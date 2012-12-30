Editor's Choice

Edition:
Sunday, December 30, 2012

A protester with a gag tied around her mouth takes part in a silent protest for a gang rape victim in New Delhi December 29, 2012. The Indian woman whose gang rape in New Delhi triggered violent protests died of her injuries on Saturday in a Singapore hospital, bringing a security lockdown in Delhi and recognition from India's prime minister that social change is needed. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A man searches for survivors after an air strike by a fighter jet loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in Azaz city, North Aleppo, December 29, 2012. Syria faces "hell" if no deal is struck to end 21 months of bloodshed, an international mediator said on Saturday, but his talks in Russia brought no sign of a breakthrough after a week of intense diplomacy. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Anti-Mursi protesters shout slogans against Egypt's President Mohamed Mursi and the Muslim Brotherhood during a rally at Tahrir Square in Cairo December 29, 2012. Egypt's opposition accused President Mohamed Mursi's Islamist allies of trying to muzzle dissent on Friday after prosecutors decided to investigate whether prominent government critics were guilty of sedition. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Pope Benedict XVI arrives to attend a meeting with members of the Taize Community in St Peter's Square at the Vatican December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Television personality Allison Hagendorf throws confetti from an office building onto New York's Times Square as part of a test in preparation for New Year's Eve celebrations, December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Firefighters line up to attend the calling hours for Webster firefighters Michael Chiapperini and Tomasz Kaczowka in West Webster, New York, December 29, 2012. Chiapperini and Kaczowka were killed by, William Spengler, 62, who wounded two others in an ambush in upstate New York and left a typewritten note saying he planned to burn down his neighborhood and start "killing people," authorities said on Tuesday. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri more

Policemen investigate at the site of a bomb explosion in Cantonment area, Karachi December 29, 2012. A bomb went off on a bus in the southern Pakistani city of Karachi on Saturday killing six people and wounding 48, police and a hospital official said. REUTERS/Athar Hussain

Veronika Zuzulova of Slovakia reacts after winning the Alpine Skiing World Cup women's slalom ski race in Semmering December 29, 2012. REUTERS/ Dominic Ebenbichler

A plane wreckage is removed from a highway near Moscow's Vnukovo airport December 29, 2012. A Russian airliner split into pieces after it slid off the runway and crashed onto a highway outside Moscow on Saturday, killing four of the 12 crew on board and leaving smoking chunks of fuselage on the icy road. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

New Haven police officer Jason Salgado inspects a 22 caliber long rifle during a gun buyback event in New Haven, Connecticut, in the wake of the shootings at Sandy Hook Elementary School December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Michelle McLoughlin

Syrians search for survivors after an air strike by a fighter jet loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in Azaz city, North Aleppo, December 29, 2012. Syria faces "hell" if no deal is struck to end 21 months of bloodshed, an international mediator said on Saturday, but his talks in Russia brought no sign of a breakthrough after a week of intense diplomacy. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Demonstrators take part in a protest for a gang rape victim who was assaulted in New Delhi December 29, 2012. A woman whose gang rape provoked protests and a rare national debate about violence against women in India died from her injuries on Saturday, prompting promises of action from government that has struggled to respond to public outrage. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Germany's Andreas Wellinger soars through the air during the qualification for the first jumping of the 61st four-hills ski jumping tournament in Oberstdorf, southern Germany, December 29, 2012. The prestigious four-hills tournament starts in Oberstdorf today and will end in Bischofshofen on January 6. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Germany's Henry Haase checks Russia's Yevgeni Mozer (R) during the second period of their preliminary round game during the 2013 IIHF U20 World Junior Hockey Championship in Ufa, December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Rose (L) and Meg help their father, Myles Driscoll, remove debris out from the basement that had been flooded two months ago by Superstorm Sandy in the Queens borough region of Breezy Point, New York, December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Magdalena Neuner (C) of Germany reacts after a biathlon farewell race at the Schalke soccer stadium in Gelsenkirchen December 29, 2012. The biathlon Olympic and world champion Neuner retired from the sport in March 2012. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

A veteran with medals pinned onto his ceremonial uniform attends celebrations to mark the 40th anniversary of the Linebacker 2 bombing campaign at the National Convention Center in Hanoi December 29, 2012. Vietnam marks the 40th anniversary of the Linebacker 2 campaign, also known as the "Christmas Bombing", the last airstrike operated by the U.S. military between December 18 and December 30, 1972, during which Vietnam said...more

Followers of Afro-Brazilian religion Umbanda carry flowers and offerings for Iemanja, goddess of the sea, in Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro December 29, 2012. Every end of the year, worshippers present gifts to the sea goddess to give thanks for the year that is finishing and ask for blessings for the upcoming new year. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Serbia's Novak Djokovic reacts after hitting a return to Spain's Nicolas Almagro during their men's singles final match at the Abu Dhabi Tennis Championships at Zayed Sports City in Abu Dhabi, December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Jumana El Heloueh

A demonstrator shouts at police officers as she takes part in a demonstration to mourn the death of a rape victim who was assaulted in New Delhi, in Mumbai December 29, 2012. A woman whose gang rape sparked protests and a national debate about violence against women in India died of her injuries on Saturday, prompting a security lockdown in New Delhi and an acknowledgment from India's prime minister that social change is needed....more

A passenger sits on a public bus during a snowstorm in central Shanghai December 29, 2012. Shanghai will see temperatures dip below freezing on Saturday as the latest cold front hits the city, according to weather forecasts and media reports. REUTER/Aly Song

The competition area is reflected in the goggles of Germany's Tobias Bogner during the practice for the first jumping of the 61st four-hills ski jumping tournament in Oberstdorf, southern Germany, December 29, 2012. The prestigious four-hills tournament starts in Oberstdorf today and will end in Bischofshofen on January 6. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

A Greek Orthodox monk enjoys the serenity of nature on a balcony by Saint Nicolas Church in Vistonida Lake at Porto Lagos in northern Greece December 29, 2012. The church is part of the "Vatopedi" monastery based in Mount Athos. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi sits in a train at the Rome station December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

