives to stop the ball while fielding against Australia during the first test cricket match at the Gabba in Brisbane November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Aman Sharma