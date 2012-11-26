Editor's choice
A Palestinian woman walks past as Hamas policemen sit atop their destroyed headquarters in Gaza City, November 25, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Miami Dolphins' Wide Receiver Davone Bess walks through sprinklers that came on during the second half of their NFL game against the Seattle Seahawks in Miami Gardens, Florida, November 25, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity
A protester passes out due to the tear gas fired by the riot police in Cairo, November 25, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
A beach club damaged by Hurricane Sandy is seen in Ortley Beach, New Jersey November 25, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Members of the police inspect a garment factory after a devastating fire in Savar, Bangladesh, November 25, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Moldova's Sofiana Tocari walks backstage during the Mrs. Europe contest in Minsk, November 25, 2012. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
A monkey nips a woman's hair at the Pra Prang Sam Yot temple during the Monkey Buffet Festival in Lopburi province, north of Bangkok, November 25, 2012. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
Protesters run from the riot police during clashes at Tahrir square in Cairo, Egypt, November 25, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
A paramilitary policeman holds the hands of recently retired veterans, on their way home at a train station in Hefei, Anhui province, China, November 25, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
A Palestinian security officer guards as placards depicting President Mahmoud Abbas are seen during a rally in support of Abbas' efforts to secure a diplomatic upgrade at the United Nations, in the West Bank city of Ramallah, November 25, 2012. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany celebrates winning the world championship on the podium with his team after the Brazilian F1 Grand Prix at Interlagos circuit in Sao Paulo, November 25, 2012. Vettel became Formula One's youngest triple world champion at the age of 25 at the Brazilian Grand Prix on Sunday. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Part of the Gaza Strip is seen in the background as an Israeli man fishes in the Mediterranean sea at Zikim beach, near the southern city of Ashkelon, November 25, 2012. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A bleeding Shi'ite Muslim man holds a cigarette as he rests after taking part in the Ashura religious festival in Yangon, Myanmar, November 25, 2012. REUTERS/Minzayar
People take part in a protest against violence directed at women, in front of a church at the town hall in Oviedo, Spain, November 25, 2012. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
Russian physicist Valentin Danilov embraces a friend near a train before leaving for Novosibirsk, the day after he was released from a penal colony, at a railway station in Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, November 25, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
A man sleeps near a mosque where the Shi'ite Ashura religious festival is held in Yangon, Myanmar, November 24, 2012. REUTERS/Minzayar
Local actors dressed as ancient warriors re-enact a scene from the 7th century battle of Kerbala during the Shi'ite religious festival of Ashura in Baghdad's Sadr City, November 25, 2012. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Women walk with lanterns during an annual demonstration to commemorate the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, in Guatemala City, November 24, 2012. Organisers say more than 7,000 women were killed in Guatemala between 2000 and 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
A soldier looks out the window of a helicopter bearing African Union Mission in Somalia Force Commander Lt. Gen. Andrew Gutti's to the central Somali town of Belet Weyne, Hiraan Region, north west of the capital Mogadishu, November 25, 2012. REUTERS/Stuart Price/AU-UN IST PHOTO
A man reads a book at the Guadalajara International Book Fair in Guadalajara, Mexico, November 24, 2012. REUTERS/Alejandro Acosta
Shi'ite Muslims living in Greece take part in a Muharram procession marking Ashura in Piraeus town near Athens, November 25, 2012. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
Mick Jagger performs with the Rolling Stones at the O2 Arena in London, November 25, 2012. The Stones took to the stage after a five-year hiatus to celebrate the golden jubilee of one of the most successful and enduring bands in rock and roll history. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A woman dances with a white sheet during a dance parade organized by community advocates on the streets of the Romanian gypsy settlement of "El Gallinero", in the outskirts of Madrid, November 24, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Tampa Bay Buccaneers free safety Ronde Barber (20) drags down a hard charging Atlanta Falcons running back Jacquizz Rodgers (32) during their NFL game in Tampa, Florida, November 25, 2012. REUTERS/Pierre DuCharme