Editor's Choice

A woman celebrates the New Year as she watches fireworks exploding above Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro January 1, 2013. More than two million people gathered along Rio's most famous beach to witness the 20-minute display and celebrate the beginning of a new year. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
A civilian and a firefighter (L) try to salvage useful material after a fire in Srinagar January 1, 2013. At least one person was injured and one residential house damaged in the fire on Tuesday and the cause of the fire is being ascertained, police said. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Senator John Barrasso (R-WY) (L) and Senator Brian Schatz (D-HI) (R) chat about the time as they cross paths during a senate vote in the early morning hours at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, January 1, 2013. The Senate moved the U.S. economy back from the edge of a "fiscal cliff" on Tuesday, voting to avoid imminent tax hikes and spending cuts in a bipartisan deal that could still face stiff challenges in the House of Representatives. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Confetti is dropped on revelers at midnight during New Year celebrations in Times Square in New York January 1, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Resident Kim Yong-bin (2nd L), 48, jumps to tear a balloon with a cutter just before a group of anti-North Korea activists release the balloon carrying anti-North Korea leaflets towards the North, in front of the former North Korean Labour Party Cheorwon Office Building near the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas in Cheorwon, northeast of Seoul January 1, 2013. Kim was opposing releasing balloons towards the North as the North had threatened to attack the area where the balloons were released. The North Korean Labour Party Cheorwon Office Building (background) was used to propagate communist agendas before the 1950-53 Korean War. North Korean leader Kim Jong-un called for an end to confrontation between the two Koreas, technically still at war in the absence of a peace treaty to end their 1950-53 conflict, in a surprise New Year speech broadcast on state media. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won
Monte Isom of New York screams while taking part in the Coney Island Polar Bear Club's annual New Year's Day Polar Bear Swim in New York's Coney Island January 1, 2013. The Coney Island Polar Bear Club is the oldest winter bathing organization in the U.S. and every New Years Day holds the winter plunge which attracts thousands of participants. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
University of South Carolina's Akeem Auguste (R) breaks up a pass intended for the University of Michigan's Joe Reynolds during the first quarter of their NCAA football bowl game in Tampa, Florida January 1, 2013. REUTERS/Scott Audette
Czech Republic's Lukas Hlava crashes during the second jumping of the 61st four-hills ski jumping tournament in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, southern Germany, January 1, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Benjamin Ancrum,18, prays with the congregation during the Watch Night service at Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, South Carolina December 31, 2012. New Year's Day 2013 was the 150th anniversary of President Abraham Lincoln's Emancipation Proclamation, which declared free all slaves in the rebellious states of the Civil War.The Watch Night tradition at black churches goes back to "Freedom's Eve," on New Year's Eve 1862 when slaves, free blacks and abolitionists gathered in churches and homes to wait for the Emancipation Proclamation to take effect on January 1, 1863. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Firefighters try to extinguish a fire at the Hangzhou Yusei Machinery Co.,Ltd in Xiaoshan District in Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province January 1, 2013. Three firemen died while trying to extinguish a factory blaze which broke out in the early hours of Tuesday in east China's Zhejiang Province, fire authorities said, Xinhua News Agency reported. REUTERS/Stringer
A devotee dances outside the shrine of a Muslim Sufi Saint Data Ganj Bakhsh on his death anniversary in Lahore January 1, 2013. Devotees started a three-day celebration of 969th festival of Hazrat Ali Bin Usman popularly known as Data Gunj Bakhsh. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza
An injured man receives treatment at a hospital in Karachi January 1, 2013. A bomb exploded in a crowded area of Pakistan's southern port city of Karachi on Tuesday, killing at least one person and wounding 21, police said. REUTERS/Athar Hussain
An unidentified man dives into the Tiber River from the Cavour bridge, as part of traditional New Year celebrations January 1, 2013. Four men dived the muddy water of the Tiber from the Cavour bridge, continuing an annual tradition which dates back to 1946. The words on the man's back read, "Cheer up! Let's get Italy". REUTERS/Tony Gentile
People wounded from a stampede that occurred after a New Year's Eve fireworks display are seen in Cocody's Hospital in Abidjan January 1, 2013. About 60 people were crushed to death in a stampede outside a stadium in Ivory Coast's main city of Abidjan after a New Year's Eve fireworks display, the government said on Tuesday. The incident took place near Felix Houphouet Boigny Stadium where a crowd had gathered to watch fireworks, emergency officials said. REUTERS/Thierry Gouegnon
Boy cut tree branches at a public park to be used for heating in Aleppo, Syria January 1, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men pray near the body of Rabbi Abraham Jacob Friedman of Sadigura during his funeral in Bnei Brak near Tel Aviv January 1, 2013. The Rabbi was the leader of the Sadigura Hasidic movement in Bnei Brak and died on Tuesday at the age of 84. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Royal Saudi Air Force jets fly in formation during a graduation ceremony for air force officers at King Faisal Air Academy in Riyadh January 1, 2013. REUTERS/Fahad Shadeed
Gary Marion, portraying female impersonator Sushi, hangs in an oversized replica of a women's red high heel over Duval Street late December 31, 2012, at the Bourbon Street Pub Complex in Key West, Florida. The Red Shoe Drop has become a Key West tradition and is one of five Florida Keys warm-weather takes on New York City's Times Square ball drop marking the beginning of the New Year. REUTERS/Andy Newman/Florida Keys News Bureau/Handout
Switzerland's Simon Ammann soars past the judges tower during the second jumping of the 61st four-hills ski jumping tournament in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, southern Germany, January 1, 2013. Norway's Anders Jacobsen won the competition ahead of Austria's Gregor Schlierenzauer and Norway's Anders Bardal. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Palestinian protesters throw stones near burning tyres during clashes with Israeli security officers in the West Bank village of Tamoun, near the West Bank city of Jenin January 1, 2013. Clashes broke out after an Israeli military operation in the village on Tuesday. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Curt Phillips (10) is tackled by Stanford Cardinal safety Jordan Richards (8), Josh Mauro (90) and Alex Carter (25) during the 99th Rose Bowl Game in Pasadena, California, January 1, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
A girl looks up to the sky after hearing the sound of shelling as she sits on a toy pony in the playground of Al-Tawheed school in Aleppo January 1, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman
Australia's Prime Minister Julia Gillard throws a toy for her dog Reuben at an afternoon tea for Australia's and Sri Lanka's test cricket teams at Kirribilli House in Sydney January 1, 2013. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
Tottenham Hotspur's Clint Dempsey celebrates after scoring against Reading during their English Premier League soccer match at White Hart Lane in London January 1, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
