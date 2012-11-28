Editor's Choice

Ethnic Miao people carry a duck, fish and glutinous rice cakes, or Ciba, as gifts for relatives on the first day of the Guzang Festival in Leishan county, where most of the Miao ethnic group live, southeast Guizhou province, November 26, 2012. Guzang Festival, during which the Miao ethnic minority people commemorate their ancestors once every 13 years, is one of the biggest traditional festivals for the Miao ethnic minority people. "Gu" literally means "drum", and "zang" means "to bury". The complicated rites which take three years to complete consist of a series of great ceremonies, including the Zhaolong (inviting the dragon), Xinggu (awakening the drum), Yinggu (welcoming the drum), Shenniu (inspecting the cattle), and the white drum ritual, which is a significant sacrifice marking the end of the festival. The Miao believe wooden drums made of maple trees are where their ancestors' souls rest, so they gather under the holy maple and communicate with their ancestors through drumming and dancing, local media reported. REUTERS/Sheng Li