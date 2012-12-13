Edition:
United Kingdom

Editor's choice

Thursday, December 13, 2012

Municipal workers take part in a rally against state sector layoffs demanded by the country's international lenders, in front of the parliament in Athens, December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

Thursday, December 13, 2012

Municipal workers take part in a rally against state sector layoffs demanded by the country's international lenders, in front of the parliament in Athens, December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

Close
1 / 24
Thursday, December 13, 2012

An activist hurls stones at anti-riot policemen guarding the Tucuman provincial house in Buenos Aires, December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Patricio Murphy

Thursday, December 13, 2012

An activist hurls stones at anti-riot policemen guarding the Tucuman provincial house in Buenos Aires, December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Patricio Murphy

Close
2 / 24
Thursday, December 13, 2012

U.S. Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class EO3 John Chen, 23, from Lakehurst, New Jersey, kisses his new bride Victoria Chan, 25, from Manhattan, as they pose for photographers after they were married in a civil ceremony at New York City's Office of the City Clerk, December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Thursday, December 13, 2012

U.S. Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class EO3 John Chen, 23, from Lakehurst, New Jersey, kisses his new bride Victoria Chan, 25, from Manhattan, as they pose for photographers after they were married in a civil ceremony at New York City's Office of the City Clerk, December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
3 / 24
Thursday, December 13, 2012

A man walks past Beaumont, a stranded British ship, on the beach of Xago near Aviles, northern Spain, December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

Thursday, December 13, 2012

A man walks past Beaumont, a stranded British ship, on the beach of Xago near Aviles, northern Spain, December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

Close
4 / 24
Thursday, December 13, 2012

A child stands as her sister prepares for her first Catholic Holy Communion at the Metropolitan Cathedral in Managua, Nicaragua, December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

Thursday, December 13, 2012

A child stands as her sister prepares for her first Catholic Holy Communion at the Metropolitan Cathedral in Managua, Nicaragua, December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

Close
5 / 24
Thursday, December 13, 2012

A Free Syrian Army fighter uses a mirror to locate the position of a sniper loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Aleppo's al-Amereya district, December 11, 2012. REUTERS/Aaref Hretani

Thursday, December 13, 2012

A Free Syrian Army fighter uses a mirror to locate the position of a sniper loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Aleppo's al-Amereya district, December 11, 2012. REUTERS/Aaref Hretani

Close
6 / 24
Thursday, December 13, 2012

A man lies inside a coffin as part of a therapy session at a mental health clinic in Shenyang, December 12, 2012. The clinic opened three years ago and offers patients the experience of "death" by having them lie in a coffin as a form of therapy. The treatment, which lasts four to five hours, costs 2000 yuan (about $320). REUTERS/Sheng Li

Thursday, December 13, 2012

A man lies inside a coffin as part of a therapy session at a mental health clinic in Shenyang, December 12, 2012. The clinic opened three years ago and offers patients the experience of "death" by having them lie in a coffin as a form of therapy. The treatment, which lasts four to five hours, costs 2000 yuan (about $320). REUTERS/Sheng Li

Close
7 / 24
Thursday, December 13, 2012

A spherical pod, named "Noah's Ark", designed by Chinese inventor Liu Qiyuan floats on a river during a test in Xianghe, Hebei province, December 12, 2012. Liu, who has spent 1.8 million yuan ($288,000) on building six "Noah's Ark"s in 8 months with the help of his former furniture factory's workers, is working on his seventh pod. The 17 cubic-metre volume vessels were built to serve as lifeboats in the event of earthquakes,...more

Thursday, December 13, 2012

A spherical pod, named "Noah's Ark", designed by Chinese inventor Liu Qiyuan floats on a river during a test in Xianghe, Hebei province, December 12, 2012. Liu, who has spent 1.8 million yuan ($288,000) on building six "Noah's Ark"s in 8 months with the help of his former furniture factory's workers, is working on his seventh pod. The 17 cubic-metre volume vessels were built to serve as lifeboats in the event of earthquakes, tsunamis and floods. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

Close
8 / 24
Thursday, December 13, 2012

Sam Venegas, the 20-year-old Belizean girlfriend of U.S. software pioneer John McAfee, enters a migrant shelter where he is being detained, in Guatemala City, December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Thursday, December 13, 2012

Sam Venegas, the 20-year-old Belizean girlfriend of U.S. software pioneer John McAfee, enters a migrant shelter where he is being detained, in Guatemala City, December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Close
9 / 24
Thursday, December 13, 2012

Women walk past a picture of the new North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un outside the North Korean Embassy in Beijing, December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Thursday, December 13, 2012

Women walk past a picture of the new North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un outside the North Korean Embassy in Beijing, December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Close
10 / 24
Thursday, December 13, 2012

Members of parliament scuffle with colleagues elected from their party but later refused to join a faction, at the first session of newly-elected Ukrainian parliament in Kiev, December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kravchenko/Pool

Thursday, December 13, 2012

Members of parliament scuffle with colleagues elected from their party but later refused to join a faction, at the first session of newly-elected Ukrainian parliament in Kiev, December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kravchenko/Pool

Close
11 / 24
Thursday, December 13, 2012

Clocks with the time reading 12:12 are pictured in a park in Duesseldorf, Germany, December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

Thursday, December 13, 2012

Clocks with the time reading 12:12 are pictured in a park in Duesseldorf, Germany, December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

Close
12 / 24
Thursday, December 13, 2012

Austrian weapons lobbyist Count Alfons Eduard Alexander Antonius Maria Andreas Hubertus Christoph Graf von Mensdorff-Pouilly is surrounded by media as he sits in the dock awaiting the start of his trial in Vienna, December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Thursday, December 13, 2012

Austrian weapons lobbyist Count Alfons Eduard Alexander Antonius Maria Andreas Hubertus Christoph Graf von Mensdorff-Pouilly is surrounded by media as he sits in the dock awaiting the start of his trial in Vienna, December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Close
13 / 24
Thursday, December 13, 2012

Miami Heat's LeBron James is sandwiched between Golden State Warriors Jarrett Jack and David Lee (R) who was charged with a flagrant foul on the play against in the first half of their game in Miami, December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity

Thursday, December 13, 2012

Miami Heat's LeBron James is sandwiched between Golden State Warriors Jarrett Jack and David Lee (R) who was charged with a flagrant foul on the play against in the first half of their game in Miami, December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity

Close
14 / 24
Thursday, December 13, 2012

A man collects recyclable items in Managua's municipal garbage dump, known as " La Chureca" in Managua, Nicaragua, December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

Thursday, December 13, 2012

A man collects recyclable items in Managua's municipal garbage dump, known as " La Chureca" in Managua, Nicaragua, December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

Close
15 / 24
Thursday, December 13, 2012

Swansea City's Luke Moore is tackled by Middlesbrough's Andre Bikey during their English League Cup soccer match at the Liberty Stadium in Swansea, South Wales, December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden

Thursday, December 13, 2012

Swansea City's Luke Moore is tackled by Middlesbrough's Andre Bikey during their English League Cup soccer match at the Liberty Stadium in Swansea, South Wales, December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden

Close
16 / 24
Thursday, December 13, 2012

North Korean scientists work as a screen shows the Unha-3 (Milky Way 3) rocket being launched from a launch pad at the West Sea Satellite Launch Site, at the satellite control centre in Cholsan county, North Pyongan province, December 12, 2012. REUTERS/KCNA

Thursday, December 13, 2012

North Korean scientists work as a screen shows the Unha-3 (Milky Way 3) rocket being launched from a launch pad at the West Sea Satellite Launch Site, at the satellite control centre in Cholsan county, North Pyongan province, December 12, 2012. REUTERS/KCNA

Close
17 / 24
Thursday, December 13, 2012

A student tears up a poster of schoolgirl Malala Yousufzai after the naming of Saidu Sharif College after Malala in Swat, Pakistan, December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Hazrat Ali Bacha

Thursday, December 13, 2012

A student tears up a poster of schoolgirl Malala Yousufzai after the naming of Saidu Sharif College after Malala in Swat, Pakistan, December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Hazrat Ali Bacha

Close
18 / 24
Thursday, December 13, 2012

An anti-Mursi protester holds a Cross and a Koran at Tahrir Square in Cairo, December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Thursday, December 13, 2012

An anti-Mursi protester holds a Cross and a Koran at Tahrir Square in Cairo, December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Close
19 / 24
Thursday, December 13, 2012

Software pioneer John McAfee is escorted by immigration officers to the Guatemalan Airport in Guatemala City, December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Thursday, December 13, 2012

Software pioneer John McAfee is escorted by immigration officers to the Guatemalan Airport in Guatemala City, December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Close
20 / 24
Thursday, December 13, 2012

A pilgrim sleeps with his bicycle at Basilica's square during celebrations marking the Day of the Virgin of Guadalupe in Mexico City, December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Thursday, December 13, 2012

A pilgrim sleeps with his bicycle at Basilica's square during celebrations marking the Day of the Virgin of Guadalupe in Mexico City, December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Close
21 / 24
Thursday, December 13, 2012

Police vehicles are parked outside the headquarters of Germany's largest business bank, Deutsche Bank AG in Frankfurt, December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Thursday, December 13, 2012

Police vehicles are parked outside the headquarters of Germany's largest business bank, Deutsche Bank AG in Frankfurt, December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Close
22 / 24
Thursday, December 13, 2012

Toys are seen among the rubble of damaged shops in Aleppo's al-Amereya district, December 11, 2012. REUTERS/Aaref Hretani

Thursday, December 13, 2012

Toys are seen among the rubble of damaged shops in Aleppo's al-Amereya district, December 11, 2012. REUTERS/Aaref Hretani

Close
23 / 24
Thursday, December 13, 2012

Emerson of Brazil's Corinthians lies on the field during their Club World Cup semi-final soccer match against Egypt's Al-Ahly in Toyota, central Japan, December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Thursday, December 13, 2012

Emerson of Brazil's Corinthians lies on the field during their Club World Cup semi-final soccer match against Egypt's Al-Ahly in Toyota, central Japan, December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Close
24 / 24

Editor's choice

Editor's choice Share
Replay Slideshow
Up Next

Editor's choice

Editor's choice
View more slideshows

Featured Slideshows »

Editor's Choice Pictures

All Collections

Editor's Choice Pictures

1:30am GMT

Highlights from New York Fashion Week

All Collections

Highlights from New York Fashion Week

1:00am GMT

Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

All Collections

Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

12:45am GMT

First 100 days of Trump

All Collections

First 100 days of Trump

12:00am GMT

Trump meets world leaders

All Collections

Trump meets world leaders

Wednesday, February 15, 2017

Tensions flare in Paris

All Collections

Tensions flare in Paris

Wednesday, February 15, 2017

Celebrities at NYFW

All Collections

Celebrities at NYFW

Wednesday, February 15, 2017

The settlements today

All Collections

The settlements today

Wednesday, February 15, 2017

View More Slideshows »