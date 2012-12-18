Editor's choice
A hearse carrying the casket of six-year-old Jack Pinto, one of 20 schoolchildren killed in the shootings at Sandy Hook Elementary School, is driven to the Newtown Village Cemetery during his funeral service in Newtown, Connecticut, December 17, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A bumboat carrying tourists travels past wishing spheres floating on the Singapore River, December 17, 2012. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Afghan villagers stand around the bodies of girls who were killed by an explosion in Jalalabad, December 17, 2012. A blast killed 10 Afghan girls, between nine and 11 years old, as they were collecting firewood in eastern Afghanistan on Monday, government officials said. REUTERS/Parwiz
People sit on a bench at a shopping centre in Madrid, December 17, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Arsenal's Santi Cazorla (L) celebrates with team mates after scoring a hat trick against Reading during their English Premier League match at the Madejski stadium in Reading, southern England, December 17, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Vehicles drive on the 3rd Ring Road through Beijing's central business district, December 17, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Writing is seen on a home in Newtown, Connecticut, December 17, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Children play on swings at a kindergarten in Ruzhou county in China's central Henan province, December 17, 2012. REUTER/Aly Song
An ethnic Uighur man rides a horse in snow in Yili, Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region, China, December 13, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
A single candle honoring the victims of the Sandy Hook elementary school shootings is seen in the window sill of a home in Sandy Hook, Connecticut, December 17, 2012. . REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Jacintha Saldanha's widower Ben Barboza (C) and her children Lisha (2nd L) and Junal (2nd R) mourn during her funeral at a cemetery in Shirva, about 52 km (32 miles) north of Mangalore, December 17, 2012. The body of Jacintha Saldanha, the nurse who committed suicide in London after a prank call by two Australian radio presenters was buried at her husband's native village on Monday. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Mannequins are erected to distract snipers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's Khan al-Wazeer district, December 16, 2012. REUTERS/Aref Heretani
Christina Christian (L), a newly married bride, casts her ballot as her husband Kinjan Tailor stands inside a polling booth during the second phase of the Gujarat state elections, in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad, December 17, 2012. The words on the cardboard read, "Polling centre". REUTERS/Amit Dave
An Afghan security personnel keeps watch at the site of an explosion in Kabul, December 17, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Supporters of President Jacob Zuma celebrate as delegates to the National Conference of the ruling African National Congress (ANC) begin voting for their leadership in Bloemfontein, South Africa, December 17, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Residents gather at the site of a bomb attack in al-Mouafaqiyah, a village near Mosul, north of Baghdad, December 17, 2012. REUTERS/Khalid al-Mousuly
Fighters from the moderate Ahlu Sunna forces arrive at a road checkpoint outside Mareergur town, in central Somalia, December 17, 2012. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Emergency workers remove snow from around a car trapped in snow, after blizzards near the western Ukrainian city of Brody, west of Kiev, December 17, 2012. REUTERS/Marian Striltsiv
Photographers take pictures of old taxis being scrapped in Changsha, Hunan province, China, December 17, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
A seven-month-old malnourished child awaits medical tests at the paediatric ward of the Banadir hospital in Somalia's capital Mogadishu, December 17, 2012. REUTERS/Ismail Taxta
Sri Lanka's Dimuth Karunaratne dives to make his ground during the fourth day's play in the first cricket test against Australia at Bellerive Oval, in Hobart, December 17, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray
Employees of Hellenic Postbank sit outside the lender's headquarters during a strike to protest against its privatization in Athens, December 17, 2012. REUTERS/John Kolesidis
A man comforts a boy, who was crying outside Honan Funeral Home, where the family of six-year-old Jack Pinto was holding his funeral service, in Newtown, Connecticut December 17, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar
