Editor's choice
Municipal workers take part in a rally against state sector layoffs demanded by the country's international lenders, in front of the parliament in Athens, December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
An activist hurls stones at anti-riot policemen guarding the Tucuman provincial house in Buenos Aires, December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Patricio Murphy
U.S. Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class EO3 John Chen, 23, from Lakehurst, New Jersey, kisses his new bride Victoria Chan, 25, from Manhattan, as they pose for photographers after they were married in a civil ceremony at New York City's Office of the City Clerk, December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A man walks past Beaumont, a stranded British ship, on the beach of Xago near Aviles, northern Spain, December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
A child stands as her sister prepares for her first Catholic Holy Communion at the Metropolitan Cathedral in Managua, Nicaragua, December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
A Free Syrian Army fighter uses a mirror to locate the position of a sniper loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Aleppo's al-Amereya district, December 11, 2012. REUTERS/Aaref Hretani
A man lies inside a coffin as part of a therapy session at a mental health clinic in Shenyang, December 12, 2012. The clinic opened three years ago and offers patients the experience of "death" by having them lie in a coffin as a form of therapy. The treatment, which lasts four to five hours, costs 2000 yuan (about $320). REUTERS/Sheng Li
A spherical pod, named "Noah's Ark", designed by Chinese inventor Liu Qiyuan floats on a river during a test in Xianghe, Hebei province, December 12, 2012. Liu, who has spent 1.8 million yuan ($288,000) on building six "Noah's Ark"s in 8 months with the help of his former furniture factory's workers, is working on his seventh pod. The 17 cubic-metre volume vessels were built to serve as lifeboats in the event of earthquakes,...more
Sam Venegas, the 20-year-old Belizean girlfriend of U.S. software pioneer John McAfee, enters a migrant shelter where he is being detained, in Guatemala City, December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Women walk past a picture of the new North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un outside the North Korean Embassy in Beijing, December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Members of parliament scuffle with colleagues elected from their party but later refused to join a faction, at the first session of newly-elected Ukrainian parliament in Kiev, December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kravchenko/Pool
Clocks with the time reading 12:12 are pictured in a park in Duesseldorf, Germany, December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
Austrian weapons lobbyist Count Alfons Eduard Alexander Antonius Maria Andreas Hubertus Christoph Graf von Mensdorff-Pouilly is surrounded by media as he sits in the dock awaiting the start of his trial in Vienna, December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Miami Heat's LeBron James is sandwiched between Golden State Warriors Jarrett Jack and David Lee (R) who was charged with a flagrant foul on the play against in the first half of their game in Miami, December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity
A man collects recyclable items in Managua's municipal garbage dump, known as " La Chureca" in Managua, Nicaragua, December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
Swansea City's Luke Moore is tackled by Middlesbrough's Andre Bikey during their English League Cup soccer match at the Liberty Stadium in Swansea, South Wales, December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden
North Korean scientists work as a screen shows the Unha-3 (Milky Way 3) rocket being launched from a launch pad at the West Sea Satellite Launch Site, at the satellite control centre in Cholsan county, North Pyongan province, December 12, 2012. REUTERS/KCNA
A student tears up a poster of schoolgirl Malala Yousufzai after the naming of Saidu Sharif College after Malala in Swat, Pakistan, December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Hazrat Ali Bacha
An anti-Mursi protester holds a Cross and a Koran at Tahrir Square in Cairo, December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Software pioneer John McAfee is escorted by immigration officers to the Guatemalan Airport in Guatemala City, December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
A pilgrim sleeps with his bicycle at Basilica's square during celebrations marking the Day of the Virgin of Guadalupe in Mexico City, December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Police vehicles are parked outside the headquarters of Germany's largest business bank, Deutsche Bank AG in Frankfurt, December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Toys are seen among the rubble of damaged shops in Aleppo's al-Amereya district, December 11, 2012. REUTERS/Aaref Hretani
Emerson of Brazil's Corinthians lies on the field during their Club World Cup semi-final soccer match against Egypt's Al-Ahly in Toyota, central Japan, December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
