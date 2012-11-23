Edition:
A Palestinian girl cries during the funeral of Amera Abu Taer, whom medics said was killed in an Israeli air strike on Wednesday, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip November 22, 2012. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

People walk around an empty cell after the prisoners escaped from it, at the main prison in Goma November 22, 2012. REUTERS/James Akena

Blood drips from the nose of a Kashmiri Muslim boy while he flagellates his head during a Muharram procession in Srinagar, November 22, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli

A woman walks her dog on Porthmeor Beach in St Ives in Cornwall, Britain, November 21, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

The Spiderman balloon floats down Central Park West during the 86th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York November 22, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

New England Patriots' Daniel Fells is tackled by New York Jets' Eric Smith in the third quarter of their NFL football game in East Rutherford, New Jersey November 22, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

A French riot gendarme reacts after being covered with lime during clashes with demonstrators during an evacuation operation on land that will become the new airport in Notre-Dame-des-Landes, western France, November 23, 2012. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Hamas militants celebrate what they say is a victory over Israel after an eight-day conflict during a rally in the northern Gaza Strip, November 22, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Louis Decarolis checks on his Thanksgiving turkey that he's cooking outside his home on Beach 91st street in the Rockaways section of the Queens borough of New York, November 22, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Performers walk home after their opera show on a square in Xihuang village of Zouping, Shandong province, November 20, 2012. Villagers in Xihuang started an opera troupe in 1998 to preserve some classic local opera genres, mainly Lv and Wuyin, which represent farmers' lives and love stories. Over the years, Xihuang's opera troupe has taken in about 30 village members and put on nearly 300 shows for free. REUTERS/China Daily more

An Israeli reservist lies atop an armoured personnel carrier waiting to be transported off the Gaza border area November 22, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Estibaliz Carranza, a 34-year-old Mexican-Spanish woman, sits in a courtroom on the last day of her trial in Vienna, November 22, 2012. The former ice cream parlour owner confessed in court on Monday to shooting, sawing up and freezing both her ex-husband and her lover, and burying them under the cellar of her store in Vienna. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Customers are pictured with their shopping bags outside a Toys R Us store in Times Square during the Thanksgiving Day holiday in New York, November 22, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Blue sky is seen over a blanket of fog enveloping the skyline of Chicago, as photographed from an airplane window, November 21, 2012. The blue line is formed by the clouds and fog meeting the sky. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Honor guards sit at the site of a funeral for air force officers, who were killed in a military plane crash, in Sanaa, Yemen, November 22, 2012. REUTERS/ Khaled Abdullah

A camel herder walks past camels for sale at Pushkar Fair in the desert Indian state of Rajasthan, November 22, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Protesters capture and bind the hands of men, who protesters say attacked them during clashes with riot police after a rally, marking the one-year anniversary of fatal clashes at Mohamed Mahmoud street, in the vicinity of the Interior Ministry, in Cairo, November 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Student protesters run away from a water cannon during a rally demanding that the government makes changes to the public state education system in Santiago, November 22, 2012. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel arrives at the EU council headquarters for an European Union leaders summit discussing the European Union's long-term budget in Brussels, November 22, 2012. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Women mourn as Shi'ite Muslims take part in a Muharram procession in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad, India, November 22, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Trainees in character mascots practise their movements at the Choko Group mascot school in Tokyo, November 20, 2012. Choko Oohira, a 20-year veteran of the mascot arts, founded the school - the only one of its kind in Japan and, quite possibly, the world - in 1985. Her goal: to help mascot wannabes perfect the art of moving and playing the characters. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

French police officers detain a supporter after clashes during the Europa League soccer match between Olympique Marseille and Fenerbahce at the Velodrome stadium in Marseille, France, November 22, 2012. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Icicles form on a tree as the afternoon sun melts the snow in Banff National Park near Lake Louise, Alberta, Canada, November 22, 2012. REUTERS/Andy Clark

A tourist poses for photos by his friend (not seen) next to an installation shaped like Auguste Rodin's sculpture "The Thinker" on a toilet, at the Toilet Culture Park in Suwon, south of Seoul, November 22, 2012. The park, which is the only one of its type in the world, exhibits a variety of bowls from Korean traditional squat toilets to western bedpans. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

