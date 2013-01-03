Editor's Choice
U.S. President Barack Obama winks as he arrives with Vice President Joe Biden (L) in the briefing room to make remarks after the House of Representatives acted on legislation intended to avoid the "fiscal cliff," at the White House in Washington...more
U.S. President Barack Obama winks as he arrives with Vice President Joe Biden (L) in the briefing room to make remarks after the House of Representatives acted on legislation intended to avoid the "fiscal cliff," at the White House in Washington January 1, 2013. The Republican-controlled House backed a tax hike on the top U.S. earners shortly before midnight on Tuesday, ending weeks of high-stakes budget brinkmanship that threatened to spook consumers and throw financial markets into turmoil. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Secretary of State Hillary Clinton leaves New York Presbyterian Hospital with husband, Bill (TOP R), and daughter, Chelsea (R), in New York, January 2, 2013. The secretary of state, who has not been seen in public since Dec. 7, was revealed on Sunday...more
Secretary of State Hillary Clinton leaves New York Presbyterian Hospital with husband, Bill (TOP R), and daughter, Chelsea (R), in New York, January 2, 2013. The secretary of state, who has not been seen in public since Dec. 7, was revealed on Sunday evening to be in a New York hospital under treatment for a blood clot that stemmed from a concussion she suffered in mid-December. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
A Bedouin girl swings from a tree as she plays with other in the Jordan Valley, near West Bank city of Jenin January 2, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A Bedouin girl swings from a tree as she plays with other in the Jordan Valley, near West Bank city of Jenin January 2, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A woman mourns her family member, who was killed in Tuesday's motorcycle bomb blast, during his funeral prayer in Karachi January 2, 2013. A bomb exploded in a crowded area of Pakistan's southern port city of Karachi on Tuesday, killing at least two...more
A woman mourns her family member, who was killed in Tuesday's motorcycle bomb blast, during his funeral prayer in Karachi January 2, 2013. A bomb exploded in a crowded area of Pakistan's southern port city of Karachi on Tuesday, killing at least two people and wounding 50, police said. REUTERS/Athar Hussain
A school bus passes angel paintings seen along the route to the Chalk Hill School where the Sandy Hook Elementary School children will begin to attend classes in Monroe, Connecticut, January 2, 2013. The repurposed school is having an open house...more
A school bus passes angel paintings seen along the route to the Chalk Hill School where the Sandy Hook Elementary School children will begin to attend classes in Monroe, Connecticut, January 2, 2013. The repurposed school is having an open house today and will begin hosting classes tomorrow. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men take part in a yoga class at a studio in Ramat Beit Shemesh, some 20 km (12 miles) from Jerusalem January 1, 2013. Almost a dozen devout Jewish men meet weekly at the studio, the only one of its kind in a neighborhood where...more
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men take part in a yoga class at a studio in Ramat Beit Shemesh, some 20 km (12 miles) from Jerusalem January 1, 2013. Almost a dozen devout Jewish men meet weekly at the studio, the only one of its kind in a neighborhood where tensions have flared in the past between religious and secular Jews. The studio offers gender separated classes in accordance with the religious beliefs against mixing of the sexes in public. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Soldiers from the Chadian contingent of the Central African Multinational Force (FOMAC) patrol in Damara, about 75 km (46 miles) north of Bangui January 2, 2013. Rebels in Central African Republic said they had halted their advance on the capital on...more
Soldiers from the Chadian contingent of the Central African Multinational Force (FOMAC) patrol in Damara, about 75 km (46 miles) north of Bangui January 2, 2013. Rebels in Central African Republic said they had halted their advance on the capital on Wednesday and agreed to start peace talks, averting a clash with regionally backed troops in the mineral-rich nation. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
Novak Djokovic of Serbia loses his footing against Bernard Tomic of Australia during their men's singles match at the Hopman Cup tennis tournament in Perth January 2, 2013. World No.1 Djokovic suffered a shock loss to Tomic at the Hopman Cup team...more
Novak Djokovic of Serbia loses his footing against Bernard Tomic of Australia during their men's singles match at the Hopman Cup tennis tournament in Perth January 2, 2013. World No.1 Djokovic suffered a shock loss to Tomic at the Hopman Cup team event on Wednesday, two weeks before the defence of his Australian Open title. REUTERS/Stringer
Over ten thousand pieces of shark fins are dried on the rooftop of a factory building in Hong Kong January 2, 2013. Local sales of the luxurious gourmet food have fallen in recent years due to its controversial nature, but activists demand a total...more
Over ten thousand pieces of shark fins are dried on the rooftop of a factory building in Hong Kong January 2, 2013. Local sales of the luxurious gourmet food have fallen in recent years due to its controversial nature, but activists demand a total shark fin ban in the city, labelled by some as the shark fin capital of the world. The fins were shipped from an unknown location and unloaded at a nearby pier to be dried on the rooftop. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
A tour group looks up under the United States Capitol dome in Washington January 2, 2013. The new 113th U.S. Congress convenes tomorrow on January 3, set to take a fresh crack at a number of issues, such as gun control, immigration, tax reform and...more
A tour group looks up under the United States Capitol dome in Washington January 2, 2013. The new 113th U.S. Congress convenes tomorrow on January 3, set to take a fresh crack at a number of issues, such as gun control, immigration, tax reform and the record U.S. debt. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
A woman walks with her child on the banks of the Yenisey River in air temperatures of about minus 30 degrees Celsius (minus 22 degrees Fahrenheit) during winter outside the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk January 2, 2013. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin more
A woman walks with her child on the banks of the Yenisey River in air temperatures of about minus 30 degrees Celsius (minus 22 degrees Fahrenheit) during winter outside the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk January 2, 2013. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Suspects walk in line as they are escorted at the Crime Investigation Department (CID) after their arrest in Karachi January 2, 2013. The CID has seized weapons and arrested 17 suspected criminals, including four of them who belong to the Sunni...more
Suspects walk in line as they are escorted at the Crime Investigation Department (CID) after their arrest in Karachi January 2, 2013. The CID has seized weapons and arrested 17 suspected criminals, including four of them who belong to the Sunni Muslim extremist group Lashkar-e-Jhangvi LeJ, who were involved in killings and other acts of terrorism, according to Chaudhry Aslam, chief of the Anti-Extremism Cell (AEC). REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
A member of the Free Syrian Army walks while holding his machine gun in Aleppo January 2, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman
A member of the Free Syrian Army walks while holding his machine gun in Aleppo January 2, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman
Parents (R and 2nd R) of a newly married groom wear costumes and make-up, in accordance to a local custom, as they sit next to the parents of the bride in Liquan county of Xianyang city, Shaanxi province, January 1, 2013. The custom, called "Nao Gong...more
Parents (R and 2nd R) of a newly married groom wear costumes and make-up, in accordance to a local custom, as they sit next to the parents of the bride in Liquan county of Xianyang city, Shaanxi province, January 1, 2013. The custom, called "Nao Gong Po" in Chinese, teases the groom's parents by having them wear ugly costumes and make-up in the belief it helps them improve their affinity with others. The Chinese characters on the placards read, "I want to have a grandson" (L) and "I want to wash diapers" (R). The bride is seen at the back. REUTERS/Rooney Chen
Women carrying placards enter Raj Ghat to attend a prayer ceremony for a rape victim after a rally organized by Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit (unseen) protesting for justice and security for women, in New Delhi January 2, 2013. The ashes of the...more
Women carrying placards enter Raj Ghat to attend a prayer ceremony for a rape victim after a rally organized by Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit (unseen) protesting for justice and security for women, in New Delhi January 2, 2013. The ashes of the Indian student who died after being gang-raped were scattered in the Ganges river on Tuesday as reports of more attacks stoked a growing national debate on violence against women. The death of the 23-year-old woman, who has not been named, prompted street protests across India, international outrage and promises from the government of tougher punishments for offenders. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Los Angeles police look over the scene where a celebrity photographer was struck and killed by a car on Sepulveda Boulevard and Getty Center Drive after stopping to take photographs of a Ferrari registered to pop star Justin Bieber in Los Angeles...more
Los Angeles police look over the scene where a celebrity photographer was struck and killed by a car on Sepulveda Boulevard and Getty Center Drive after stopping to take photographs of a Ferrari registered to pop star Justin Bieber in Los Angeles January 1, 2013. Bieber wasn't in his car, which had been pulled over by California Highway Patrol officers for suspected speeding, LAPD said on Wednesday. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
A mechanic checks the buggy belonging to Italian Gianpaolo Bedin and Argentine Mauro Lipez before the technical verification exercise of the Dakar Rally 2013 in Lima, January 2, 2013. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
A mechanic checks the buggy belonging to Italian Gianpaolo Bedin and Argentine Mauro Lipez before the technical verification exercise of the Dakar Rally 2013 in Lima, January 2, 2013. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
Preschooler Haris Zufairy Kamil Zairi, 6, refuses to enter the class as his mother tries to comfort him during his first day of school in Putrajaya, outside Kuala Lumpur January 2, 2013. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad
Preschooler Haris Zufairy Kamil Zairi, 6, refuses to enter the class as his mother tries to comfort him during his first day of school in Putrajaya, outside Kuala Lumpur January 2, 2013. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad
A woman stands in the Andalusian capital of Seville January 2, 2013. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
A woman stands in the Andalusian capital of Seville January 2, 2013. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Afghan girls wait for treatment at the Mobile Clinic, provided by Afghan Family Guidance Association (AFGA), on the outskirts of Kabul January 2, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Afghan girls wait for treatment at the Mobile Clinic, provided by Afghan Family Guidance Association (AFGA), on the outskirts of Kabul January 2, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Northern Illinois Huskies wide receiver Martel Moore scores a third quarter touchdown against the Florida State Seminoles during their 2013 Discover Orange Bowl NCAA football game in Miami, Florida January 1, 2013. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
Northern Illinois Huskies wide receiver Martel Moore scores a third quarter touchdown against the Florida State Seminoles during their 2013 Discover Orange Bowl NCAA football game in Miami, Florida January 1, 2013. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
Team USA's Riley Barber (R) scores a goal on Czech Republic's goalie Matej Machovsky (L) during the second period of their quarter-final game at the 2013 IIHF U20 World Junior Hockey Championship in Ufa, January 2, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Team USA's Riley Barber (R) scores a goal on Czech Republic's goalie Matej Machovsky (L) during the second period of their quarter-final game at the 2013 IIHF U20 World Junior Hockey Championship in Ufa, January 2, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Shoes hang on a power line at Letna park overlooking Prague early January 2, 2013. Czech teenagers, who skateboard at the park, throw their damaged and unwanted shoes over the wire for fun at the city's main skating hangout, once the site of a...more
Shoes hang on a power line at Letna park overlooking Prague early January 2, 2013. Czech teenagers, who skateboard at the park, throw their damaged and unwanted shoes over the wire for fun at the city's main skating hangout, once the site of a monument to former Soviet leader Josef Stalin. REUTERS/Petr Josek
Everton's John Heitinga (R) challenges Newcastle United's Nile Ranger during their English Premier League soccer match in Newcastle, northern England January 2, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis
Everton's John Heitinga (R) challenges Newcastle United's Nile Ranger during their English Premier League soccer match in Newcastle, northern England January 2, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis
Next Slideshows
MORE IN PICTURES
Drones in the sky
The varied roles of drones.
Persian New Year
Followers of the Persian calendar celebrate Newroz, marking the arrival of spring and the new year.
Welcoming spring
Celebrating the spring equinox and the end of winter.
Banksy hotel opens to guests
The first guests arrive at Banksy's Walled Off Hotel in the West Bank city of Bethlehem.
Mourning Martin McGuinness
The coffin of the IRA peacemaker is carried through the streets of Londonderry, Northern Ireland.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Floods, landslides spread havoc in Peru
Severe droughts give way to some of the country's most devastating downpours in decades.
Iraqi forces edge further into Mosul
Iraqi forces enter Mosul's Old City as Islamic State militants put up fierce resistance from the close-packed houses and narrow streets.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.