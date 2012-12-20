Marked dead bodies are seen at a building site in Matale, a central town 142 km (88 miles) from the capital, Colombo, December 16, 2012. A mass grave unearthed in Sri Lanka has stirred memories of the country's bloody insurgencies and sparked calls for an official inquiry in the island nation that has drawn global scrutiny for its chequered human rights record. At a building site near a hospital in Matale, excavators have found the skeletons, or parts of the skeletons, of at least 59 people. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte