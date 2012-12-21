Edition:
Free Syrian Army fighters take their positions as one of them fires during clashes with forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Qastal Harami area in Aleppo in this picture released December 19, 2012. REUTERS/Saad Al-Jabri

Free Syrian Army fighters take their positions as one of them fires during clashes with forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Qastal Harami area in Aleppo in this picture released December 19, 2012. REUTERS/Saad Al-Jabri

Miss USA Olivia Culpo is congratulated by Miss Universe 2011 Leila Lopes of Angola during the Miss Universe pageant at Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, December 19, 2012. Miss Teen USA 2012 Logan West is seen at right. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Winda Wahyuni kisses the hand of her husband Ahmad Yasir Saputra after they got married in a mosque in Banda Aceh, Indonesia, December 9, 2012. Winda and Ahmad Yasir, who met a year ago on Facebook, married in a religious ceremony in a local mosque in Banda Aceh. Dating on social networks has become increasingly popular in Aceh where, under sharia, it is a crime for an unmarried man and woman who are not related by blood to associate in an "isolated place." REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

An unexploded ordnance is seen in the Ain Terma area in Ghouta, east of Damascus, December 19, 2012. REUTERS/Karm Seif/Shaam News Network

An unexploded ordnance is seen in the Ain Terma area in Ghouta, east of Damascus, December 19, 2012. REUTERS/Karm Seif/Shaam News Network

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook (0), goes into the crowd as he tries to keep a ball in bounds in the second half of their game against the Atlanta Hawks in Atlanta, Georgia December 19, 2012. REUTERS/Tami Chappell

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook (0), goes into the crowd as he tries to keep a ball in bounds in the second half of their game against the Atlanta Hawks in Atlanta, Georgia December 19, 2012. REUTERS/Tami Chappell

Sharia policemen speak to a student who was caught playing games in an internet cafe during school hours in Banda Aceh December 6, 2012. The boy was given a moral lecture and forced onto a Sharia patrol truck to be brought back to school where he faced humiliation from other students and teachers. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Window cleaners dressed as Santa Claus work during an event promoting Christmas at a hotel in the business district of Tokyo December 20, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Window cleaners dressed as Santa Claus work during an event promoting Christmas at a hotel in the business district of Tokyo December 20, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

A man shoots at pheasants flying overhead during a pheasant hunt in Stokenchurch, southern England December 11, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

A man shoots at pheasants flying overhead during a pheasant hunt in Stokenchurch, southern England December 11, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Homeless men waits to check in at a night homeless center in Nice December 19, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Homeless men waits to check in at a night homeless center in Nice December 19, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Mourners pass the casket of Senator Daniel Inouye as it lies in state in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda in Washington, December 20, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Mourners pass the casket of Senator Daniel Inouye as it lies in state in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda in Washington, December 20, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

People take cover from tear gas as they run away with goods they took from a supermarket in the Argentine patagonian city of San Carlos de Bariloche, Argentina, December 20, 2012. REUTERS/Trilcec Reyes

People take cover from tear gas as they run away with goods they took from a supermarket in the Argentine patagonian city of San Carlos de Bariloche, Argentina, December 20, 2012. REUTERS/Trilcec Reyes

World famous tattoo man "The Enigma" prepares to swallow a sword in a miracle moment in the "Salvation Tent" at Richard Garriott de Cayeux's "End of the World Soiree" dress rehearsal in Austin, Texas, December 19, 2012. REUTERS/Erich Schlegel

Crosses stand outside of a house for Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting victims in Newtown, Connecticut, December 19, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Crosses stand outside of a house for Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting victims in Newtown, Connecticut, December 19, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Russian President Vladimir Putin is reflected in the glasses of a cadet watching Putin's annual news conference on TV at the cadet school outside the southern Russian city of Rostov-on-Don, December 20, 2012. REUTERS/Vladimir Konstantinov

Russian President Vladimir Putin is reflected in the glasses of a cadet watching Putin's annual news conference on TV at the cadet school outside the southern Russian city of Rostov-on-Don, December 20, 2012. REUTERS/Vladimir Konstantinov

A vendor arranges Santa Claus costumes as he waits for customers ahead of Christmas at a wholesale market in Wuhan, Hubei province, China, December 20, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

A vendor arranges Santa Claus costumes as he waits for customers ahead of Christmas at a wholesale market in Wuhan, Hubei province, China, December 20, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

A woman looks at a window display on Oxford Street in central London, December 20, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

A woman looks at a window display on Oxford Street in central London, December 20, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron attends a carol service with soldiers during a visit to Forward Operating Base Price in Helmand Province, Afghanistan, December 20, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron attends a carol service with soldiers during a visit to Forward Operating Base Price in Helmand Province, Afghanistan, December 20, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Students play under a publicity board at a primary school in Dabie Mountain, Anhui province, China, December 19, 2012. The majority of the students in the school are children whose parents left them behind to work outside their hometown, seeking better working opportunities. As the only primary school covering a large mountainous area, some of the children live more than 5 miles away and leave home around 5 to attend morning class at 7:30. REUTERS/Stringer

Patients are locked in a room at a mental hospital in Banda Aceh, Indonesia, December 12, 2012. According to the hospital's staff, who take care of more than 700 patients, the number of people suffering from mental illness rose because of the province's long conflict, devastating 2004 tsunami, and also because of the use of narcotics. In deeply traditional society, people suffering from mental illnesses are often kept chained at home and treated with traditional medicines. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

A man holds his kite on a windy day at the beach in the southern Israeli city of Ashkelon, Israel, December 20, 2012. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

A man holds his kite on a windy day at the beach in the southern Israeli city of Ashkelon, Israel, December 20, 2012. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

A woman walks next to a makeshift memorial near the Sandy Hook Elementary school for the victims of the December 14 shootings in Sandy Hook village in Newtown, Connecticut, December 19, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

A woman walks next to a makeshift memorial near the Sandy Hook Elementary school for the victims of the December 14 shootings in Sandy Hook village in Newtown, Connecticut, December 19, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Cuban spiritualist, fortune teller and witch Mayra (R) enters a trance with help from her husband as she performs a Santeria ritual in her home in Havana, October 9, 2012. Mayra is a practitioner of Santeria, a fusion of religions of West African origin and Roman Catholic Christianity. It was not allowed after the 1959 revolution but was eventually tolerated and thrives even up to today. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

A policeman stands guard as Neila, a female polio worker, gives polio vaccine drops to a child at a Christian colony slum in Islamabad, December 20, 2012. An alliance of Pakistani clerics will hold demonstrations across the country against the killings of polio eradication campaign workers, leaders said on Thursday, as the death toll from attacks this week rose to nine. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood

Lindsay June Sandiford, from Britain, covers her face while being escorted by a court officer at a court trial in Denpasar, in the Indonesian resort island of Bali, December 20, 2012. According to local media, Indonesian prosecutors are demanding that the court sentence Sandiford to 15 years in jail after she was arrested smuggling 4.7 kg of cocaine into the country in May. REUTERS/Stringer

