Palestinian security guards pray at a soccer stadium, which witnesses said was destroyed in an Israeli air strike during an eight-day conflict, in Gaza City December 4, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Members of Cais Sodre Cabaret company smoke before a celebration for its fifth anniversary at the Ritz night club in Lisbon, December 2, 2012. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
A demonstrator kicks a tear gas canister away during clashes with anti-riot police at a protest against the election results in Kuwait, December 4, 2012. REUTERS/Obaida al Ahmad
A girl peeks up from under a table as indigenous people from several ethnic groups attend a public hearing of the Lower house's Human Rights Commission at the National Congress in Brasilia, Brazil, December 4, 2012. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Anti-Mursi protesters shout slogans during a protest in front of the presidential palace in Cairo, December 4, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
A view of the West Bank Jewish settlement of Maale Adumim (front) is seen near Jerusalem, December 4, 2012. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A man bleeds from injuries suffered after a clash between main labour union body UGTT and Islamists, during a gathering where they called for a general strike and downfall of the government led by the Islamist Ennahda party in Tunis, Tunisia,...more
Free Syrian Army fighters are seen near buildings damaged by what activists said were missiles fired by a Syrian Air Force fighter jet loyal to President Bashar al-Assad in the Akraba suburb of Damascus, December 1, 2012. REUTERS/Thair...more
Malaga's Jeremy Toulalan of France grimaces as he is carried on a stretcher during his Champions League Group C soccer match against Anderlecht at La Rosaleda stadium in Malaga, southern Spain, December 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
A police officer blocks striking farmworkers as they march for higher wages during a strike called by the Confederation of South African Trade Unions in Franschoek, near Cape Town, December 4, 2012 .REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
A makeshift memorial for Kansas City Chiefs football player Jovan Belcher is seen outside his mother's home in West Babylon, New York, December 4, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Syrians cross the border from the Syrian town of Ras al-Ain to the Turkish border town of Ceylanpinar, Sanliurfa province, December 4, 2012. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Spanish policemen drag away anti-eviction supporters before the eviction of Sagrario Urena in Madrid, December 4, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Free Syrian Army fighters play table tennis at the al-Khalidiya neighbourhood of Homs, December 3, 2012. REUTERS/Yazan Homsy
Sagrario Urena (centre R), 41, is comforted by her father Gregorio near Spanish policemen after being evicted from the home where the family had been squatting for the past two years in Madrid, December 4, 2012. Urena, a former phone operator for a...more
Miguel Restrepo, 62, and wife Maria Garcia (R) make Christmas ornaments outside their sewer home in Medellin, December 4, 2012. The former drug addict has been living in an abandoned sewer with his wife and dog Blackie for 22 years. Their home, which...more
A San Francisco Sheriff's Deputy removes a nude protester who removed his clothes in the supervisors' legislative chambers in San Francisco City Hall, California, December 4, 2012. Under a proposed municipal ban on public nakedness, which critics...more
A worker checks mushroom beds at a private farm, workshops of which are located inside hangars of a former Soviet missile military base, in the village of Minoity, west of Minsk, December 4, 2012. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
A figurine of Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine is displayed in a shop at San Gregorio Armeno street in Naples, Italy, December 4, 2012. REUTERS/Ciro De Luca
Inmates exercise during a class by the Arte de Viver (Art of Living) NGO, at Evaristo de Moraes prison in Rio de Janeiro, November 12, 2012. The Prison Smart program, which is held in 32 countries, aims to help inmates maximise their potential and...more
Police carry injured activists of Bangladesh's Jamaat-e-Islami party onto a police van as they detain them after a clash with police and pro-government activists in Dhaka, December 4, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
A Free Syrian Army fighter with a rifle stands guard at the frontline against forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in the Al-khalidiya neighbourhood of Homs, December 4, 2012. REUTERS/Thair Al-Khalidieh/Shaam News Network
A woman takes a picture of a sunrise from the balcony of her hotel in Brasilia, December 3, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Loyalists protest outside the offices of a member of the Alliance Party in East Belfast, December 4, 2012. At least five police officers were wounded during a riot at Belfast city hall in Northern Ireland after Irish nationalist councillors voted to...more
