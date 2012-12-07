Editor's choice
Protesters who were injured during overnight clashes between supporters and opponents of Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi, are pictured with their hands bound while being detained in front of the presidential palace in Cairo, December 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
Hassan Mekki, a 32-year-old Sudanese migrant, shows scars on his back in Athens December 5, 2012. Mekki, who fled conflict in his country in hopes of a better life in Europe, said he was attacked by a group of men holding Greek flags and left with the deep wounds on his back, throat and neck in August 2012, about five months after he illegally entered Greece. Mekki was walking in Athens with a friend from Mauritania when black-shirted men on motorcycles holding Greek flags and shouting "Go home black" and other racists insults came up and knocked him out with a blow to the head. He was covered in blood when he regained consciousness and only later realized that his attackers, which he says were likely tied to the far-right Golden Dawn party, had left large gashes resembling an "X" across his back. "I don't have the right papers, so I can't go anywhere to ask for help," Mekki said. "I can't sleep. I'm scared, maybe they will follow me and my life is in danger now." REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
An ancestral tomb, measuring 10 metres high and a surface area of 10 square metres, is seen on the construction site of a building in Taiyuan, Shanxi province, December 6, 2012. The grave, which is believed to have existed since 2004, has not been moved as the family of the deceased is waiting for an auspicious date to do so and a reason from the developer of choosing this site, according to the owner of tomb. The building is scheduled to be completed by April 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
A pedestrian runs to avoid a fire caused by a petrol bomb thrown by protesters during a rally to mark the 2008 shooting of a student by police in Athens' Syntagma (Constitution) square, December 6, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A bird flies over pieces of wood in an area near Jerusalem known as E1, where there are plans for construction of some 3,000 settler homes, December 6, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A dogfish shark is pictured on blood-stained ice aboard the Ocean Sunset commercial fishing boat in the Pacific Ocean off of Ucluelet, British Columbia, Canada, June 24, 2012. The Ocean Sunset hunts sharks as well as other fish for their meat and fins. After the fishermen catch them, dogfish sharks are sent to a processing plant, the fins are removed and the body is skinned. The bellies are exported to Germany to be smoked for pub food, and the fins are sent to Asia, where they are used in shark fin soup - a delicacy in Chinese culture. REUTERS/Ben Nelms
A man walks near the National Congress building, designed by Brazilian architect Oscar Niemeyer, in the Ministries Esplanade in Brasilia, Brazil, December 6, 2012. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A Syrian refugee woman holds her son as she stands at the window of their friend's house at the Syrian-Turkish border town of Ceylanpinar, Sanliurfa province, December 6, 2012. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Pelicans try to steal fish from a bucket at a fish market in Chorrillos beach in Lima, Peru, December 6, 2012. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil
U.S. anti-virus software guru John McAfee lies on a stretcher as he is evacuated to the Policia Nacional Civil hospital in Guatemala City, December 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Charlotte Bobcats point guard Kemba Walker (15) works to shoot around New York Knicks small forward Carmelo Anthony (7) during their game in Charlotte, North Carolina, December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Keane
Rescuers evacuate a child who survived flooding with her pregnant mother as they cross a river in New Bataan town, Compostela Valley, southern Philippines, December 6, 2012. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Prince William leaves the King Edward VII hospital with his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, London December 6, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
A farmer from a Mennonite community is reflected in a Mexican map while standing inside a cheese store in Cuauhtemoc, Mexico, November 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Lazio's Ederson throws his jersey and pants to fans after winning their Europa League Group J soccer match against NK Maribor in Maribor, Slovenia, December 6, 2012. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu holds a news conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel after bilateral talks at the Chancellery in Berlin December 6, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
People hold a giant Spanish flag during a rally for the defense of the unity of Spain on the day of the 34th anniversary of the Spanish Constitution at Madrid's Colon Square, December 6, 2012 REUTERS/Susana Vera
A worker controls a tapping of a blast furnace at Europe's largest steel factory of Germany's industrial conglomerate ThyssenKrupp AG in the western German city of Duisburg, December 6, 2012. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
Migratory birds fly above men rowing a boat on the Yamuna river in the old quarters of Delhi, India, December 6, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Coats are hung on a wall as people sunbathe on the beach in Nice while cold winter temperatures hit France, December 6, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
View of Highlights installation by artist Skertzo during the rehearsal for the Festival of Lights in central Lyon late in the night, in France, December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Pratta
Firefighters climb down a building during a fire protection drill at a firefighter training base in Chongqing Municipality, China, December 6, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
U.S. first lady Michelle Obama and actor Rico Rodriguez read "The night before Christmas" to children during the 90th lighting of the National Christmas tree in front of the White House in Washington, December 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed
German Bundeswehr army soldiers walk in front of an armoured personnel carrier Marder in their combat outpost OP North, near Baghlan, in northern Afghanistan, December 6, 2012. Pictures taken with long time exposer. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch