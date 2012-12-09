Editor's Choice

People pass by a referendum poster reading "We need work positions" in Zlatna, 420 km (257 miles) northwest of Bucharest, December 8, 2012. In the local referendum, due to be held on the same day as the country's general elections, residents are invited to state whether they agree with the relaunching of mining activities in the Apuseni Mountains, and the Rosia Montana extraction plan. The Rosia Montana Gold Corporation plans to open Europe's largest open cast gold mine in the town, and to use cyanide to mine 314 tonnes of gold and 1,500 tonnes of silver there. The plan is being strongly opposed by some locals, civic rights groups and ecologists. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti