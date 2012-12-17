Edition:
United Kingdom

Editor's choice

Monday, December 17, 2012

A mother embraces her daughter as they stand near a makeshift memorial close to Sandy Hook Elementary School for the victims of a school shooting in Newtown, Connecticut, December 16, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Monday, December 17, 2012

A mother embraces her daughter as they stand near a makeshift memorial close to Sandy Hook Elementary School for the victims of a school shooting in Newtown, Connecticut, December 16, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
1 / 24
Monday, December 17, 2012

President Obama prays during a vigil held at Newtown High School for families of victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in Newtown, Connecticut, December 16, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Monday, December 17, 2012

President Obama prays during a vigil held at Newtown High School for families of victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in Newtown, Connecticut, December 16, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Close
2 / 24
Monday, December 17, 2012

An activist takes a picture of a Free Syrian Army fighter aiming a weapon in Darya near Damascus, December 16, 2012. REUTERS/Fadi Al-Dirani/Shaam News Network

Monday, December 17, 2012

An activist takes a picture of a Free Syrian Army fighter aiming a weapon in Darya near Damascus, December 16, 2012. REUTERS/Fadi Al-Dirani/Shaam News Network

Close
3 / 24
Monday, December 17, 2012

Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda, who is also the leader of the Democratic Party of Japan (DPJ), leaves a news conference at his party's election headquarters in Tokyo, December 16, 2012. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Monday, December 17, 2012

Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda, who is also the leader of the Democratic Party of Japan (DPJ), leaves a news conference at his party's election headquarters in Tokyo, December 16, 2012. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Close
4 / 24
Monday, December 17, 2012

Health workers march against austerity measures in Madrid, December 16, 2012. The placard (C) reads, " Dangerous party ", in reference to Spain's centre-right People's Party (PP). REUTERS/Juan Medina

Monday, December 17, 2012

Health workers march against austerity measures in Madrid, December 16, 2012. The placard (C) reads, " Dangerous party ", in reference to Spain's centre-right People's Party (PP). REUTERS/Juan Medina

Close
5 / 24
Monday, December 17, 2012

Female members of the Nogradi family light candles at the Sabbath in their home in Budapest November 30, 2012. It is only relatively recently that Hungary's Jews have celebrated their identity as openly as they did when Europe's largest synagogue was built in Budapest in the 1850s. Now they are determined not to allow a political climate in which they have to defend that identity or even suppress it. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo more

Monday, December 17, 2012

Female members of the Nogradi family light candles at the Sabbath in their home in Budapest November 30, 2012. It is only relatively recently that Hungary's Jews have celebrated their identity as openly as they did when Europe's largest synagogue was built in Budapest in the 1850s. Now they are determined not to allow a political climate in which they have to defend that identity or even suppress it. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Close
6 / 24
Monday, December 17, 2012

Kelvin Price is knocked out by Deontay Wilder during the third round of the WBC Continental Americas heavyweight title bout in Los Angeles, December 15, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Monday, December 17, 2012

Kelvin Price is knocked out by Deontay Wilder during the third round of the WBC Continental Americas heavyweight title bout in Los Angeles, December 15, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
7 / 24
Monday, December 17, 2012

A dancer from London's the Dream Engine performs under the heliosphere, a massive helium balloon, with the backdrop of Hong Kong's skyline, December 16, 2012.REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Monday, December 17, 2012

A dancer from London's the Dream Engine performs under the heliosphere, a massive helium balloon, with the backdrop of Hong Kong's skyline, December 16, 2012.REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Close
8 / 24
Monday, December 17, 2012

A police officer stands at ready with her weapon drawn outside a building being inspected by a Connecticut State Police SWAT team on the grounds of the St. Rose of Lima Catholic church in Newtown, Connecticut, December 16, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Monday, December 17, 2012

A police officer stands at ready with her weapon drawn outside a building being inspected by a Connecticut State Police SWAT team on the grounds of the St. Rose of Lima Catholic church in Newtown, Connecticut, December 16, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
9 / 24
Monday, December 17, 2012

Members of the media film Jacintha Saldanha's coffin as it lies in an ambulance at the airport before leaving for a mortuary in Mangalore December 16, 2012. The family of a nurse who apparently committed suicide after taking a prank call at the hospital treating Prince William's pregnant wife Kate delivered a tearful tribute to her on Saturday, saying her death had left "an unfillable void". REUTERS/Dannish Siddiqui (INDIA - Tags:...more

Monday, December 17, 2012

Members of the media film Jacintha Saldanha's coffin as it lies in an ambulance at the airport before leaving for a mortuary in Mangalore December 16, 2012. The family of a nurse who apparently committed suicide after taking a prank call at the hospital treating Prince William's pregnant wife Kate delivered a tearful tribute to her on Saturday, saying her death had left "an unfillable void". REUTERS/Dannish Siddiqui (INDIA - Tags: RELIGION POLITICS)

Close
10 / 24
Monday, December 17, 2012

Green Bay Packers' Randall Cobb (L) dives for the ball but cannot come up with a catch as he is defended by Chicago Bears' Charles Tillman during the first half of their game at Soldier Field in Chicago, December 16, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young

Monday, December 17, 2012

Green Bay Packers' Randall Cobb (L) dives for the ball but cannot come up with a catch as he is defended by Chicago Bears' Charles Tillman during the first half of their game at Soldier Field in Chicago, December 16, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
11 / 24
Monday, December 17, 2012

Two women paddle on stand up paddle boards at Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, December 16, 2012. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Monday, December 17, 2012

Two women paddle on stand up paddle boards at Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, December 16, 2012. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Close
12 / 24
Monday, December 17, 2012

A view of Tahrir Square where protesters opposing Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi are camping, in Cairo, December 16, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Monday, December 17, 2012

A view of Tahrir Square where protesters opposing Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi are camping, in Cairo, December 16, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Close
13 / 24
Monday, December 17, 2012

Reservist Greek army commandos and Coast Guard officers retrieve the corpse of an immigrant on a coast of the island of Lesvos, December 16, 2012. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

Monday, December 17, 2012

Reservist Greek army commandos and Coast Guard officers retrieve the corpse of an immigrant on a coast of the island of Lesvos, December 16, 2012. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

Close
14 / 24
Monday, December 17, 2012

Participants are hit by colored powder during the "The Color Run" in Rio de Janeiro, December 16, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Monday, December 17, 2012

Participants are hit by colored powder during the "The Color Run" in Rio de Janeiro, December 16, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Close
15 / 24
Monday, December 17, 2012

Corinthians soccer fans react as they watch on a big screen their team's FIFA Club World Cup final match against Chelsea in Japan, in Sao Paulo, December 16, 2012. REUTERS/Joao Castellano

Monday, December 17, 2012

Corinthians soccer fans react as they watch on a big screen their team's FIFA Club World Cup final match against Chelsea in Japan, in Sao Paulo, December 16, 2012. REUTERS/Joao Castellano

Close
16 / 24
Monday, December 17, 2012

Ahn Cheol-soo, former independent candidate who dropped out of the running, attends a street campaign in support of Moon Jae-in, former human rights lawyer and the presidential candidate of the main opposition Democratic United Party, in central Seoul, December 16, 2012. REUTERS/Woohae Cho

Monday, December 17, 2012

Ahn Cheol-soo, former independent candidate who dropped out of the running, attends a street campaign in support of Moon Jae-in, former human rights lawyer and the presidential candidate of the main opposition Democratic United Party, in central Seoul, December 16, 2012. REUTERS/Woohae Cho

Close
17 / 24
Monday, December 17, 2012

Nuns walk past worshippers in the Church of the Nativity in the West Bank town of Bethlehem, December 16, 2012. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Monday, December 17, 2012

Nuns walk past worshippers in the Church of the Nativity in the West Bank town of Bethlehem, December 16, 2012. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Close
18 / 24
Monday, December 17, 2012

Goalkeeper Cassio of Brazil's Corinthians (L) and Fernando Torres of Britain's Chelsea react after clashing during their FIFA Club World Cup final match in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, December 16, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Monday, December 17, 2012

Goalkeeper Cassio of Brazil's Corinthians (L) and Fernando Torres of Britain's Chelsea react after clashing during their FIFA Club World Cup final match in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, December 16, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Close
19 / 24
Monday, December 17, 2012

A man plays a violin along Church Hill Road in Newtown, Connecticut, December 16, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Monday, December 17, 2012

A man plays a violin along Church Hill Road in Newtown, Connecticut, December 16, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Close
20 / 24
Monday, December 17, 2012

A dead body of a militant killed during a security forces operation lies on the ground in Peshawar, Pakistan, December 16, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz

Monday, December 17, 2012

A dead body of a militant killed during a security forces operation lies on the ground in Peshawar, Pakistan, December 16, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz

Close
21 / 24
Monday, December 17, 2012

Serbia's Andrea Lekic (C) attempts to score past Hungary's Bernadett Bodi (R) and Klara Szekeres during their women's European handball championship bronze medal match at Kombank Arena in Belgrade, December 16, 2012. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Monday, December 17, 2012

Serbia's Andrea Lekic (C) attempts to score past Hungary's Bernadett Bodi (R) and Klara Szekeres during their women's European handball championship bronze medal match at Kombank Arena in Belgrade, December 16, 2012. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Close
22 / 24
Monday, December 17, 2012

Mirilyn Rodriguez and her five-year-old daughter Karla, of Waterbury, Connecticut, are reflected in a road mirror as they walk past the Sandy Hook cemetery to place balloons at a memorial for victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary shooting in Newtown, Connecticut, December 16, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Monday, December 17, 2012

Mirilyn Rodriguez and her five-year-old daughter Karla, of Waterbury, Connecticut, are reflected in a road mirror as they walk past the Sandy Hook cemetery to place balloons at a memorial for victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary shooting in Newtown, Connecticut, December 16, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Close
23 / 24
Monday, December 17, 2012

A woman cries at a makeshift memorial near Sandy Hook Elementary School, where a mass shooting took place, in Newtown, Connecticut, December 16, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Monday, December 17, 2012

A woman cries at a makeshift memorial near Sandy Hook Elementary School, where a mass shooting took place, in Newtown, Connecticut, December 16, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
24 / 24

Editor's choice

Editor's choice Share
Replay Slideshow
Up Next

Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice
View more slideshows

Featured Slideshows »

Iraqi forces advance deeper into Mosul

All Collections

Iraqi forces advance deeper into Mosul

12:40am GMT

Carnival around the world

All Collections

Carnival around the world

12:25am GMT

Flour wars of carnival

All Collections

Flour wars of carnival

Monday, February 27, 2017

Mogadishu market goes up in flames

All Collections

Mogadishu market goes up in flames

Monday, February 27, 2017

Oscars after-parties

All Collections

Oscars after-parties

Monday, February 27, 2017

Another Jewish cemetery vandalized

All Collections

Another Jewish cemetery vandalized

Monday, February 27, 2017

Milan Fashion Week

All Collections

Milan Fashion Week

Monday, February 27, 2017

Carnival in Brazil

All Collections

Carnival in Brazil

Monday, February 27, 2017

View More Slideshows »