Editor's Choice

Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi (L) walks away after handing the gavel to Speaker of the House John Boehner during the first day of the 113th Congress in the Capitol in Washington January 3, 2013. Despite a rocky few weeks during the "fiscal cliff" fight, Boehner won re-election as speaker of the House of Representatives on Thursday and will lead Republicans as they take on the White House over federal spending. Boehner beat Pelosi by 220-192 in the speakership vote on the first day of a new Congress. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque