Editor's choice
A mother embraces her daughter as they stand near a makeshift memorial close to Sandy Hook Elementary School for the victims of a school shooting in Newtown, Connecticut, December 16, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A mother embraces her daughter as they stand near a makeshift memorial close to Sandy Hook Elementary School for the victims of a school shooting in Newtown, Connecticut, December 16, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar
President Obama prays during a vigil held at Newtown High School for families of victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in Newtown, Connecticut, December 16, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President Obama prays during a vigil held at Newtown High School for families of victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in Newtown, Connecticut, December 16, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
An activist takes a picture of a Free Syrian Army fighter aiming a weapon in Darya near Damascus, December 16, 2012. REUTERS/Fadi Al-Dirani/Shaam News Network
An activist takes a picture of a Free Syrian Army fighter aiming a weapon in Darya near Damascus, December 16, 2012. REUTERS/Fadi Al-Dirani/Shaam News Network
Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda, who is also the leader of the Democratic Party of Japan (DPJ), leaves a news conference at his party's election headquarters in Tokyo, December 16, 2012. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda, who is also the leader of the Democratic Party of Japan (DPJ), leaves a news conference at his party's election headquarters in Tokyo, December 16, 2012. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Health workers march against austerity measures in Madrid, December 16, 2012. The placard (C) reads, " Dangerous party ", in reference to Spain's centre-right People's Party (PP). REUTERS/Juan Medina
Health workers march against austerity measures in Madrid, December 16, 2012. The placard (C) reads, " Dangerous party ", in reference to Spain's centre-right People's Party (PP). REUTERS/Juan Medina
Female members of the Nogradi family light candles at the Sabbath in their home in Budapest November 30, 2012. It is only relatively recently that Hungary's Jews have celebrated their identity as openly as they did when Europe's largest synagogue was built in Budapest in the 1850s. Now they are determined not to allow a political climate in which they have to defend that identity or even suppress it. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo more
Female members of the Nogradi family light candles at the Sabbath in their home in Budapest November 30, 2012. It is only relatively recently that Hungary's Jews have celebrated their identity as openly as they did when Europe's largest synagogue was built in Budapest in the 1850s. Now they are determined not to allow a political climate in which they have to defend that identity or even suppress it. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Kelvin Price is knocked out by Deontay Wilder during the third round of the WBC Continental Americas heavyweight title bout in Los Angeles, December 15, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Kelvin Price is knocked out by Deontay Wilder during the third round of the WBC Continental Americas heavyweight title bout in Los Angeles, December 15, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A dancer from London's the Dream Engine performs under the heliosphere, a massive helium balloon, with the backdrop of Hong Kong's skyline, December 16, 2012.REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A dancer from London's the Dream Engine performs under the heliosphere, a massive helium balloon, with the backdrop of Hong Kong's skyline, December 16, 2012.REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A police officer stands at ready with her weapon drawn outside a building being inspected by a Connecticut State Police SWAT team on the grounds of the St. Rose of Lima Catholic church in Newtown, Connecticut, December 16, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A police officer stands at ready with her weapon drawn outside a building being inspected by a Connecticut State Police SWAT team on the grounds of the St. Rose of Lima Catholic church in Newtown, Connecticut, December 16, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Members of the media film Jacintha Saldanha's coffin as it lies in an ambulance at the airport before leaving for a mortuary in Mangalore December 16, 2012. The family of a nurse who apparently committed suicide after taking a prank call at the hospital treating Prince William's pregnant wife Kate delivered a tearful tribute to her on Saturday, saying her death had left "an unfillable void". REUTERS/Dannish Siddiqui (INDIA - Tags:...more
Members of the media film Jacintha Saldanha's coffin as it lies in an ambulance at the airport before leaving for a mortuary in Mangalore December 16, 2012. The family of a nurse who apparently committed suicide after taking a prank call at the hospital treating Prince William's pregnant wife Kate delivered a tearful tribute to her on Saturday, saying her death had left "an unfillable void". REUTERS/Dannish Siddiqui (INDIA - Tags: RELIGION POLITICS)
Green Bay Packers' Randall Cobb (L) dives for the ball but cannot come up with a catch as he is defended by Chicago Bears' Charles Tillman during the first half of their game at Soldier Field in Chicago, December 16, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Green Bay Packers' Randall Cobb (L) dives for the ball but cannot come up with a catch as he is defended by Chicago Bears' Charles Tillman during the first half of their game at Soldier Field in Chicago, December 16, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Two women paddle on stand up paddle boards at Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, December 16, 2012. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Two women paddle on stand up paddle boards at Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, December 16, 2012. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
A view of Tahrir Square where protesters opposing Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi are camping, in Cairo, December 16, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A view of Tahrir Square where protesters opposing Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi are camping, in Cairo, December 16, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Reservist Greek army commandos and Coast Guard officers retrieve the corpse of an immigrant on a coast of the island of Lesvos, December 16, 2012. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis
Reservist Greek army commandos and Coast Guard officers retrieve the corpse of an immigrant on a coast of the island of Lesvos, December 16, 2012. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis
Participants are hit by colored powder during the "The Color Run" in Rio de Janeiro, December 16, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Participants are hit by colored powder during the "The Color Run" in Rio de Janeiro, December 16, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Corinthians soccer fans react as they watch on a big screen their team's FIFA Club World Cup final match against Chelsea in Japan, in Sao Paulo, December 16, 2012. REUTERS/Joao Castellano
Corinthians soccer fans react as they watch on a big screen their team's FIFA Club World Cup final match against Chelsea in Japan, in Sao Paulo, December 16, 2012. REUTERS/Joao Castellano
Ahn Cheol-soo, former independent candidate who dropped out of the running, attends a street campaign in support of Moon Jae-in, former human rights lawyer and the presidential candidate of the main opposition Democratic United Party, in central Seoul, December 16, 2012. REUTERS/Woohae Cho
Ahn Cheol-soo, former independent candidate who dropped out of the running, attends a street campaign in support of Moon Jae-in, former human rights lawyer and the presidential candidate of the main opposition Democratic United Party, in central Seoul, December 16, 2012. REUTERS/Woohae Cho
Nuns walk past worshippers in the Church of the Nativity in the West Bank town of Bethlehem, December 16, 2012. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Nuns walk past worshippers in the Church of the Nativity in the West Bank town of Bethlehem, December 16, 2012. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Goalkeeper Cassio of Brazil's Corinthians (L) and Fernando Torres of Britain's Chelsea react after clashing during their FIFA Club World Cup final match in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, December 16, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Goalkeeper Cassio of Brazil's Corinthians (L) and Fernando Torres of Britain's Chelsea react after clashing during their FIFA Club World Cup final match in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, December 16, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A man plays a violin along Church Hill Road in Newtown, Connecticut, December 16, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
A man plays a violin along Church Hill Road in Newtown, Connecticut, December 16, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
A dead body of a militant killed during a security forces operation lies on the ground in Peshawar, Pakistan, December 16, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz
A dead body of a militant killed during a security forces operation lies on the ground in Peshawar, Pakistan, December 16, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz
Serbia's Andrea Lekic (C) attempts to score past Hungary's Bernadett Bodi (R) and Klara Szekeres during their women's European handball championship bronze medal match at Kombank Arena in Belgrade, December 16, 2012. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Serbia's Andrea Lekic (C) attempts to score past Hungary's Bernadett Bodi (R) and Klara Szekeres during their women's European handball championship bronze medal match at Kombank Arena in Belgrade, December 16, 2012. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Mirilyn Rodriguez and her five-year-old daughter Karla, of Waterbury, Connecticut, are reflected in a road mirror as they walk past the Sandy Hook cemetery to place balloons at a memorial for victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary shooting in Newtown, Connecticut, December 16, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Mirilyn Rodriguez and her five-year-old daughter Karla, of Waterbury, Connecticut, are reflected in a road mirror as they walk past the Sandy Hook cemetery to place balloons at a memorial for victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary shooting in Newtown, Connecticut, December 16, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A woman cries at a makeshift memorial near Sandy Hook Elementary School, where a mass shooting took place, in Newtown, Connecticut, December 16, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A woman cries at a makeshift memorial near Sandy Hook Elementary School, where a mass shooting took place, in Newtown, Connecticut, December 16, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer