Brazilian actor-dancer Tiago Gambogi (C) fights with security guards at the entrance to the Norte Energia electric company headquarters, during a protest against the construction of the Belo Monte hydroelectric dam, projected to be the world's third largest, and its impact on the environment, in Altamira, December 13, 2012. Gambogi, director of the Brasilian Physical Theatre Company in London, held the protest in front of the headquarters of Norte Energia, the operator of Belo Monte, as company officials prepared to meet with a group of fishermen who claim that their fishing grounds will be ruined by the dam. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho