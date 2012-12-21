Winda Wahyuni kisses the hand of her husband Ahmad Yasir Saputra after they got married in a mosque in Banda Aceh, Indonesia, December 9, 2012. Winda and Ahmad Yasir, who met a year ago on Facebook, married in a religious ceremony in a local mosque in Banda Aceh. Dating on social networks has become increasingly popular in Aceh where, under sharia, it is a crime for an unmarried man and woman who are not related by blood to associate in an "isolated place." REUTERS/Damir Sagolj