U.S. President Barack Obama kisses opposition leader Aung San Suu Kyi following their remarks to the media at her residence in Yangon, November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed
A police dog attacks a man found stealing from ethnic Somali homes during the second day of skirmishes in the Eastleigh neighbourhood of Kenya's capital Nairobi, November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Xolile Mngeni, one of two men charged with the murder of Sweden-born Anni Dewani during her honeymoon in South Africa in 2010, reacts after he was found guilty at the High Court in Cape Town November 19, 2012. Dewani, 28, was shot when the taxi she...more
Xolile Mngeni, one of two men charged with the murder of Sweden-born Anni Dewani during her honeymoon in South Africa in 2010, reacts after he was found guilty at the High Court in Cape Town November 19, 2012. Dewani, 28, was shot when the taxi she and her husband, Briton Shrien Dewani, were travelling in was hijacked in the Gugulethu township on the outskirts of Cape Town in November 2010. The taxi driver, Zola Tongo, who turned state witness in return for a reduced sentence for his part in the murder, said Shrien Dewani paid for his wife to be killed. Shrien Dewani denies the accusation while his extradition to South Africa was halted by a British court in March due to his mental health. REUTERS/Sumaya Hisham
A woman escapes from a cloud of tear gas thrown by the police during the second day of skirmishes in the Eastleigh neighbourhood of Kenya's capital Nairobi, November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Noor Khamis
Rihanna performs at The Forum in Kentish Town in London, November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
A firefighter gestures while trying to extinguish the fire from a 15-storey commercial building after it broke out in central New Delhi, November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A seller displays hair extensions at a hair shop in a local market in Rio de Janeiro, November 17, 2012. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
A devotee offers prayer to the setting sun during the "Chhat" festival at Bagmati River in Kathmandu, November 19, 2012. REUTERS/ Navesh Chitrakar
A Hasidic Jewish man, from the Breslov sect, holds an Israeli flag as he dances with Israeli troops during a visit to support the soldiers, near the border with the Gaza Strip, November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Nir Elias
A boat damaged by Hurricane Sandy is seen in the Staten Island borough of New York, November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A woman confesses to a priest after the starting mass of the national annual Catholic pilgrimage in the town of Kita, western Mali, November 17, 2012. REUTERS/Malin Palm
A Palestinian demonstrator wearing a rosary holds a stone during minor clashes with Israeli troops in protest against Israel's military operation in the Gaza Strip, in the West Bank village of Bir Zeit, near Ramallah, November 19, 2012. ...more
A Palestinian demonstrator wearing a rosary holds a stone during minor clashes with Israeli troops in protest against Israel's military operation in the Gaza Strip, in the West Bank village of Bir Zeit, near Ramallah, November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
An Afghan man works at a coal dump site, outside Kabul, November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
A Palestinian activist cuts a barbed wire fence, part of the controversial Israeli barrier, in the West Bank village of Rafat near Ramallah, November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Pedestrians are reflected in the mirror of a street barber shop in Freetown, Sierra Leone, November 19, 2012. , REUTERS/Joe Penney
A Cougar helicopter casts a shadow as it takes off from the French base in Naghlu, Afghanistan, November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Princess Charlene leaves the Monaco cathedral after a mass for Monaco's National Day in Monte Carlo, November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
A prison guard gestures on the roof of Fraijanes II, a maximum security prison in the township of Fraijanes, outskirts of Guatemala City, November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
A Hindu devotee prays while standing in the waters of the Arabian Sea as she worships the Sun god during the Hindu religious festival "Chhat Puja" in Mumbai, November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Actor Matthias Matschke performs on stage during a dress rehearsal of Wolfram Lotz' play "Einige Nachrichten an das All" (some messages to the universe) at Akademietheater in Vienna, November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Herwig Prammer
People take photographs of hot air balloons in Metropolitano park during the International Hot-Air Balloon Festival in Leon, in the Mexican state of Guanajuato, November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Armas
A Turkish soldier stops a Syrian man from the northern Syrian town of Ras al-Ain after jumping the border fence into Turkey during gunfire in Ras al-Ain, as seen from the Turkish border town of Ceylanpinar, Sanliurfa province, November 19, 2012....more
A Turkish soldier stops a Syrian man from the northern Syrian town of Ras al-Ain after jumping the border fence into Turkey during gunfire in Ras al-Ain, as seen from the Turkish border town of Ceylanpinar, Sanliurfa province, November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
A man walks beside the Bank of Japan building in Tokyo, November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Palestinians evacuate a wounded man after an Israeli air strike, witnessed by a Reuters journalist, on a building that also houses international media offices in Gaza City, November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
