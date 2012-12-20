Editor's choice
A sign, flag and flowers are seen outside a home honoring victims who died in the December 14 shootings at Sandy Hook Elementary School, in Newtown, Connecticut December 19, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A girl throws away broken bricks while unloading bricks at a brick factory in Lalitpur, Nepal, December 19, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Marked dead bodies are seen at a building site in Matale, a central town 142 km (88 miles) from the capital, Colombo, December 16, 2012. A mass grave unearthed in Sri Lanka has stirred memories of the country's bloody insurgencies and sparked calls for an official inquiry in the island nation that has drawn global scrutiny for its chequered human rights record. At a building site near a hospital in Matale, excavators have found the...more
A teacher and her students try to shut a door against an intruder during an anti-violence exercise at a primary school in Jinan, Shandong province, December 18, 2012. The exercise was held four days after last Friday's knife attack at an primary school in Henan province, leaving more than 20 children and an elderly villager injured. Picture taken December 18, 2012. REUTERS/China Daily
A food seller prays at his stall near Sudirman Business District in Jakarta, December 19, 2012. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Amanda Curran, 18, daughter of Bullet Blocker inventor Joe Curran, demonstrates how to use a child's bulletproof backpack in the event of a shooting, outside Curran's home in Billerica, Massachusetts December 19, 2012. The child's bulletproof backpacks range in cost from $250 to $600, depending on the size of the backpack. According to Bullet Blocker Vice President of Business Operations Elmar Uy, their products stop 99.9% of...more
A man walks past the BBC's New Broadcasting House in London December 19, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Australian MP Ian Hunter (R) and his partner Leith Semmens are showered with rice after their wedding in the town of Jun, southern Spain, December 19, 2012. Hunter told Australian media that the two had decided to marry in Spain as gay marriage is not legal in Australia. REUTERS/Pepe Marin
Health workers stage a chess round during a protest against Madrid's Health Sustainability Plan that they say will affect the quality of health care in Madrid December 19, 2012. REUTERS/Andrea Comas
Onlookers examine the damage after a section of a road collapsed in Ostrowiec Swietokrzyski, southern Poland, December 19, 2012. A hole, measuring 10 metres (33 ft) deep and at least 50 metres (164 ft) wide, appeared on a road in Ostrowiec Swietokrzyski over Tuesday night, reported by local media. REUTERS/Pawel Malecki/Agencja Gazeta
People eat pasta at a soup kitchen in a small square at Keratsini suburb, west of Athens December 13, 2012. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
Chicago Bulls' Nate Robinson (R) goes to the basket against Boston Celtics' Jared Sullinger during the second half of their game in Chicago December 18, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
A woman walks past graffiti which reads, "KA-CHING" near condominium buildings behind a lot of vacant land that is boarded up in Toronto September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
A woman is reflected on an untitled art work by Indian-born British artist Anish Kapoor at the Museum of Contemporary Art in central Sydney December 19, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz
A man walks as he carries a pinata in the shape of Santa Claus on the streets of downtown Guatemala City, December 19, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
House Speaker John Boehner makes a brief statement to the media at the Capitol in Washington December 19, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
An Afghan worker prepares to burn a pile of illegal narcotics in the outskirts of Jalalabad, December 19, 2012. Over 60 tons of narcotics were seized in the past nine months around east of Afghanistan by Afghan security forces, according to the police officers of Jalalabad province. REUTERS/Parwiz
Cambodian soldiers serving with the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon attend a send-off ceremony at Pochentong Air Base in Phnom Penh December 19, 2012. REUTERS/Samrang Pring
Confiscated weapons hang from a magnet before being destroyed at a foundry in Santiago December 19, 2012. Hundreds of firearms were destroyed as part of a government arms control program. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A homeless man sleeps in downtown Lisbon December 19, 2012. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
A man (C), waving a knife in his hand, chases a girl (R) as he enters an elementary school in Guangshan county, Henan province, in this still image from a December 14, 2012 surveillance video, released by local police December 18, 2012. Authorities on Monday confirmed the arrest of the 36-year-old Chinese man, Min Yongjun, suffering from epilepsy in connection with last Friday's knife attack at the elementary school. Min burst into...more
A woman and young girl embrace as they watch the hearse carrying Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting victim Daniel Barden pass along Riverside Road in Sandy Hook village in Newtown, Connecticut December 19, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
The Brooklynettes perform during introductions before the Brooklyn Nets play the Utah Jazz in their NBA basketball game in New York, December 18, 2012. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine
Afghan policewomen attend shooting exercises at the Afghan National Police Academy shooting range, in Kabul, December 9, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
