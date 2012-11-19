Editor's choice
Israeli soldiers watch as an Iron Dome launcher fires an interceptor rocket near the southern city of Ashdod, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
A man smokes as he sells coconuts at a market in Yangon, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
McLaren Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain sprays champagne during the podium ceremony after winning the U.S. F1 Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Palestinian members of the Civil Defense help a survivor after he was pulled out from under the rubble of his destroyed house after an Israeli air strike in Gaza City, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
People chat as they sit at a marketplace in the Old Sanaa city, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A girl is seen behind balloons as she joins a protest asking President Obama for help as they face eviction from their homes, ahead of Obama's visit in Phnom Penh, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A policeman looks on as residents scatter during a rampage near the wreckage of a passenger mini-bus (matatu) after it was hit by an explosion in the Eastleigh neighbourhood of Kenya's capital Nairobi, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
The Soyuz TMA-05M spacecraft is seen shortly after it landed with the International Space Station crew of Japanese astronaut Akihiko Hoshide, Russian cosmonaut Yuri Malenchenko and U.S. astronaut Sunita Williams, near the town of Arkalyk in northern Kazakhstan, November 19, 2012. REUTERS/NASA/Bill Ingalls
A Palestinian stone-thrower uses a sling to throw back a tear gas canister fired by Israeli security forces during clashes outside Ofer prison near the West Bank city of Ramallah, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Red Star fans light flares as they cheer for their team during their Serbian Superleague soccer match against Partizan Belgrade in Belgrade, November 17, 2012. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A Thunderbolt Craziness guitarist is seen wearing a metal suit, which protects him from high-voltage electricity, before a performance in Fuzhou, Fujian province, November 16, 2012. REUTERS/Sheng Li
Czech Republic's Radek Stepanek dances around the trophy after winning the Davis Cup tennis tournament final match over Spain in Prague, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/David W Cerny
President Obama kisses opposition leader Aung San Suu Kyi following their remarks to the media at her residence in Yangon, November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed
President Obama walks through a Thai military honor guard upon his arrival at Don Muang international airport in Bangkok, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Israeli soldiers pray near the border with the central Gaza Strip, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Nir Elias
A participant performs during a Gay Pride Parade on Copacabana beach in Rio De Janeiro, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Friends Sherry (L) and Amelia share a laugh at a bar on 6th Street in Austin, Texas, November 18, 2012. The friends said they were dressed for a wake, which they attended earlier in the day. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
An Israeli shoots a video at the scene after a rocket fired by Palestinian militants in Gaza landed in the southern city of Ashdod, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Supports of the Shiv Sena party crowd around the vehicle carrying the body of right-wing Hindu nationalist politician Bal Thackeray during his funeral procession in Mumbai, November 18, 2012. Thackeray, one of India's most polarising politicians and leader of an influential right-wing Hindu nationalist party that has dominated politics in the country's richest city for two decades, has died aged 86. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Vice President Joe Biden visits the Hurricane Sandy damaged city of Seaside Heights, New Jersey November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Smoke and debris are seen after an Israeli air strike on the office of Hamas television channel Al-Aqsa in a building that also houses other media in Gaza City, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Majdi Fathi
A French soldier secures a perimeter in Mahnud-E-Raqi, in Kapisa valley, November 18, 2012. French combat troops are due to pull out of Afghanistan by the end of the year. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Girondins Bordeaux's celebrate just before the French Ligue 1 soccer match between their team and Olympique Marseille at the Chaban Delmas stadium in Bordeaux, southwestern France, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Boeung Kak lake residents who face eviction from their homes display banners, flags and a portrait of President Obama to ask for his help in protecting their rights as they protest ahead of Obama's visit in Phnom Penh, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
